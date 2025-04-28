Veteran Resources: Events of the week April 28, 2025
The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.
We’ve curated an assortment of events that aim to assist, educate, and enrich Veterans and their families. Each week, we’ll continue to post relevant and timely events for the Veteran community.
Whether you’re a Veteran, service member, caretaker or family member, there are events and experiences tailored to the unique needs of the Veteran community posted below.
National:
April 30, 2025, 1:00 – 1:15 p.m. ET, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online
April 30, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET, Online: TAP Talk – Episode 16- Online
April 30, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Online: Heroes Connect: Military to Manufacturing Virtual Engagement with Atlas Copco
April 30, 2025, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. ET, Online: Online Caregiver Chat
April 30, 2025, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. ET, Online: Grupo de apoyo en español para cuidadores de militares y veteranos -Online
May 2, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Online: War Related Illness and Injury Study Center (WRIISC) Mindfulness Meditation Phone-Based Class
May 5, 2025, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. ET, Online: Sharing The Journey – Online Support Group
May 6, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Hosted by VA Center for Faith – “VA S.A.V.E. Suicide Prevention Training”
May 6, 2025, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. ET, Online: Caregivers: Your Life and Your Health Matters – Online
May 7, 2025, 1:00 – 1:15 p.m. ET, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online
May 7, 2025, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET, Online: Virtual Breast Cancer Support Group
Alabama
May 6, 2025, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Irondale, AL: Creative Arts Class
Alaska
No events listed for this week
Arizona
No events listed for this week
Arkansas
No events listed for this week
California
April 30, 2025, 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET, Santa Cruz, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building
April 30, 2025, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Los Angeles, CA: Denim Day at Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center
April 30, 2025, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Los Angeles, CA: Denim Day at West LA
May 7, 2025, 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET, Santa Cruz, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building
May 7, 2025, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Ventura, CA: Women Veterans Brunch
Colorado
May 2, 2025, 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Aurora, CO: Soldiers’ Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution – Denver, CO
Connecticut
No events listed for this week
Delaware
No events listed for this week
District of Columbia
May 1, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Washington, D.C.: In-Person Meditation Practice, Take A Pause
May 2, 2025, 7:00 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Washington, D.C.: Exit12 Gala: Celebrating Veterans & The Power of Arts – Washington, D.C.
Florida
No events listed for this week
Georgia
No events listed for this week
Guam
No events listed for this week
Hawaii
No events listed for this week
Idaho
No events listed for this week
Illinois
May 2, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Chicago, IL: Veterans Coffee Break with Southside Strong
May 2, 2025, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Crestwood, IL: Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 84 Veterans Meeting Event
May 3, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Glendale Heights, IL: Operation: Round Up
Indiana
May 3, 2025, 6:35 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Fort Wayne, IN: Fort Wayne Tincaps Military Appreciation night
Iowa
No events listed for this week
Kansas
May 3, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Wichita, KS: Women Veterans Health Expo – Wichita
May 3, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Wichita, KS: Oklahoma Holds 7th Annual Empowered Care Workshop on Saturday, May 3rd, 2025
Kentucky
April 30, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, Erlanger, KY: Applications Open For DAV Patriot Boot Camp (May 14th – 16th) – Erlanger, KY
May 1, 2025, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Lexington, KY: PACT Act: Toxic Exposure Class
May 2, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Lexington, KY: Vocational Assistance
May 7, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, Erlanger, KY: Applications Open For DAV Patriot Boot Camp (May 14th – 16th) – Erlanger, KY
Louisiana
No events listed for this week
Maine
No events listed for this week
Maryland
No events listed for this week
Massachusetts
May 1, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics
May 6, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics
Michigan
May 1, 2025, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET, St. Johns, MI: Clinton County Veteran Assistance Expo
Minnesota
No events listed for this week
Mississippi
No events listed for this week
Missouri
No events listed for this week
Montana
No events listed for this week
Nebraska
No events listed for this week
Nevada
No events listed for this week
New Hampshire
No events listed for this week
New Jersey
No events listed for this week
New Mexico
No events listed for this week
New York
April 30, 2025, 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET, Rochester, NY: Women’s Health and Wellness Fair
North Carolina
No events listed for this week
North Dakota
No events listed for this week
Ohio
May 1, 2025, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET, Dayton, OH: Pasta Dinner at Vietnam Veterans Miami Valley Chapter 97
May 3, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Oak Harbor, OH: Ottawa County Community Day
May 3, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Dayton, OH: Kroc Center Community Service Fair
May 4, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET, Chillicothe, OH: Spring Fest 2025
May 6, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Springfield, OH: Older American Senior Resource Fair
Oklahoma
No events listed for this week
Oregon
No events listed for this week
Pennsylvania
May 1, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Pittsburgh, PA: Caregivers Support Summit
Rhode Island
No events listed for this week
South Carolina
No events listed for this week
South Dakota
No events listed for this week
Tennessee
No events listed for this week
Texas
No events listed for this week
Utah
No events listed for this week
Vermont
No events listed for this week
Virginia
April 30, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Executive Military Transition Seminar – Newport News, VA
April 30, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA
April 30, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)
May 1, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA
May 1, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA
May 6, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA
May 6, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA
May 7, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA
May 7, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)
Washington
No events listed for this week
West Virginia
May 7, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET, Clarksburg, WV: PACT Act Claims Clinic
Wisconsin
No events listed for this week
Wyoming
No events listed for this week
To find events in your local area, visit the VA Facility Locator and click your state and local area. Events are listed near the bottom of each page.
Additionally, you can find more at Outreach Events.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.