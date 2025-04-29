Annual Zero-Emission Vehicle Update 2024 report published

CANADA, April 29 - The newly published Zero-Emission Vehicle Update 2024 report shows that British Columbia has been a leader in the adoption of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) for more than a decade.

Since 2011, the Province has invested more than $650 million to support people in British Columbia in making the switch to cleaner transportation. That commitment has paid off as there are nearly 195,000 ZEVs on B.C. roads, up from just 5,000 in 2016.

British Columbia has one of Canada’s largest public-charging networks, with more than 7,000 stations in place. This includes B.C.’s Electric Highway, a comprehensive network of fast-charging stations along all major highways and roadways in B.C. completed in 2024, so people can travel throughout the province with confidence.

During this time of economic instability, the Province is reviewing programs to ensure that they best meet the needs of people in B.C.

The funding for B.C.’s Go Electric Passenger Vehicle Rebate Program runs through May 15, 2025, following which the Province will be pausing the program to consider next steps in view of progress to date and the end of the federal government’s electric-vehicle rebates in January 2025. People can still purchase or lease an electric vehicle by May 15 and receive a rebate through the Go Electric program.

The Province is committed to working with automakers and dealers to determine the best ways to continue supporting ZEV adoption in B.C. This work will form part of a broader comprehensive review of CleanBC programs, details of which will be announced soon.

Learn More:

To learn more about the report, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/ZEV_Annual_Report.pdf