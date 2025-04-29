TechBehemoths Introduces 152 New Services to Support Tech Companies and Project Owners

Starting April 10, 2025, TechBehemoths' 152 services to help clients find the right tech partners

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechBehemoths has added 152 new services to make it easier for businesses and entrepreneurs to find the right tech service provider for their projects. So far, 4290 companies have already updated their profiles to include these new service lines.Among the latest additions, AI solutions and Web Development technologies stand out as the most popular.Top 7 New Services:- AI development & consulting- No-Code Development- B2B Lead Generation- Progressive Web Apps (PWAs)- Single Page Applications- Motion & 3D design- Mobile AdvertisingTop 10 New Focus Areas:- Next.js- Nuxt.js- Rust- Webflow- Framer- LLM Integration- ClaudeWeb development remains popular, while more companies are interested in AI solutions. This growth highlights AI's importance and establishes it as a key trend in the industry.TechBehemoths goes literally beyond keeping up with tech trends — we help define them. With a network of over 55,000 trusted tech companies in 143 countries, we empower individuals and businesses with projects to find innovative service providers and solutions that lead the industry forward.If you run a tech company, now is the perfect time to update your profile and highlight your services.And if you’re looking for a tech partner, we’ve made it easier than ever to find one that matches your specific requirements and needs based on many filters and metrics—all at no cost!Marcel Sobieski, CEO of TechBehmoths, has spoken on this big update:“Whether you’re starting a new project or scaling an existing one, TechBehemoths is here to connect you with the right tech talent — faster, smarter, and with confidence. To our trusted tech service providers: now is the perfect time to update your profiles. With new services and enhanced features, you’ll be discovered more accurately by the businesses that need you most. Let’s raise the bar for global tech collaboration.”Why add new services?- Expand your existing offerings- Increase your profile visibility- Attract more targeted leadsTo learn more about the updates and explore the newly added services and focus areas, visit Techbehemoths.comWhat is TechBehemoths?TechBehemoths is a German-made platform that connects IT companies with clients worldwide. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and growth, TechBehemoths helps businesses find the right partners to succeed in the ever-changing digital landscape.As of today, there are 55000 listed companies from 143 countries.

