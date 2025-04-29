Meet some of TJJD’s dedicated volunteers

By TJJD Communications —

This past April, which is National Volunteer Month, staff at some TJJD facilities talked with volunteers about why they devote their time to helping justice-involved youth and how they came to volunteer at TJJD. Their stories, in their own words, speak of their compassion for young people and belief in redemption.

Alondra Zamora

Alondra Zamora, former case manager and current volunteer at Edna Tamayo House

I worked for Texas Youth Commission from 1984 to 1988 as a group leader and the community coordinator. I had somewhat of a troubled past, when I was a teenager grew up in an alcoholic home, I gave my life to the Lord in my early 20s. That’s when my life began to change.

I was always drawn toward helping troubled youth because of my own past. I have been involved with TYC for over 40 years. I have been involved in weekly Bible studies, taking the youth to church, counseling, just in many different ways to show these boys that God does love them and has a plan for their lives.

My joy and reward is when I see one of these youth, overcome, many obstacles and change their lives for the better just as I did their lives for the better just as I did many years ago.

Juan Lozano Sr.

Juan Lozano Sr. with Iglesia Bautista Nueva Vida, Church Volunteer since 2023

I have served at Evins State Juvenile Correctional Facility many years because I see victory in each of the youth.

“The measure of a man’s greatness is not the number of servants he has, but the number of people he serves.”

Olga Lozano

Olga Lozano with Iglesia Bautista Nueva Vida, Church Volunteer since 2023

Volunteering for Evins State Juvenile Correctional Facility for me means serving, loving, and being a light to all these young men. When I was a child, I didn’t have the love or care, and much less the guidance of a mother, but there were people who believed in God who came into my life and showed me the love of God. These people were a blessing and they made a difference in my life, so I want to share that same blessing.

Tony and Diana Rodriguez

Tony Rodriguez, who with his wife Diana Rodriguez, has been mentoring youth at Giddings State Juvenile Correctional Facility since 2015.

I’ve done adult prison ministry, so I go to the state jail, but my wife – that wasn’t her thing.

But when we used to live in Houston and we’d drive up to Austin, because our kids went to school at the university, on 290 we’d always see the sign (for) Giddings State School.

And so she found out it was a correctional facility for youths and she’s a retired teacher, now she goes,

“Oh, I wouldn’t mind working with some of those kids if we ever stopped by.”

So, we looked into it and we looked in the website and, and then she read a book about Giddings and how the program helps the youths to improve themselves.

My wife and I go on Thursday nights generally, try to go every week and we spend time with the boys.

We bring snacks for them, we start out with a prayer (as) we’re faith-based.

Then we have conversations with them, it’s basically a socialization process and just spend time with the boys and ask them how they’re doing, give them guidance where we can and assuming that they want it.

Then sometimes we’ll play games with them just to do fellowship. We bring a scripture reading and we talk about that, and we read it and talk about it and how it impacts our lives. Wherever possible we give them our life lessons.

We encourage them to do good in school, to get their GED and just to be the best version of themselves.

We meet a lot of wonderful boys that like everybody else, we make mistakes, but they end up there and hopefully, it’s not the end, but a beginning for them.

Ross and Nara Buonafede

Ross and Nara Buonafede of Good Faith Ministries are volunteers at Mart State Juvenile Correctional Facility

Our first experience with volunteering began when our Pastor invited us to join him to minister to the adult inmates in a county jail. We did not know then that God had a wonderful plan for us to provide spiritual care for the youth.

Years later, we were made aware of an opportunity to visit a TJJD facility. Our new assignment and passion began that day. We both knew that working with the juveniles in the detention centers was where we belonged.

One of our fondest memories is mentoring a 16-year-old and standing by his side as he walked through many of life’s tough challenges. He eventually achieved his goal, was released to go home, and we celebrated his “new beginning” with him.

Another great moment we experienced was during a chapel service. One of the girls gained the courage to walk up to the microphone and join in with the worship leader. She expressed herself through song which showcased her natural gift to sing. We all cheered her on as it was a major inspiration and turning point for her.

We have been volunteering in various capacities for many years now, and have found that it is one of the most rewarding and fulfilling experiences of our lives.

We have come to realize that these youth have a future and that it is possible for them to turn their lives around, and become a productive member of society. We value each and every young person and desire to see them become who God created them to be.

We consider it an honor and privilege to work alongside the TJJD staff and fellow volunteers as we mentor, encourage and pray for these young men and women who so desperately need hope and a new beginning.

Priscilla Lozano

Priscilla Lozano with Iglesia Bautista Nueva Vida Church, volunteer since 2023

Being a volunteer at Evins State Juvenile Correctional Facility has added purpose to our lives.

We go to bless, yet we come out blessed ourselves every time!

I am grateful and honored to be able to meet youth from all across Texas. Being able to share with these youths that God is in the business of restoring and redeeming our lives through Jesus Christ is awesome.

We make clear that even with the deep regrets of our past, God’s mercies are new each morning, and He gives us opportunities to make better life choices.

Ysmael Ybarra

Ysmael Ybarra (Brother Smiley) with Life Ministries Church in Edinburg, a Christian Bible Study Volunteer

Being a mentor/volunteer at Evins State Juvenile Correctional Facility has been an uplifting experience for me, as witnessing their faces light up when speaking words of encouragement and hope to the youth is truly inspiring.

“Isaiah 40:30-31 – Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”