Enabled Therapeutics Announces Board Appointment of Jivan Achreja as It Introduces a New Era in Precision Neurology

Jivan Achreja, Board Member, Enabled Therapeutics

Enabled Therapeutics strengthens leadership team as it redefines neurology with on-site drug synthesis and precision brain therapeutics.

This team has built a real platform, backed by real data, that can finally move precision neurotherapeutics forward.” — Jivan Achreja

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enabled Therapeutics , a company redefining the future of brain medicine, announced today that Jivan Achreja has joined its Board of Directors. Achreja, a recognized leader at the intersection of healthcare, technology, and strategic innovation, joins at a pivotal moment as Enabled prepares to deliver the first human proof-of-concept study for a scientific breakthrough that stands to revolutionize neurology.As Co-Founder and COO of Recombo.AI , former CTO and President of Technology Solutions at Advarra and Principal of Platform at Medidata, Jivan has consistently built and scaled platforms that have reshaped industries. At Medidata Solutions and YPrime, he spearheaded the development of disruptive technologies that accelerated clinical research and unlocked new models for drug development. His deep expertise in uniting data, innovation, and operational strategy will be critical as Enabled Therapeutics advances its platform toward human proof-of-concept and reshapes the future of neurology.Enabled Therapeutics has achieved what no one else has: ON-SITE DRUG SYNTHESIS inside damaged brain tissue.For decades, neurology has been stalled—blocked by the blood-brain barrier impenetrability, derailed by off-target toxicity, and limited by therapies unable to distinguish between healthy and diseased tissue. Enabled Therapeutics has shattered these barriers with its proprietary Captonplatform: a new generation of prodrugs that activate precisely where they are needed—inside damaged, inflamed, or hyperexcited brain regions—triggered by the brain’s own redox chemistry.Through a precisely engineered thiol-oxidation reaction, Enabled’s prodrugs transform within damaged brain tissue, converting into active sulfonate-based therapeutics directly at the site of pathology.THIS ALLOWS MEDICATIONS TO:1) Bypass the blood-brain barrier.2) Eliminate systemic toxicity.3) Deliver therapeutic activity only where needed, nowhere else.Enabled’s breakthrough has been validated preclinically with unprecedented certainty: prodrug-to-drug conversion occurs exclusively within tissue undergoing disease activity, with a statistical p-value of less than 0.0001—demonstrating a level of scientific rigor that sets a new benchmark in neurological research.Enabled has already built a powerful pipeline of lead candidates—and this is just the beginning. By leveraging the chemical environment of CNS pathology to trigger on-site drug synthesis, Enabled’s Captonplatform opens the door to designing an entirely new class of precision brain therapeutics.CURRENT LEAD PROGRAMS INCLUDE:CPT-004 for refractory epilepsy, advancing toward first-in-human studies following successful pre-IND FDA alignment.CPT-021 for Alzheimer’s disease, similarly moving forward with FDA guidance.CPT-040 for ALS, disrupting the CD40-CD40L inflammatory axis.CPT-060 and CPT-061 for glioblastoma, undergoing final candidate validation in collaboration with QB3 and UCSF.As Enabled moves forward, the platform’s unique chemistry-driven approach is expected to uncover many more candidates across a wide range of neurological conditions—transforming how brain diseases are treated at the source.With unprecedented preclinical certainty and statistical strength, Enabled is poised for a breakthrough moment. As the company advances toward human proof-of-concept, those who recognize the opportunity now will help define the future of neurology. Once Enabled demonstrates in humans what the preclinical data already so powerfully proves, the industry will shift—and those not already aligned will have to get in line."Enabled Therapeutics is on the verge of solving something that has held neuroscience back for decades," said Jivan Achreja. "This team has built a real platform, backed by real data, that can finally move precision neurotherapeutics forward. I am thrilled to join at this critical juncture to help drive strategy, secure human proof-of-concept, and position Enabled as the indispensable partner for every pharma company in the neuroscience space."Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Enabled Therapeutics’ Capton️ platform, development plans, regulatory milestones, and clinical progress. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Enabled Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

