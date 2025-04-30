Vineyards Country Club celebrated for personalized service and picture-perfect event experiences

An enchanting reception space at Naples, Florida's Vineyards Country Club, where lush greenery, elegant chandeliers, and candlelit tables set the scene for unforgettable celebrations. An elegant wedding reception setup at Vineyards Country Club, featuring long banquet tables adorned with lush florals, soft candlelight, and sophisticated greenery overhead. A beautifully styled private event at Vineyards Country Club, where lush florals, chandeliers, candlelit tablescapes and elegant greenery create an extraordinary atmosphere. A picture-perfect outdoor wedding ceremony at Naples, Florida's Vineyards Country Club, surrounded by lush landscaping and sweeping golf course views.

Vineyards Country Club enhances weddings, private parties and corporate events with impeccable service, beautiful venues and unforgettable experiences.

Vineyards was such an amazing wedding venue! The food was great, the service was incredible, and the bridal suite was perfect for even my large group of girls.” — Bride Emily Y.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With timeless style, newly transformed venues, picturesque native landscapes and a legacy of dedication to service, Vineyards Country Club continues to earn recognition as one of Southwest Florida’s most desirable destinations for weddings, private celebrations and corporate events. From its elegant indoor spaces to picturesque outdoor settings, every event at Vineyards is designed to feel effortless and unforgettable.“My husband and I held our rehearsal dinner and welcome party at Vineyards the night before our wedding. We absolutely fell in love with the lobby and bar area — it was stunning,” said bride Alex S. “Plenty of room for guests, impeccable staff, and they even created a signature drink for us. The veranda dinner setup was gorgeous, the food was great, and the service was wonderful. We would highly recommend Vineyards to any future couples!”Unlike many private clubs, Vineyards is open to the public for event bookings, offering an inclusive approach to hospitality in a refined country club setting. Whether planning an intimate rehearsal dinner or a grand celebration for hundreds of guests, clients can expect personalized attention and a team that takes pride in bringing every detail to life.“Each event becomes part of our story too,” said Demi Munar, director of catering and event sales. “We get to know our clients, their families and their dreams. Making it all come together—the joy, the emotion, the little details—it’s incredibly meaningful for us. We’re honored to be trusted with those moments.”The recently renovated 70,000-square-foot clubhouse features a variety of venues:• The Fairmont and Oakmont ballrooms for grand celebrations• The Heritage, Sterling and Cypress banquet rooms for more intimate affairs• Expansive terraces, a covered veranda and cozy fire pit area ideal for outdoor entertaining.Framed by mature oaks, tropical landscaping and sweeping golf course views, the grounds provide an ideal backdrop for photography and memory-making. Whether guests are dancing under chandeliers or mingling by the fire pit at sunset, the setting adds a sense of magic to every gathering.Event planner Yaimara Carrazana added, “The stunning setting, delicious cuisine and exceptional service always exceed expectations. Demi and her team bring true heart to every celebration.”Bride Emily Y. shared, “Vineyards was such an amazing wedding venue! Demi was fantastic—so nice, friendly and flexible. She went out of her way to help us create our dream wedding. The food was great, the service was incredible, and the bridal suite was perfect for even my large group of girls.”“I will recommend Vineyards Country Club to any bride,” added Elta D. “The staff was welcoming and did a great job from our first tour through the night of the reception. The food was amazing, the staff was timely and our guests were so happy with the service. Thank you!”Kimberly C., married in June 2024, echoed that praise. “This venue was amazing! Abby is the Vineyards event coordinator and she was absolutely perfection. Our big day ran smoothly because of her organization and attentiveness. Over the last year of working with Abby, she was extremely responsive—even at 10:30 at night! Every detail I could think of, the Vineyards had it covered. The venue itself was stunning and so clean, spacious and beautiful. Also, the food was incredible!”Corina P. also highlighted the service: “We worked with Abby Vail at Vineyards Country Club and she made our beautiful wedding possible. The food was delicious and the service was phenomenal. I will always recommend this place to anyone who asks—you guys are amazing!”“We see the love, the laughter, the tears — and it stays with us,” said Julie Inman, senior director of activities and member experience. “It’s about more than the space. It’s about the people, the connections, the joy. Those memories are what make Vineyards Country Club so special.”Vineyards Country Club was honored with the WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awardin 2022, a prestigious accolade that recognizes the top five percent of wedding professionals across the United States. Winners are selected based on real reviews from couples and their families, reflecting consistent excellence in quality, service, responsiveness and professionalism. For Vineyards, the award reflects the trust and satisfaction of the people who matter most: their clients.From elegant weddings and family milestones to corporate retreats and fundraising galas, Vineyards Country Club remains a premier venue for hosting meaningful events with style and sophistication.For more information or to schedule a private tour, contact Inman at 239-353-1500 or jinman@vineyardscountryclubnaples.com.About Vineyards Country ClubVineyards Country Club is a Blue Zones-certified, 1,400-acre private, non-equity master-planned golf and country club community open to both residents and non-residents for more than 30 years. The family-owned community, founded in 1988 by Michael J. Procacci and Joseph Procacci is located just east of Interstate 75 between Pine Ridge and Vanderbilt Beach roads and includes 2,719 homes in 38 individual gated neighborhoods, a 70,000-square-foot clubhouse, and 450,000 square feet of commercial space. The award-winning Club has been enhanced through three renovations since its original construction, with no member assessments. The Club offers 36 holes of members-only championship golf; a new, 15,000 square-foot Wellness Center & Spa with technologically advanced fitness equipment including a state-of-the-art outdoor gym, five-star spa, salt water lap pool, smoothie café, and salt room; Racquet Center with 12 Har-Tru lite tennis courts; six lit, gel cushioned pickleball courts; three regulation lit bocce courts, and year-round scheduled play; formal and casual indoor and al fresco dining; banquet, reception, meeting and event facilities; and one of Naples’ most active club social calendars. For membership or residential information, call 239-353-1500, visit online at vineyardscountryclubnaples.com, or visit the community’s Administration Office, located at 400 Vineyards Blvd., Naples.

