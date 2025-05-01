A Leader In Hurricane Prediction, Weather 20/20 Predicts 20 Named Storms

Chart: 3-Year Hurricane Season Forecast Accuracy Rankings (2022–2024) High-Confidence Hurricane Risk: Texas–Louisiana Threat in Mid-to-Late August 2025 Hurricane Season Hotspots: U.S. Landfall Threat Zones

Backed by 3 years of top-ranked accuracy, Weather 20/20 forecasts a high-impact 2025 hurricane season with major U.S. landfall threats.

Weather 20/20 has led the world in hurricane season forecasting accuracy. The LRC isn’t just predicting how many storms will form — we are forecasting where and when the greatest risks will develop” — Gary Lezak, CEO Weather 20/20

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weather 20/20 , a global leader in long-range weather prediction, proudly announces the release of its highly anticipated 2025 Hurricane Season Forecast — building on its independently validated position as the #1 most accurate hurricane forecaster in the world over the past three years, according to data from the Barcelona Supercomputing Center.Unlike traditional seasonal forecasting models, Weather 20/20 leverages the patent-pending Lezak Recurring Cycle (LRC) technology — a breakthrough atmospheric discovery that identifies recurring patterns in the jet stream, enabling the precise prediction of when, where, and how impactful tropical storms and hurricanes will occur."For the third year in a row, Weather 20/20 has led the world in hurricane season forecasting accuracy. The LRC isn’t just predicting how many storms will form — we are forecasting where and when the greatest risks will develop, months in advance," said Gary Lezak, Founder and Chief Meteorologist of Weather 20/20.Key 2025 Hurricane Season Forecast Highlights:- High-impact hotspot map with precise landfall risk zones- 20 Named Storms (range 17–23)- Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) Index of 180- Top 5 Predicted Storm Windows identified months ahead of traditional warning systems- Full 30+ Page Forecast Guide available for strategic planningWeather 20/20's predictive insights are available through:1. 2025 Hurricane Forecast Guide - Comprehensive risk intel for the full season - prediction where and when tropical systems are likely to form (accuracy from 24-year study is 65%)2. Severe Weather Season Guide - Over 90% accurate the past three years with lead times of weeks to months to prepare3. Global Predictor Mobile App – Worldwide access to 6-month forecasts for vacation, event, wedding planners4. Custom API Integrations – For scalable enterprise-level operational planning5. Weather 20/20 Vision Dashboard Solutions - For agriculture, insurance, utilities, energy, supply chain, and emergency managementA Scientific Breakthrough in Weather PredictionWhile others rely heavily on year-to-year historical analogs, Weather 20/20’s forecasts are built entirely on this year’s unique atmospheric pattern, cycling every 6-weeks in the 2024–2025 LRC.This revolutionary approach has consistently outperformed major government and private forecasting agencies — delivering real-world operational and strategic planning advantages across industries."There is only one way known in the world to predict where and when significant weather events and disasters will happen with more than 10 days’ notice — and that is the LRC," said Gary Lezak.About Weather 20/20:Founded in 2008, Weather 20/20 uses its proprietary LRC technology to deliver unprecedented long-range forecasting accuracy months into the future. The company provides weather intelligence solutions for agriculture, energy, insurance, retail, infrastructure resilience, and public safety sectors globally.Businesses and organizations can gain premium access to Weather 20/20’s detailed 2025 Hurricane Forecast Guide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.