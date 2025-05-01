Maxxum Announces New Ownership and Capital Investment

Maxxum Inc. Mike Siegler, CEO

The company will add new services to better serve partners and clients with expanded IT asset lifecycle management services.

As Maxxum enters its next chapter, my goal is to build on its strong foundation by introducing new services and expanded reach and volume to better serve our partners and clients.” — Mike Siegler, CEO

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maxxum Inc., a trusted name in technology asset management and data destruction services, today announced that it has been acquired by Mike Siegler, owner of Dijital Majik Computers (DMCC USA, LLC). Moving forward, the company will remain operating as Maxxum, marking a smooth transition as it continues its mission to provide high-quality technology services to its clients across the country.This change also provides an opportunity to recognize Rich Woodward, the retiring owner and CEO of Maxxum Inc., for his many years of dedication and leadership. Rich played an essential role in establishing the company's strong reputation and customer-focused approach. “I am very proud of the professionalism we brought to our industry and excited to see the next generation of services,” said Woodward. “Mike brings a solid technology background and leadership skills to Maxxum, our clients, and partners.”"Rich has built a strong and reliable company, and I’m honored to carry on that tradition," said Siegler. "As Maxxum enters its next chapter, my goal is to build on its strong foundation by introducing new services and expanded reach and volume to better serve our partners and clients."Siegler and the veteran Maxxum leadership team plan to strengthen the company’s offerings by leveraging the combined expertise of Maxxum and Dijital Majik Computers, providing clients with a full IT life-cycle management offering and continued reliability in an evolving tech landscape.Organizations benefit from a partnership with Maxxum in many ways:• Reducing Risk - Mitigate the risks associated with data security and electronic asset disposal by using Maxxum’s proprietary compliant process and tools.• Optimizing ROI - Get the best possible return on investment – if equipment is in good working and cosmetic condition, clients get money back.• Making it Easy – The Maxxum team makes processing and liquidating end-of-life equipment hassle-free with the tools, processes, and partnerships that benefit clients.About MaxxumMaxxum is a nationwide full-lifecycle technology asset services firm offering a potent blend of strategic partnerships, compliance expertise, and in-depth knowledge of the technology asset market. Maxxum provides comprehensive services for technology planning, asset procurement, implementation, support, and end-of-life management. As a risk management company, Maxxum provides a compliant process and proprietary tools to ensure a full chain-of-custody for the disposal and recycling of computers, servers, medical device equipment, and office assets. With an AAA National Association for Information Destruction (NAID) certification for over 25 years, Maxxum is a leader in the IT asset management space.Visit www.maxxum.com

