Luka Dental Care Upgrades Lab to Provide Faster, More Comfortable Care for Patients

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luka Dental Care, a trusted provider of dental care in London, Ontario , is proud to announce the completion of its newly renovated in-house dental laboratory. Designed to deliver a more seamless, efficient, and precise patient experience, the updated lab features advanced technology that supports a wide range of treatments—all under one roof.The investment reflects Luka Dental Care's ongoing commitment to innovation and patient-focused care. The upgraded in-house lab is fully equipped with industry-leading dental technology, allowing the clinic to deliver high-quality restorations and appliances faster and more comfortably than ever before.The clinic’s lab now includes:3D Printers – These allow for the rapid creation of custom night guards, dentures, and even digital smile design models. For patients, this means better-fitting appliances and shorter turnaround times. Rather than sending impressions to a third-party lab and waiting weeks, Luka Dental Care can now produce precise, patient-specific devices in-house, often within the same or next day.Milling Units – These machines are used to craft dental crowns, implant crowns, onlays, inlays, bridges and veneers right on site. The result? Patients no longer need to schedule multiple visits for restorations. A single appointment can include digital scanning, design, milling, and final placement of a crown—saving time and reducing the need for temporary solutions.Ceramic Ovens – Essential for finalizing ceramic restorations, these ovens bake and fire crowns and veneers for long-lasting strength and beautiful aesthetics. This step, once outsourced to external labs, is now done entirely within the Luka Dental Care clinic. The team can control every detail of the outcome to ensure both durability and a natural-looking finish.Digital Scanners – These replace traditional messy impression materials with fast, accurate, and comfortable digital imaging. Scanners are used across a variety of treatments—from Clear Aligners consultations to crowns, veneers, and night guards. Digital impressions are especially appreciated by patients with gag reflex sensitivities or dental anxiety, making the experience smoother and more pleasant. They also contribute to better infection control by reducing cross-contamination risks and support a greener ecosystem by minimizing the need for disposable materials and shipping waste.These new tools allow Luka Dental Care to streamline workflows, reduce treatment delays, and enhance customization across a wide spectrum of procedures. For patients, the benefits are clear: fewer visits, faster results, improved fit and function, and an overall more comfortable experience."Patients today want care that’s not only high quality but also efficient and personalized," said Dr. Rand Luka, founder of Luka Dental Care. "By bringing this level of technology into our office, we can reduce wait times, improve fit and aesthetics, and offer more same-day solutions. It’s a win for everyone."Dr. Luka added, "Our goal has always been to make dentistry as accessible and stress-free as possible. For many people, multiple appointments and uncomfortable impressions can be a barrier to getting the care they need. With this upgraded lab, we can offer a streamlined experience that truly puts patients first."In addition to general dentistry, the upgraded lab enhances the delivery of cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, and therapeutic appliances like night guards for bruxism or TMJ-related issues. With a high degree of control over the final product, the Luka Dental Care team can better tailor solutions to individual patient needs.One exciting advancement made possible by the new lab is the ability to deliver All-on-X implant procedures for patients tired of traditional dentures or those with failing dentition. This treatment creates fixed, life-like teeth anchored on dental implants. Thanks to the new lab, Luka Dental Care can deliver this transformative solution on the same day, with significantly less pain and exceptional outcomes, helping patients regain confidence and quality of life faster than ever before.For example, patients receiving implant crowns benefit from the precision of digital workflows and in-house milling, ensuring excellent alignment, fit, and appearance. Similarly, those undergoing cosmetic procedures such as veneers or digital smile design can see and approve mockups quickly—empowering them to take an active role in their treatment plan.Located near Masonville, Sunningdale, Hyde Park, and Sherwood Forest, Luka Dental Care remains a leading destination for residents seeking a dentist in London, Ontario who prioritizes both technology and compassion.

