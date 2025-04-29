James E. Smith Writes a Haunting Tale of Secrets, Betrayal, and Justice

The past never dies—it waits.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- James E. Smith debuts with a thriller entitled “ 1989: What Happens When A Killer Returns For Revenge ,” a chilling, fast-paced novel where the sins of the past refuse to stay buried.Set in the quiet Southern town of Monroe, Georgia, the story opens decades after the infamous “Penny Murders” terrified the community. Detective Mike Allen once led the charge to convict Samuel Johnson, a man believed responsible for the grisly killings marked by cryptic notes: “A penny for your thoughts.” But when Johnson dies under mysterious circumstances and two new murders—eerily similar—rock the town, it becomes clear: the nightmare is far from over.As Allen races to solve the copycat crimes, he’s forced to team up with a new partner who questions everything—including the integrity of the original case. Meanwhile, Nicole Jones, widow of one of the new victims and once a close friend of Allen, launches her own investigation. What she uncovers threatens to shatter not just relationships, but the entire foundation of what she believed to be true.A former military veteran and criminal justice graduate, Smith uses his real-world experience to weave a complex, emotionally charged thriller that digs deep into the psychology of revenge, loyalty, and the devastating impact of buried secrets.Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers, “1989: What Happens When A Killer Returns For Revenge” is a gripping exploration of trust, truth, and the high cost of justice delayed.The past is back—and this time, it wants more than justice. It wants vengeance. Learn more about James E. Smith at www.jesmithjr.com About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

