Speaker Guru, Dr. Christy Iwuchukwu, Receives World Greatness Award

Dr. Christy Iwuchukwu is nominated for the 2025 World Greatness Award for her global impact in empowering leaders through communication excellence.

I am very humbled to receive this nomination for the World Greatness Award. This recognition reminds me that you never know who is watching your body of work.” — Dr. Christy Iwuchukwu

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greatness University of London, England, and the World Greatness Awards Organization have made it official with the nomination of Dr. Christy Iwuchukwu, known as the Speaker Guru. Dr. Iwuchukwu has spent over a decade educating business leaders, entrepreneurs, and everyday professionals in communication excellence to empower their careers.This prestigious nomination recognizes her incredible impact on multitudes of people. She is now establishing her own institution, the Speaking To Millions™ Academy. The Board of Directors of the World Greatness Awards Organization has monitored her work over the years and selected her as a top nominee for the prestigious World Greatness Award.Out of the eight billion people in existence, the organization has identified the top one hundred to two hundred individuals around the world.“I am very humbled to receive this nomination for the World Greatness Award. This recognition reminds me that you never know who is watching your body of work.” said Dr. Iwuchukwu.The World Greatness Awards Ceremony 2025 will be graced by over fifteen international Kings, Queens, and other Royals. This will be one of the first events ever to feature global royalty as part of civility and humanitarianism.The Founder of the World Greatness Awards, Professor Patrick Businge, has a vision to uplift humanity to a higher level. This vision inspired him to establish the World Greatness Awards and change the course of the world for generations to come.The nominations and awardees are creating a new culture of greatness. That is the mission of the World Greatness Awards Organization: to rewrite history by celebrating modern-day heroes and sheroes.The award ceremony will take place on October 25, 2025, at the Majestic Shukran Palace in Zanzibar, Tanzania. The world will never be the same.

