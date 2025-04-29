Incredible Honor, Extraordinary Experience: Judge Zayas Serves on Supreme Court of Ohio

First District Court of Appeals Judge Marilyn Zayas.

First District Court of Appeals Judge Marilyn Zayas.

Judge Marilyn Zayas of the First District Court of Appeals described her assignment at the Supreme Court of Ohio as both an incredible honor and an extraordinary experience.

Assigned by Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy, Zayas sat by designation for the third time at the Supreme Court in 40 days—marking an outstanding achievement and milestone in her career.

“I’m incredibly grateful,” Judge Zayas said. “I’m honored beyond words. I’m especially honored that Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy has entrusted me with these responsibilities.”

Under the Ohio Constitution, the chief justice may select an appellate judge to see over a case after a justice recuses.

Judge Zayas was assigned to hear a complex set of civil cases involving procedural nuance and issues of first impression—cases that require a great deal of thought and preparation. She most recently heard In re Dayton Power and Light Company, Case Nos. 2023-0111 and 2023-0130. The cases examine whether a charge to electric customers was appropriate or if a refund should be issued.

“The gravity of the work at the Supreme Court is enormous,” she said. “Every ruling has a far-reaching impact, not just within a district, but across the entire state.”

Rooted in Resilience

Judge Zayas came from humble beginnings. Raised in a working-class neighborhood in New York City by her Puerto Rican parents, she strongly credits her mother for her values of integrity, hard work, and service.

“My siblings and I were supposed to be statistics,” Judge Zayas said. “But my mother taught us that everything worth having must be earned and that community matters.”

Her decision to work in law was shaped by a powerful moment in her childhood— being an interpreter for her mother, who could not speak fluent English, during a custody hearing for her younger sibling.

“Because of that experience, I realized then how important attorneys and judges are,” Judge Zayas said. “They’re the voice for the voiceless.”

Before being elected to the bench, Judge Zayas worked in many different roles in public service, including serving as an intellectual property litigator, public defender, and immigration attorney.

“Each role taught me something different,” Judge Zayas said. “Whether I was defending a client in immigration court or litigating a complex IP case, I was building the skill set I rely on every day as a judge— the ability to look at a case from every angle.”

From Cincinnati to the Courtroom

Judge Zayas has always felt a deep connection to the State of Ohio after moving to Cincinnati almost 40 years ago in 1988.

“I remember crossing the bridge from the airport into Cincinnati and seeing the skyline. I just knew it was going to be my home,” she said.

This proved true in 2016 when Judge Zayas was elected as the first Latina to serve on the Ohio Court of Appeals.

“The community chose me for my qualifications—not my ethnicity. That says everything about Ohio and Hamilton County,” she reflected.

Preparation and Philosophy

As Judge Zayas prepares for each case at the Supreme Court, she makes sure to approach everything with an immense amount of preparation.

“Read, read, read,” Judge Zayas said. “These cases involve long procedural histories, complex records, and high stakes. It’s my job to understand every facet and viewpoint.”

Despite her background across different courts, Judge Zayas upholds the same judicial philosophy no matter where she works.

“Apply the law fairly and impartially. That’s what justice demands,” she said.

Championing Access and Education

One of the biggest priorities for Judge Zayas while serving on the First District has been accessibility. Zayas, along with her team at the courthouse, worked to create a comprehensive appeals guide that is easy to understand for pro se litigants.

“We broke down the process of filing an appeal into flowcharts, visual guides, and step-by-step instructions,” she explained. “It’s about ensuring that the justice system is understandable and approachable, especially for those without legal counsel.”

Zayas also did meaningful work for litigants who did not have access to technology during the COVID-19 pandemic, creating Zoom-equipped workstations with the help of technology grants. Since then, the court has continued to offer hybrid-style oral arguments.

Her passion for outreach didn’t stop there. After being elected, Judge Zayas also created the Educating Tomorrow’s Leaders program. This program has now welcomed over 1,000 students, spanning all the way from elementary school to law school, bringing them into the courthouse for the opportunity to learn about the judicial system.

“I share my story so they can see themselves in it,” Judge Zayas said. “Many of them have their own doubts. I want them to know they belong here too.”

National Recognition

The impactful work of Judge Zayas has been nationally recognized. She was named Latina Judge of the Year by the National Hispanic Bar Association in July 2024 and was later featured on Good Morning America for her outstanding work in public service.

Judge Zayas credits these honors to the State of Ohio and the entire region.

“Those awards are about what Ohio has made possible,” she said. “It’s a reflection of this region’s belief in opportunity and fairness.”

Balance and Advice

Outside of judicial duties, Judge Zayas balances her time through mindfulness and staying active. She deeply values her time with family and is a mother of three children.

“Being a mother has made me more empathetic, especially when cases involve children,” she said. “Family grounds me.”

For future attorneys and aspiring judges, Judge Zayas encourages persistence and trust in the process. She advises anyone looking to work in the field of law to stay resilient and trust in the value of hard work.

“Keep moving forward. And when you need it most, the right people will show up to support you, even if you don’t expect it.”

Looking Ahead

While preparing for her April Supreme Court assignment, Judge Zayas reflected on her journey and on the empowerment she provides for others.

“I carry with me the hopes of so many who were never given a chance to dream this big,” Judge Zayas said. “Every time I walk into that courtroom, I’m reminded that representation matters—and that doors open wider when we hold them for others.”