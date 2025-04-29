UNV releases new research on volunteer work among older persons

Research shows that the world population has been growing older for decades and today is more aged than ever. By 2070, it's expected that 20 percent of people will be aged 65 or older. However, this increase won't be the same everywhere. In regions like Eastern Asia, the share of older people will rise to over 40 percent, while in sub-Saharan Africa, it will stay below 20 percent.

While the trend toward increased longevity rises each passing year. Many elderly enjoy being able to 'give back' and contribute to society. A common way to do this is through volunteering.

This paper examines four questions:

What are the benefits of volunteering in old age?

Who are the old-aged volunteers? No two volunteers are the same. Nevertheless, what, if anything, can we learn about the profile of old-aged volunteers?

How is volunteering among older persons organized? In particular, what actions are governments taking to promote old-aged volunteering in the framework of their ageing support strategies? To what extent are they investing in older persons?

What are the broader policy implications? What lessons will be gained regarding the volunteering experiences of older persons and the way policymakers can promote them?

Endowed with a lifetime’s worth of knowledge and life experience, and often respected pillars of their local community, the societal value of engaging older persons in volunteer work, cannot be overstated.

Older persons who volunteer tend to have a better quality of life, mental and physical health, compared to those who don't volunteer. They often experience better cognitive function, increased happiness, and fewer negative effects from loneliness and depression.

While there has been progress in including volunteering as part of policies, there is still room for improvement at the national level. Seeing the benefits of volunteerism for both individuals and society, countries are encouraged to invest in making it a regular part of their policies and plans for active aging.

Please read the full paper on UNV's Knowledge Portal on Volunteerism and on ILO publications.