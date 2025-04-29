600 Volunteers + 45,000 hours = total dedication

VA Boston Healthcare System proudly recognizes the dedication of more than 600 volunteers who choose to serve Veterans. Their collective contributions totaling over 45,000 hours this year alone have made a lasting impact across all areas of care and support.

In the photo above, Charles Freestone, Dr. William Cristo, Marie Casey and Robert Macclary volunteer at the information desk at VA Boston’s West Roxbury campus.

“Our volunteers go above and beyond in everything they do,” said Matt Edwards, chief of the Center for Development and Civic Engagement at VA Boston. “They don’t just support our mission, they enhance it. From helping Veterans navigate our facilities to offering a friendly face and a steady hand, their contributions make a real difference.”

Among those volunteers is Macclary, a Marine Corps and Vietnam Veteran who has spent the last three years giving back at VA Boston. After retiring, he said he needed something more to fill his days. “I could only read so many books,” he said with a laugh. Inspired by the kindness he experienced from volunteers during his own visits as a patient, Macclary decided to stop by the West Roxbury campus and sign up.

“I always appreciated the volunteers,” he said. “They were so helpful. It made a difference just being greeted with a smile.”

Becoming something deeper

What started as a way to stay busy quickly became something deeper. “For me, it’s about connection, service and community,” Macclary said. “My wife sees how good it’s been for me just getting out and seeing people.”

He now volunteers multiple days a week and even doubled his shifts. “I started working two shifts a day because four hours just wasn’t long enough,” he said. “I’m probably getting more benefit out of it than I should, really. I love it. I love the people, love it all.”

Volunteers at VA Boston support a wide range of services, from Red Coat Ambassadors who greet visitors to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) drivers who provide essential transportation, to those who assist directly in clinical and administrative roles. Each person brings their time, talents and heart to the mission, enriching the experience of Veterans, caregivers and staff alike.

Each hour volunteered reflects a shared commitment to giving back to those who have served. During this week of recognition, VA Boston extends its deepest thanks to every volunteer whose presence helps carry out our mission.

A recognition ceremony was held April 25 to honor and celebrate these incredible individuals for their time, care and service to VA Boston’s Veteran community.

Get involved!

Learn more about VA Boston’s volunteer programs or contact the Center for Development and Civic Engagement.