BloFin Surpasses Top Exchange Standards in Performance, Liquidity, and Broker Integration

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BloFin , a futures-focused trading platform and Title Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Dubai 2025, is accelerating the next generation of trading infrastructure.

According to its April 2025 technical performance report, BloFin’s trading system outperforms many top-tier global exchanges in key areas, including speed, stability, efficiency, and automation. From ultra-low-latency execution to industry-leading memory and CPU optimization, and the highest level of broker integration and API openness, BloFin is building an infrastructure designed for professional traders and institutions.

Low-Latency Performance Across Devices: BloFin Delivers Seamless Trading on Both Web and Mobile with Institutional-Grade Speed and Stability

BloFin Outperforms Top Exchanges with Best-in-Class Homepage, Spot, and Futures Trading Performance. According to real-user data and Google PageSpeed testing, BloFin’s homepage scored 86, outperforming OKX (79), Binance (71), Bitget (60), and Bybit (54), which deliver faster loading, smoother interaction, and a superior first impression for users.

On the trading side, BloFin’s spot page achieved a score of 66, and its futures page reached 63, both surpassing major competitors.

These results highlight BloFin’s commitment to offering traders a consistently faster, more stable, and more reliable experience, even under heavy trading loads.





- Data Source: Google PageSpeed Insights – Core Web Vitals (CWV) performance data

Ranking Top 3: BloFin Among the Best-in-Class Exchanges for Mobile App Efficiency

BloFin also continues to lead in mobile performance, ranking among the top three exchanges for app speed and efficiency. With a startup time of just 1.57 seconds, BloFin outperforms BingX, Bybit, and Bitget, allowing traders to access the platform quickly without delay. BloFin also maintains a low stutter rate (68 times), closely following Binance and significantly outperforming Bybit, Bitget, and OKX for a smoother and more stable experience.



In addition, it demonstrates industry-leading memory efficiency, using only 354 MB compared to Binance (732 MB) and Bitget (832 MB), and achieves the lowest CPU usage at just 17%, which minimizes device strain and maximizes battery life during trading.





BloFin leads top-tier exchanges in broker integrations, with over 30 external partners, far ahead of Bybit, BingX, MEXC, and others.





Additionally, BloFin leads the industry with 30 broker integrations, far surpassing other exchanges. Major partners include CCXT, CoinStats, Tuleep Trade, Alertatron, and Crypto OS, giving users unparalleled access to external trading tools and ecosystems. BloFin stands out with clear, verifiable partnerships with top broker platforms.

The platform currently supports full public API access for futures trading, including copy trading strategies. More than 30 external brokers, including CCXT, CoinStat, and Compendium, are already integrated, making it easy for institutional traders, quants, and strategy providers to connect and operate at scale.

Additionally, BloFin has introduced direct support for high-frequency bots and automated strategy deployment, allowing users to execute, optimize, and scale their trading operations seamlessly. This infrastructure not only boosts platform liquidity but also promotes organic, strategy-driven growth.

As BloFin continues to scale its infrastructure and expand its global presence, the platform is setting a new benchmark for speed, strategy, and institutional-grade trading.

With a commitment to technical excellence and continuous innovation, BloFin is shaping the future of professional crypto trading — staying true to its mission of being Where Whales Are Made.

About BloFin

​BloFin is a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange that specializes in futures trading. The platform offers 480+ USDT-M perpetual pairs, spot trading, copy trading, API access, unified account management, and advanced sub-account solutions. Committed to security and compliance, BloFin integrates Fireblocks and Chainalysis to ensure robust asset protection. By partnering with top affiliates, BloFin delivers scalable trading solutions, efficient fund management, and enhanced flexibility for professional traders. ​As the constant sponsor of TOKEN2049, BloFin continues to expand its global presence, reinforcing its position as the place “WHERE WHALES ARE MADE.” For more information, visit BloFin's official website at https://www.blofin.com .

Contact:

Annio W.

annio@blofin.io

