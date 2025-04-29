Governor Stein Proclaims April as World Autism Month

NORTH CAROLINA, April 29 - Governor Josh Stein has proclaimed April as World Autism Month in North Carolina to raise awareness and recognize individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), their families, and organizations working to support them.

“I am proud to recognize North Carolinians with autism, their families, and organizations across the state that educate us about the unique challenges people with autism face from early childhood,” said Governor Josh Stein. “To help people with autism thrive, schools, families, and organizations need resources to ensure that the students reach their full potential.”

Autism spectrum disorder is a neurological and developmental disorder that begins early in childhood and consists of a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that ASD affects approximately 1 in 36 children.

North Carolina is at the forefront of innovative workforce programs for individuals with autism. In 2018, the North Carolina Business Committee for Education (NCBCE), a work-based learning and education focused nonprofit housed in the Office of the Governor, helped to launch the LiNC-IT Collaborative. LiNC-IT was created to facilitate paid employment experiences for students and professionals with autism, as well as to provide employers with a pipeline of excellent talent often missed during conventional recruitment processes. You can hear from LiNC-IT employers and participants in this video. The successful LiNC-IT model will be expanded on through NC Career Launch.

March 2025 marked the sixth anniversary of Executive Order 92: Employment First for North Carolinians with Disabilities. The executive order charged state agencies with facilitating welcoming environments across state government where individuals with disabilities could successfully participate in competitive, integrated employment. State employees have credited the designation of North Carolina as an Employment First state with creating a more supportive environment for state employees with disabilities.

Governor Stein’s proposed budget recommends investments to help with autism thrive, including increased funding for vocational rehabilitation, recruiting and retaining direct support professionals, education for children with disabilities, and additional slots for the Medicaid Innovations Waiver.

To learn more about Autism Spectrum Disorder, visit the UNC TEACCH Autism Center, the Autism Society of North Carolina and the Duke Center for Autism and Brain Development. For more information on LiNC-IT or to get involved, visit the LiNC-IT website or email NCBCEadmin@nc.gov.

Read Governor Stein’s full proclamation.