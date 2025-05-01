Findora Launches Canada’s First AI Search Engine - Built for Trust

Findora offers a bold alternative to traditional search engines by combining real-time fact-checking, multimodal intelligence, and privacy-first infrastructure.

It’s more than a search engine. It’s a movement toward verified knowledge, privacy, and digital dignity.” — Dr. Naeem Komeilipoor, Founder and CEO

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a digital world increasingly flooded with misinformation, AI hallucinations, and paid search manipulation, a new Canadian venture is flipping the script. Findora, Canada’s first AI-powered search engine, launches today - engineered to deliver knowledge with transparency, verified answers, and trust at its core.Accessible now at www.findora.ai , Findora offers a bold alternative to traditional search engines by combining real-time fact-checking, multimodal intelligence, and privacy-first infrastructure. From medical questions to academic research, from checking the authenticity of online content to shopping with data-driven insights, Findora is designed to surface truth in every search.Findora integrates a growing ecosystem of intelligent modules that span web search, fact-check validation, URL and document analysis, academic and medical insights, video and multimedia search, and soon, shopping intelligence. In addition, it introduces:• ARTA, a real-time deepfake detection system for verifying the authenticity of audio and video content.• DANA, an AI companion focused on cognitive support, emotional well-being, and life organization.According to Statistic Canada, in 2023 59% of Canadians reported being very concerned about misinformation on the internet. Moreover, 43% felt that it had become harder to discern truth from falsehood compared to just three years prior.“We created Findora to help people rise above the noise and find answers they can actually trust,” says Dr. Naeem Komeilipoor, Founder and CEO of Findora. “It’s more than a search engine. It’s a movement toward verified knowledge, privacy, and digital dignity.”Built and hosted entirely in Canada, Findora reflects Canadian values of privacy, scientific integrity, and bilingual inclusivity, supporting both English and French users.While the platform is freely available to the public, Findora also operates a hybrid business model, offering enterprise solutions for organizations such as media outlets, research institutions, legal firms, and healthcare providers. These clients can integrate Findora’s modules directly into their workflows, elevating the accuracy and transparency of their operations.As part of its long-term vision, Findora is currently training its own proprietary language model to enhance contextual understanding, reduce hallucinations, and deliver even deeper domain-specific knowledge.To learn more, access the Findora Press Kit here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.