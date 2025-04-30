Cadre Technologies Partners with Lully AI to Power FST Logistics' Efficiency Boost

FST Lully Cadre Logo

Cadre Technologies, Lully AI, and FST Logistics join forces to enhance warehouse operations and drive efficiency gains with cutting-edge AI solutions.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cadre Technologies is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Lully AI, further enhancing warehouse operations for its customer, FST Logistics. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in the logistics industry, as advanced AI technology drives improved efficiency, streamlined processes, and cost savings for FST's e-commerce and warehouse operations.

Lully AI, known for its expertise in optimizing warehouse and e-commerce processes, has seamlessly integrated with FST’s warehouse management system (WMS) powered by Cadre. The introduction of Lully AI has refined FST’s existing workflows by optimizing order release timing and streamlining picking processes. With Lully AI's capabilities, FST Logistics has reduced the time and distance associated with order picking while ensuring on-time shipping, which translates into faster operations and reduces labor strain.

“Labor represents our largest expense, so the ability to control labor costs using AI is a game-changer for us,” explained Jason Sorenson, Chief Technology Officer at FST. “Given the current labor market and the seasonal nature of our business, managing labor can be challenging. Leveraging AI technology helps us improve efficiency and maintain a competitive edge in the marketplace.”

Notable efficiency gains include:

• Order Picking: Time savings of 6 to 8 seconds per order line.

• Packing: Enhanced labor utilization and an ideal balance of resources.

• Operational Efficiency: Lully AI’s ability to simplify workflows has enabled FST Logistics to handle more orders with fewer resources, without requiring complex or costly changes.

"The collaboration between Cadre, Lully AI, and FST Logistics showcases the power of advanced technology in enhancing warehouse operations," said Daryl Grove, President at Cadre Technologies. "We’re excited to see how Lully AI’s innovative solutions have integrated smoothly with our Cadence WMS to improve FST’s operations while maintaining their commitment to exceptional customer service."

Seamless Integration

The implementation of Lully AI was completed in under a month, with no disruption to FST’s day-to-day operations. In fact, the integration reduced network complexity and further enhanced the company’s operational flow. With this streamlined setup, FST Logistics is better equipped to meet the growing demands of the fast-paced e-commerce market.

Positive Labor Impact

Contrary to concerns about automation displacing jobs, Lully AI has supported FST’s labor force by enabling the team to handle more orders during both peak and non-peak seasons. Tracking data has shown that since adopting Lully AI technology, the number of units picked per hour has increased by approximately 30%. This efficiency gain has allowed FST to optimize its workforce without increasing headcount, enhancing both productivity and job satisfaction across the team.

Cost-Effective Scalability

Lully AI offers a cost-effective alternative to heavy capital investments often associated with robotics and warehouse automation. With rapid deployment and a proven track record of success, the AI solution has already started yielding measurable benefits for FST Logistics, providing a scalable approach to meeting the evolving demands of the e-commerce sector. By bringing an adaptable solution to market, Lully AI enables customers to tailor their implementation, not only on day one, but overtime as business needs change.

About Cadre Technologies

Cadre Technologies is a leading innovator of warehouse management software for distribution and 3PL, 4PL logistics operations and online collaboration. Products include: LogiView, SaaS-based supply chain control tower; Cadence Warehouse Management System; and Accuplus, 3rd Party Logistics WMS. The company is based in Denver, Colorado with offices in Lenexa, Kansas and Baltimore, Maryland. For more information, visit Cadre's website.

About FST Logistics

FST Logistics is a 100% employee-owned, third-party logistics provider specializing in warehousing, transportation, and distribution solutions. Headquartered in Columbus, OH, FST serves customers across multiple industries, offering customized solutions tailored to meet specific supply chain needs.

About Lully AI

Lully AI focuses on warehouse and e-commerce efficiency, specializing in optimizing workflows, reducing operational costs, and enhancing order picking processes through a people centric lens. Their solutions enable businesses to scale efficiently while maintaining high service levels. For more information, visit Lully's website.

