Jane Partners with Whereby to Deliver Secure and Reliable Virtual Healthcare Appointments

VANCOUVER, CANADA, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whereby , a leading video conferencing provider, is proud to announce its partnership with Jane.app to support healthcare professionals in running online appointments that feel like in-person ones, connecting more patients and clients with the care they need. This collaboration enables easy, secure, and high-quality video consultations directly within Jane ’s engaging platform.Jane is a clinic management and electronic medical records (EMR) system designed for health and wellness practitioners providing scheduling, charting, billing, payments and online appointments. With a community of over 200,000 practitioners and millions of users already relying on their platform for better virtual care, Whereby is delighted to join them on their journey to “Help the Helpers”.By integrating the Whereby Embedded video calling API, Jane will improve its telehealth quality and capabilities, providing practitioners and patients with a frictionless virtual care experience and simplifying the patient journey.With the increasing demand for virtual care, this partnership ensures that healthcare professionals using Jane can provide secure, reliable, and compliant video appointments without requiring third-party applications. The integration simplifies the telehealth experience by embedding Whereby’s trusted video technology directly into Jane’s workflow, allowing practitioners to schedule, conduct, and manage online appointments easily.“Our mission has always been to Help the Helpers by providing intuitive and delightful tools,” said Jonas Caruana, Director of Product Management at Jane. “By partnering with Whereby, we are ensuring that our customers can offer high-quality online appointments while maintaining the simplicity, security and delight that they expect from Jane.”Whereby’s API is designed with telehealth in mind, providing a frictionless, browser-based video conferencing experience without the need for downloads or logins. This integration aligns with Jane’s commitment to simplifying administrative tasks and enhancing patient-provider interactions across various healthcare disciplines, including physiotherapy, behavioural health, chiropractic, and more.“We are excited to work with Jane to bring our advanced telehealth video solutions to their growing network of healthcare professionals,” said Howard Wu, CEO at Whereby. “Together, we are making virtual healthcare more accessible and efficient for practitioners and their patients.”Jane has already rolled out Whereby-powered video appointments to all of their customers, and this collaboration will provide valuable insights from the Jane team and their users to help shape Whereby’s telehealth-focused roadmap.About WherebyWhereby specializes in integrated video calls for telehealth. Its API is designed and optimized for healthcare use cases enabling seamless virtual consultations within telehealth and digital mental health platforms. With over a decade of WebRTC experience and through deep-rooted collaboration with healthcare professionals, their reliable solution focuses on patient and practitioner experience while removing unnecessary heavy lifting from engineering teams. Whereby takes care of the maintenance and building new healthcare-centric features, allowing telehealth platforms to focus on providing the best care experiences. Built in Europe with a strong commitment to privacy, Whereby ensures robust compliance with global healthcare regulations like HIPAA and GDPR. It continually innovates to support healthcare goals, including investing in advanced AI-powered capabilities like transcriptions.About JaneJane is an all-in-one clinic management software and electronic medical record (EMR) system designed to support health and wellness businesses. Accessible online from any device, Jane simplifies key administrative tasks with clinic-branded online booking, scheduling, insurance management, customizable charting templates and online forms, integrated payments, and telehealth—bringing everything together in one user-friendly platform.With unlimited customer support available by phone, email, and chat, Jane helps practitioners spend less time on admin and more time focusing on patient care.

