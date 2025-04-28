Veteran Resources: Events of the week April 28, 2025

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

We’ve curated an assortment of events that aim to assist, educate, and enrich Veterans and their families. Each week, we’ll continue to post relevant and timely events for the Veteran community.

Whether you’re a Veteran, service member, caretaker or family member, there are events and experiences tailored to the unique needs of the Veteran community posted below.

National:

April 30, 2025, 1:00 – 1:15 p.m. ET, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online

April 30, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET, Online: TAP Talk – Episode 16- Online

April 30, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Online: Heroes Connect: Military to Manufacturing Virtual Engagement with Atlas Copco

April 30, 2025, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. ET, Online: Online Caregiver Chat

April 30, 2025, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. ET, Online: Grupo de apoyo en español para cuidadores de militares y veteranos -Online

May 2, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Online: War Related Illness and Injury Study Center (WRIISC) Mindfulness Meditation Phone-Based Class

May 5, 2025, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. ET, Online: Sharing The Journey – Online Support Group

May 6, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Hosted by VA Center for Faith – “VA S.A.V.E. Suicide Prevention Training”

May 6, 2025, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. ET, Online: Caregivers: Your Life and Your Health Matters – Online

May 7, 2025, 1:00 – 1:15 p.m. ET, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online

May 7, 2025, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET, Online: Virtual Breast Cancer Support Group

Alabama

May 6, 2025, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Irondale, AL: Creative Arts Class

Alaska

No events listed for this week

Arizona

No events listed for this week

Arkansas

No events listed for this week

California

April 30, 2025, 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET, Santa Cruz, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building

April 30, 2025, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Los Angeles, CA: Denim Day at Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center

April 30, 2025, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Los Angeles, CA: Denim Day at West LA

May 7, 2025, 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET, Santa Cruz, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building

May 7, 2025, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Ventura, CA: Women Veterans Brunch

Colorado

May 2, 2025, 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Aurora, CO: Soldiers’ Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution – Denver, CO

Connecticut

No events listed for this week

Delaware

No events listed for this week

District of Columbia

May 1, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Washington, D.C.: In-Person Meditation Practice, Take A Pause

May 2, 2025, 7:00 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Washington, D.C.: Exit12 Gala: Celebrating Veterans & The Power of Arts – Washington, D.C.

Florida

No events listed for this week

Georgia

No events listed for this week

Guam

No events listed for this week

Hawaii

No events listed for this week

Idaho

No events listed for this week

Illinois

May 2, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Chicago, IL: Veterans Coffee Break with Southside Strong

May 2, 2025, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Crestwood, IL: Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 84 Veterans Meeting Event

May 3, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Glendale Heights, IL: Operation: Round Up

Indiana

May 3, 2025, 6:35 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Fort Wayne, IN: Fort Wayne Tincaps Military Appreciation night

Iowa

No events listed for this week

Kansas

May 3, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Wichita, KS: Women Veterans Health Expo – Wichita

May 3, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Wichita, KS: Oklahoma Holds 7th Annual Empowered Care Workshop on Saturday, May 3rd, 2025

Kentucky

April 30, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, Erlanger, KY: Applications Open For DAV Patriot Boot Camp (May 14th – 16th) – Erlanger, KY

May 1, 2025, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Lexington, KY: PACT Act: Toxic Exposure Class

May 2, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Lexington, KY: Vocational Assistance

May 7, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, Erlanger, KY: Applications Open For DAV Patriot Boot Camp (May 14th – 16th) – Erlanger, KY

Louisiana

No events listed for this week

Maine

No events listed for this week

Maryland

No events listed for this week

Massachusetts

May 1, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics

May 6, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics

Michigan

May 1, 2025, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET, St. Johns, MI: Clinton County Veteran Assistance Expo

Minnesota

No events listed for this week

Mississippi

No events listed for this week

Missouri

No events listed for this week

Montana

No events listed for this week

Nebraska

No events listed for this week

Nevada

No events listed for this week

New Hampshire

No events listed for this week

New Jersey

No events listed for this week

New Mexico

No events listed for this week

New York

April 30, 2025, 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET, Rochester, NY: Women’s Health and Wellness Fair

North Carolina

No events listed for this week

North Dakota

No events listed for this week

Ohio

May 1, 2025, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET, Dayton, OH: Pasta Dinner at Vietnam Veterans Miami Valley Chapter 97

May 3, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Oak Harbor, OH: Ottawa County Community Day

May 3, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Dayton, OH: Kroc Center Community Service Fair

May 4, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET, Chillicothe, OH: Spring Fest 2025

May 6, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Springfield, OH: Older American Senior Resource Fair

Oklahoma

No events listed for this week

Oregon

No events listed for this week

Pennsylvania

May 1, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Pittsburgh, PA: Caregivers Support Summit

Rhode Island

No events listed for this week

South Carolina

No events listed for this week

South Dakota

No events listed for this week

Tennessee

No events listed for this week

Texas

No events listed for this week

Utah

No events listed for this week

Vermont

No events listed for this week

Virginia

April 30, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Executive Military Transition Seminar – Newport News, VA

April 30, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA

April 30, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)

May 1, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA

May 1, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA

May 6, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA

May 6, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA

May 7, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA

May 7, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)

Washington

No events listed for this week

West Virginia

May 7, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET, Clarksburg, WV: PACT Act Claims Clinic

Wisconsin

No events listed for this week

Wyoming

No events listed for this week

