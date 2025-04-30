Hyphenate Releases New Study Revealing What Buyers Want From Proposals

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyphenate, the leader in proposal intelligence solutions, today announced the release of its highly anticipated report, Winning Proposals in the Age of AI, offering unparalleled insights into the evolving expectations of modern buyers.The study surveyed 520 professional decision-makers - each evaluating an average of 125 proposals annually - to understand what truly drives trust, engagement, and purchasing decisions in today’s AI-enhanced marketplace."Our goal was to flip the lens," said Debra Senra, Founder and CEO of Hyphenate. "Instead of just improving internal proposal processes, we asked the buyers themselves what earns their ‘yes.’ What we learned is both challenging and exciting: AI is now table stakes, but personalization, clarity, and thoughtful choice are what actually close deals."Key findings from the study include:- AI usage is now an expectation — 80% of buyers said knowing AI was used either increased their trust or didn’t affect it negatively.- Customization is mandatory — 98% of buyers demand that proposals clearly reflect their company’s unique needs and context.- Optionality builds trust — Buyers value having thoughtfully curated options, but demand clear rationale for every recommendation.At a time when automation is flooding the market with generic content, Hyphenate’s research reveals that precision, personalization, and buyer empathy are the new competitive edge."Our study is more than a snapshot — it’s a call to action," added Senra. "Winning proposals of the future will be crafted at the intersection of AI-driven efficiency and human-centered insight. That’s the future we’re helping teams build."The full report is available for download at www.hyphenate.ai/survey , and Hyphenate will be hosting a webinar on May 13th at 11AM ET to present additional findings.About HyphenateHyphenate helps organizations write smarter, win faster, and transform proposals from tedious chores into strategic advantages. Learn more at www.hyphenate.ai

