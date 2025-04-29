Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,991 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,893 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Carney speaks with President of France Emmanuel Macron

CANADA, April 29 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

President Macron congratulated Prime Minister Carney on his election. Following the Prime Minister’s meeting with the President in Paris last month, the two leaders discussed their ongoing work to deepen defence and commercial ties between their nations. They agreed to remain in close contact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Prime Minister Carney speaks with President of France Emmanuel Macron

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more