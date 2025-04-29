North Carolina's March County and Area Unemployment Figures Released

Raleigh, N.C.

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 43 counties in March 2025, increased in 29, and remained unchanged in 28. Hyde County had the highest unemployment rate at 6.8 percent while Camden County had the lowest at 2.8 percent. Seven of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases, five decreased, and three remained unchanged. Among the metro areas, Asheville had the highest rate at 4.8 percent while Raleigh had the lowest at 3.1 percent. The not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.7 percent.

Month Counties with Rates 5% or Below Counties with Rates Between 5% and 10% Counties with Rates Above 10% March 92 8 0 February (revised) 91 9 0

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in 44 counties, decreased in 30, and remained unchanged in 26. Seven metro areas experienced rate increases over the year, five decreased, and three remained unchanged.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in March by 30,225 to 5,105,044, while those unemployed decreased by 191 to 195,211. Since March 2024, the number of workers employed statewide decreased 8,623, while those unemployed increased 4,939.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Wednesday, May 21, 2025 when the statewide unemployment rate for April 2025 will be released.

