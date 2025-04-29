HIP Video Promo Presents: Crystal Starr releases brand new music video "DANNY"

Fearless Pop Artist Crystal Star is back with an all-new 80s-inspired Synth-Pop anthem "DANNY"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crystal Starr isn’t just an artist- she’s a revolution in glitter and grit. A DIY powerhouse with a golden voice and a vision as sharp as her style, Starr is leading the charge for a new generation of performers who don’t wait for permission-they build their stage. From the moment melodies started flowing through her as a child, music became her mission. Today, she writes, directs, performs, and produces with an unshakable drive, surrounding herself with a loyal inner circle who help bring her blockbuster-level concepts to life. Think big hair, bigger vocals, and the biggest heart in the game- Crystal Starr is 80s glam with a futuristic twist. Every video, every performance, and every note is stamped with her signature: fearless, fabulous, and fiercely authentic. She doesn’t follow trends- she sets them. In an industry full of filters and formulas, Crystal Starr stands out by doing it all and doing it her way.

“DANNY” is the soundtrack to every woman who’s ever outgrown a maybe-man. Inspired by a real-life heartbreak, Crystal Starr flips a familiar story on its head, transforming emotional turmoil into a glitter-drenched anthem of independence. Where her previous single “Part Time Lover” simmered with soulful reflection, “DANNY” kicks the door down with a synth-pop punch and undeniable attitude. Channeling the drama, style, and empowerment of the women who ruled the 80s- Whitney, Tina, Madonna-Starr delivers a sonic experience that feels both retro and refreshing. It’s bold. It’s brazen. It’s beyond catchy. With lyrics like “Danny, do you want me, do you want me, tell me what you want,” it’s not just a question but a challenge. One that millions will find themselves humming, blasting, and owning.

Imagine Cleopatra in a disco dreamscape, and fans just scratched the surface. The “DANNY” music video is a dazzling cinematic statement-part ancient mythology, part neon fantasy, all Crystal Starr. From custom-designed, rhinestone-encrusted costumes (created with her mother!) to choreography that demands attention, it’s a visual feast. But this isn’t just a glam show. It’s a masterclass in what’s possible when passion meets persistence. Crystal directed, styled, lit, and even cast the video herself-proving creatives don’t need a major label budget to produce something iconic. With her biggest cast and crew yet, “DANNY” feels like a festival, a movement, and a love letter to DIY artistry all rolled into one. It’s not just a music video. It’s a moment.

