Imaginary Worlds Returns to Times Square, Sets Sights on Nasdaq with Rose Bear Global Showcase

Two preserved rose bears, one red and one pink, with yellow numbers “2” and “3”, displayed in an acrylic case at Times Square, New York.

Imaginary Worlds' Rose Bear Set display in Times Square, featuring preserved red and pink rose bears with yellow floral numbers.

Two floral rose bears in red and pink, featuring a yellow heart and the letter “U”, displayed in an acrylic case with New York taxis in the background.

A red and a pink preserved rose bear with a yellow heart and the letter “U” on display in Times Square, part of Imaginary Worlds’ global rose bear showcase.

Two preserved rose bears made of red and blue roses with yellow initials “A” and “K” displayed in a boutique-style background.

Red and blue rose bears featuring yellow “A” and “K” letters, showcased in a luxury floral setting by Imaginary Worlds.

Following a vibrant Times Square display, Imaginary Worlds prepares for a milestone Nasdaq showcase in May, highlighting global expansion efforts.

Expanding our presence in New York is a critical step in our long-term global strategy.”
— Imaginary Worlds Spokesperson
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imaginary Worlds, a global luxury floral art brand specializing in preserved rose creations, has reinforced its presence in New York City with a high-profile display at Times Square.

Following an earlier installation featuring its customized rose box collection, the brand returned to Times Square with a prominent showcase of its Rose Bear Set — handcrafted sculptures made entirely of preserved roses, encapsulated in clear acrylic displays. The installation served as a visual prelude to Imaginary Worlds' scheduled appearance on Nasdaq’s iconic digital tower in early May 2025.

The Times Square activation highlighted Imaginary Worlds’ brand message: "Beyond Flowers – Imaginary Worlds," positioning preserved floral artistry as a new category within the global luxury gifting sector.

“Expanding our presence in New York is a critical step in our long-term global strategy,” said a spokesperson for Imaginary Worlds. “Our upcoming Nasdaq appearance marks a significant milestone as we continue to establish Imaginary Worlds as a symbol of timeless artistry on the world stage.”

Founded with a mission to redefine how preserved floral art is perceived and gifted, Imaginary Worlds continues its expansion across North America, Europe, and Asia, emphasizing craftsmanship, innovation, and cultural storytelling.

Learn more about the Imaginary Worlds journey at Imaginary Worlds Rose Bear Around the World.

Imaginary Worlds Returns to Times Square, Sets Sights on Nasdaq with Rose Bear Global Showcase

