Offshore Blind and Shoreline Licensing for Maryland Riparian Landowners Open Though May 31

April 29, 2025

Photo by Jake McPherson, Ducks Unlimited, used with permission by Maryland DNR.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Wildlife and Heritage Service is now accepting waterfowl offshore blind and shoreline license applications for riparian (waterfront) property owners.

Riparian property owners may license their shoreline to establish offshore stationary blinds or blind sites for hunting waterfowl, and/or prevent others from licensing and hunting the shoreline at a later date. Owners can also grant permission for others to license their shoreline.

Applicants must submit paperwork and fees by mail, postmarked no later than May 31, 2025. Property owners may license their shoreline for one year ($20) or three years ($60). Landowners who miss the May 31 deadline may participate in the “open” licensing process that begins August 5, 2025.

Applications and information on laws related to shoreline licensing for riparian property owners are available at the DNR website online or by calling the Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8538, toll free at 1-877-620-8367. To make an in-person appointment, property owners or their designees can email obsl.md1@maryland.gov or call 410-260-8540.