HMP Global Expands Dermatology Portfolio with Acquisition of Masterclasses in Dermatology

Renowned brands to extend reach and deepen practical education in clinical care.

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global, a leading omnichannel healthcare company delivering education, events, and market insights to healthcare professionals worldwide, today announced the acquisition of Masterclasses in Dermatology, LLC (MCD), a premier provider of CME-accredited live events and programming for dermatologists, advanced practice providers, and allied health professionals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This strategic addition significantly expands HMP Global’s dermatology portfolio, further demonstrating its commitment to advancing clinical knowledge and patient outcomes within the specialty. MCD brings to HMP Global two standout brands: Masterclasses in Dermatology, which delivers high-impact education for dermatologists, and APP+, a fast-growing series specifically designed to support advanced practice providers in dermatologic care.

The MCD brands combine with a premier suite of HMP Global assets that include The Dermatologist, the leading media platform for the dermatology community, and Dermatology Week, providing convenient, trusted, and practical education to thousands each year online.

“MCD programs have earned the trust of dermatology professionals by delivering meaningful, evidence-based education in an approachable format, and we’re excited to add the brands to the HMP Global portfolio,” said Jeff Hennessy Jr., Chief Operating Officer and President, HMP Omnimedia. “This acquisition reflects our continued investment in delivering comprehensive, omnichannel solutions that expand value for learners and faculty, and drive measurable results for our healthcare partners.”

Since its founding, MCD has gained a strong reputation for delivering clinically focused, peer-led education that is relevant, evidence-based, and immediately applicable to practice. Its events regularly attract high-caliber faculty and foster strong engagement from the dermatologic community.

As part of the transition, Daniel Cunningham will serve as Business Unit Lead, Dermatology, bringing extensive experience in pharmaceutical sales leadership. He will oversee the integration of MCD into the HMP Global portfolio and guide strategic growth across the vertical.

“This partnership will accelerate our ability to deliver practical, high-quality learning experiences and broaden our reach to clinicians at every stage,” said Cunningham.

The integration of MCD into HMP Global strengthens the company’s commitment to its core strategic pillars — deepening engagement through best-in-class educational events, expanding the reach and impact of content marketing solutions via platforms like HMP Collective, and enhancing value through actionable market intelligence and data-driven customer insights.



About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.

