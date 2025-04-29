Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey Delivers Win for Missouri Farmers and Drivers on E15 Fuel Access

April 29, 2025 4:01 pm

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is celebrating a long-awaited win for Missouri families, farmers, and the rule of law after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that it will allow the sale of E15 gasoline year-round nationwide, just in time for the summer driving season.

“For years, we demanded that the Biden Administration follow the law and take action. It turns out we didn’t need a new EPA—we just needed a new president,” said Attorney General Bailey. “President Trump is delivering results that Biden’s EPA sat on for years. Missourians deserve affordable, clean-burning fuel, and I’m proud to say we got it done.”

In January 2023, Attorney General Bailey and six other attorneys general sent a letter demanding the EPA comply with its legal obligation under the Clean Air Act and respond to bipartisan governors’ requests to permit summer E15 sales. Federal law required a response within 90 days, but the Biden Administration refused to act. Missouri didn’t back down.

Now, under President Trump’s executive order declaring a national energy emergency, the EPA has issued an emergency waiver that authorizes the sale of E15 during the summer months. The agency also waived outdated fuel requirements that placed unnecessary burdens on E10 sales in Missouri and other Midwest states—finally treating all ethanol blends equally under the law.

E15 offers a cleaner, cost-effective fuel alternative that lowers prices at the pump, boosts demand for Missouri-grown corn, and strengthens U.S. energy independence.

“This is the result of sustained legal pressure, lawful demands, and a president who listens,” continued Attorney General Bailey. “The people of Missouri asked for action, and they are finally getting it. My office will always fight to ensure the law is followed and Missourians come first.”