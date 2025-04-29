Sentari Raises $350K Angel Round to Power the Future of AI Agent Observability

With 300+ beta signups, Sentari is building the first control layer for real-time AI agent monitoring, security, and orchestration.

We're building Sentari because AI agents need the same level of trust, security, and observability that modern software teams expect from their tools.” — Nazeem Ahmed, Co-Founder and CEO, Sentari

WASHINGTON DC, VA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sentari Secures $350K Angel Funding to Build Infrastructure for Autonomous Agent EcosystemsSentari, the real-time observability and control layer for autonomous AI agents, today announced the closing of a $350,000 angel investment round. This funding marks a major milestone in Sentari’s mission to build the foundational infrastructure needed to enable safe, efficient, and scalable AI ecosystems.Unlocking the Next Phase of Agent InfrastructureSentari’s platform provides AI developers, startups, and enterprises with telemetry, orchestration, and optimization tools to manage and scale autonomous agents in real-time environments.The angel funding will accelerate product development, expand beta testing initiatives, and grow Sentari’s engineering and go-to-market teams."The future of AI will not be driven by isolated models. It will be shaped by ecosystems of intelligent agents working together. Sentari is the infrastructure layer that makes those ecosystems visible, controllable, and safe," said Nazeem Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Sentari.Why We Started SentariSentari was founded on the realization that while autonomous agents are advancing rapidly, the systems needed to manage them have been left behind.Without real-time observability and telemetry, even the most sophisticated agents risk becoming unreliable.Sentari exists to bridge this critical gap, providing the "nervous system" for the emerging world of intelligent agent ecosystems."We saw the fragmentation firsthand. Agent architectures were evolving, but the supporting infrastructure was not," added Ahmed. "Sentari ensures that the future of AI is not just powerful, but trustworthy and manageable at scale."Early Beta Validation Across IndustriesDuring its private beta, Sentari collaborated with companies across autonomous robotics, large language model (LLM) orchestration, financial AI platforms, and national security initiatives.These environments pushed the limits of multi-agent coordination and real-time telemetry, providing invaluable data for Sentari’s systems.Early beta results include:- Over 93% improvement in telemetry capture rates- A 42% reduction in agent crash loops under load- Sub-100ms average telemetry streaming latency across distributed networksThese results highlight the growing need for infrastructure like Sentari’s as autonomous systems move into production environments.Backing from Strategic Angels"Sentari is solving one of the most important and overlooked problems in AI, the need for reliable infrastructure to power intelligent systems at scale," said a lead angel investor."As autonomous agents grow, companies without strong observability and control will fall behind. Sentari recognized that early."Meet the FoundersSentari was founded by Nazeem Ahmed and Dr. Elena Park, blending expertise across AI systems, infrastructure engineering, and go-to-market execution.Nazeem Ahmed is a veteran marketing and growth executive with leadership experience in AI, cybersecurity, and SaaS. Before founding Sentari, he led marketing at Anthos, Vectra AI, and Global AI portfolio companies.Dr. Elena Park is a former senior engineer at Palantir Technologies and holds a Ph.D. in Distributed Systems from Stanford University. Her research focuses on real-time orchestration, system resilience, and adaptive infrastructure.Looking AheadWith the new funding, Sentari will expand its early-access beta program, deepen partnerships across sectors like robotics and AI orchestration, and accelerate product readiness for broader public access.In the next 12 months, Sentari will focus on enhancing predictive observability, multi-agent coordination, and dynamic infrastructure layers.The goal is to create the foundation for fully autonomous AI ecosystems at enterprise scale.Companies, researchers, and developers interested in early access can learn more at https://usesentari.com The Vision for Agent InfrastructureAs AI evolves from isolated models to intelligent collectives, the need for robust, real-time infrastructure becomes critical.Sentari’s vision is to provide the nervous system that makes these ecosystems resilient, observable, and optimized for the real world.About SentariSentari is building the real-time observability, telemetry, and control layer for autonomous agent ecosystems.By enabling safe, visible, and optimizable agent behavior at scale, Sentari powers the next generation of AI systems.The company is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and works with partners across robotics, AI orchestration, finance, and national security.Learn more at https://usesentari.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.