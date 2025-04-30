HackerNoon and GetBlock Announce Web3 Development Writing Contest

GetBlock Announce Web3 Development Writing Contest Featured Image

The contest calls on developers, preachers of the blockchain message, and writers eager to explore the world of Web3 development for a chance to win upto $5,000

EDWARDS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HackerNoon , the community-driven tech publishing platform, announced today the launch of the Web3 Development Writing Contest in partnership with GetBlock, a Web3 infrastructure platform.Over the last decade, talk of Web3, and its potential, has become a staple in mainstream technology discourse worldwide. However, its popularity alone has yet to drive widespread adoption.Rapid development is a must to shift Web3 from an interesting debate topic or a "nice-to-consider" idea for technologists to a point where it truly delivers decentralization, privacy, and user ownership in a way that meets everyday needs. In short, the ecosystem needs better tools, smarter infrastructure, and real-world applications.GetBlock supports this progress with cost-effective tools and scalable infrastructure to help developers build high-quality decentralized apps faster. To further its commitment to Web3’s future, the blockchain infrastructure company has dedicated a $5,000 prize pool for developers, preachers of the blockchain message, and writers eager to explore the world of Web3 development via the contest’s entry categories:• #blockchain-api• #dApp-development• #getblock-tutorialContest DetailsThe Web3 Development Writing Contest is open to anyone over the age of 18 with no location restrictions and will accept entries from now until June 17, 2025.The contest will award up to 3 writers from its $5,000 prize pool as follows:• Best #blockchain-api story | $2,500• Best #dApp-development story | $1,500• Best #getblock-tutorial story | $1,000To participate, authors must create a HackerNoon account and answer at least one question from any of the following categories:#blockchain-api• What exactly is a blockchain node, and how does it work?• What makes a blockchain API fast and reliable?• How do you configure a Polygon node for your dApp?• REST vs. RPC: Which API is the right choice for your blockchain network?• How much does speed matter for an RPC node in a high-performance blockchain network?• WebSockets vs. HTTP: Which is the better protocol for your dApp?• Which RPC node—Ethereum, Solana, or Polygon—is the best choice for your dApp?​• Which is better for your dApp: a custom Polygon RPC node or a public Polygon node?#dApp-development• Which blockchain API is best for dApp development?• What are RPC URLs and chain IDs, and why do they matter for dApp developers?• When do you need an archive node to scale your dApp?• What is the better choice for your dApp: a high-performance or a general-purpose blockchain?• Describe how to add a blockchain network to MetaMask using RPC URLs.• What does it take to build a lightning-fast dApp on a high-performance blockchain network?• Why switch from a public node to a dedicated RPC node for your dApp?• How do you create an ERC-20 token and launch it on the Ethereum testnet?• What role do blockchain nodes play in powering Web3 applications?#getblock-tutorial• How can you build a cross-chain dApp using GetBlock’s multi-blockchain support?• Describe your experience with GetBlock's free public nodes for developing dApps.• How does GetBlock make it easier to run a full node on a high-performance blockchain?• How can GetBlock’s Bitcoin node provider help scale a crypto project?• Tell us how you used GetBlock’s RPC node provider to build a DeFi app on a high-performance blockchain network.• What was your experience testing GetBlock’s RPC node for a high-performance blockchain network of your choice?• What does it take to run a dedicated Ethereum node with GetBlock?For further details, interested participants are highly encouraged to visit the Web3 Development Writing Contest website How will the winners be selected?At the end of the contest, HackerNoon will review submitted entries and shortlist the stories that receive the most views (real humans, not bots!).Next, the shortlisted stories will be voted on by HackerNoon and GetBlock staff.The top 3 stories with the most votes will be crowned winners and featured in an announcement on HackerNoon.As with all HackerNoon writing contests, multiple entries are both valid and encouraged as the same author can win more than one prize following the vote tally.The Web3 Development Writing Contest is the latest in a series of writing contests designed to help authors monetize their expertise and give back to the tech community. Learn more about HackerNoon’s writing contests at contests.hackernoon.com.For media inquiries, interviews, or collaboration opportunities, please contact:Sheharyar Khan,sheharyar@hackernoon.comAbout HackerNoonHackerNoon is a global platform built for technologists to read, write, and publish. With an open and international community of 45,000+ contributing writers and 4,000,000+ curious monthly readers, HackerNoon is at the forefront of technology storytelling. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke.About GetblockGetBlock is a Web3 infrastructure platform that connects dApps to RPC blockchain nodes of over 55 networks via REST, JSON-RPC, gRPC, GraphQL, and WebSocket APIs.

