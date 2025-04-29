“When you open up, so do they” – Sam’s story

Sam shares his experience with anxiety, highlighting symptoms of chest pain, constant overthinking and shame. However, being in nature and opening up has brought him closer to peace.

Growing up in my teens, I knew people who suffered with anxiety, but simply explained it away as something that could be extinguished if only they’d stop worrying. The irony was not lost on me, however, when that same ghost came to haunt me as well.

The symptoms soon revealed themselves – my stomach or chest would become tight out of nowhere; dull at first, then overwhelming. A pain you wouldn’t wish on anyone. I promised myself back then to never give in, never give up to such feelings. To fight, push them back and away, but no matter my actions, it’d resist. Such anxiety would make its presence known out of thin air, whether by a pre-determined event or not.

A tight pain ridden chest was one of many symptoms. Any small mistake was exemplified by anxious thinking which soon became uncontrollable. It made me feel like the worst person in the world, as though whoever saw such an error thought of me as useless, of being terrible at my job; that they’d whisper, laugh, conspire in secret with everyone else about it. What was true? What was not? Surely they didn’t actually hate me, but what if they did?