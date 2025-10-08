UpSlide Appoints Chief Product Officer to Drive Innovation and Global Growth

With his expertise and vision, we’re accelerating the development of intelligent, user-centric features that empower finance teams to deliver exceptional, on-brand deliverables in less time” — Julien Villemonteix

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UpSlide , the Microsoft 365 document automation leader for finance and advisory professionals, has announced the appointment of Matteo Bordin as its new Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this role, Matteo will spearhead the company’s product strategy and innovation roadmap as UpSlide accelerates its global expansion.With over 15 years of experience, Matteo has successfully led product strategy and development for future-of-work platforms at Oyster, HR tech SaaS solutions at UKG, and AI-powered digital advertising at Criteo.UpSlide is the leading Office 365 add-in for the entire M&A ecosystem - helping investment banks, advisory and private equity firms produce top-tier deal content faster with AI and automation. For clients, this means they can spend less time on manual tasks and more time providing insights and strategic value.UpSlide CEO Julien Villemonteix said:“We are delighted to welcome Matteo to UpSlide. With his expertise and vision, we’re accelerating the development of intelligent, user-centric features that empower finance teams to deliver exceptional, on-brand deliverables in considerably less time - cementing UpSlide’s position as the go-to productivity platform for financial professionals worldwide.”As Chief Product Officer, Matteo will be responsible for overseeing product vision, strategy and design, and ensuring seamless alignment with clients’ needs. This appointment reflects UpSlide’s ambition to strengthen its leadership in the AI and automation software market by continuing to deliver intuitive, impactful solutions for banks, advisory and private equity firms.Matteo commented:“UpSlide has built a remarkable reputation for transforming the way M&A professionals work. I’m excited to join such a talented team and to help shape the future of working in the M&A ecosystem through automation and AI, empowering investment banking and advisory professionals to focus on critical matters.Ends -Notes to editors:About UpSlideUpSlide is an AI-enabled automation add-in for Microsoft 365, combining ease of use and reliability with premium setup, seamless integration, and high adoption for long-term success.For the last 14+ years, UpSlide has been helping some of the most well-known companies in financial and professional services to boost productivity, while improving brand consistency across their corporate documents.As a Microsoft Solutions Partner, UpSlide brings together expertise from the tech, finance and design fields to help clients like KPMG, UniCredit, BNP Paribas, Rothschild & Co., and many more to improve their processes and empower staff to focus on more rewarding, higher-value tasks.UpSlide is a certified B Corporation, upholding the belief that businesses should have a positive impact on society. For more information, visit upslide.com

