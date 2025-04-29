Gastech 2025 in Milan: Accelerating Global Energy Security and Innovation

Gastech 2025

MILAN, ITALY, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --• The landmark conference and exhibition will unite more than 50,000 key energy stakeholders and 1,000 world-class speakers to ignite transformative innovation and facilitate new cross-sector partnerships –shaping the future of the global energy industry.• With some key industry CEOs and energy ministers already confirmed as speakers, the Strategic Conference will showcase bold strategies and pioneering policies that are redefining sustainable growth and resilience across the natural gas sector and the wider energy landscape.• Gastech 2025 will unfold under the patronage of the Minister for Enterprises & Made in Italy, in partnership with the City of Milan, and hosted by the Assolombarda and the Italian Sustainable Energy & Resources Industry Association.Gastech 2025, the world’s largest conference and exhibition for natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, climate technologies, and AI-powered solutions, will take place in Milan from 9th to 12th September. As the industry navigates an evolving geopolitical and economic landscape, this agenda-setting event will gather and empower over 50,000 energy leaders - including C-suite executives, policymakers, pioneering innovators, and strategic investors - to build powerful alliances and accelerate a resilient, low-carbon energy future.With a 53-year legacy of convening top decisionmakers and enabling groundbreaking innovation, Gastech 2025 will be an essential platform for the energy value chain to address urgent challenges and seize promising opportunities, from decarbonisation and renewable intermittency to emerging AI solutions and sustainable technologies. Through dedicated platforms for cross-sector networking and knowledge sharing, the event will foster new industry partnerships and enable greater business development, advancing a collaborative and inclusive ecosystem that grows the natural gas sector and strengthens the wider energy system.At the heart of Gastech’s ambitious mission is the Strategic Conference, which will take on 2025’s most pressing energy priorities: securing energy supply amid geopolitical volatility, accelerating AI-driven decarbonisation, and scaling low-carbon infrastructure to meet COP30’s accountability demands. Against challenges like market instability and global supply chain pressures, the Conference’s four programmes - Strategic Leadership, AI::Energy, Climatetech, and Hydrogen - will champion the integral role of natural gas and innovation in shaping a resilient energy system that can withstand market shocks and power global economic growth.Leading the Strategic Conference will be the energy industry’s most influential voices, as they contribute valuable insights to more than 50 sessions across Leadership Roundtables, Executive Leadership Panels, Ministerial Panels, keynote addresses and onstage interviews. Confirmed speakers already include:• H.E. Adolfo Urso, Minister for Enterprises & Made in Italy• Mr. Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies• Mr. Horacio Marín, CEO of YPF• Mr. Jack Fusco, Director, President & CEO of Cheniere Energy• Mr. Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman, President & CEO of Baker HughesGastech 2025 will also offer an exclusive opportunity to showcase and scale game-changing innovations – including AI-powered methane abatement tools and modular hydrogen electrolysers - that are driving the energy transformation forward. Featuring high-profile exhibitors, distinguished technical experts, and ascending entrepreneurs, the event will serve as the scaling engine for the modern energy economy, as it equips stakeholders with ready-to-deploy technologies such as AI copilots for LNG terminal design, blockchain-enabled carbon trading platforms, and AI-enhanced CCUS systems. By aligning financiers, policymakers, and innovators around the potential of these nascent solutions, the event will tackle cost barriers and supply chain bottlenecks, converting breakthroughs into commercially viable products that facilitate energy security and decarbonisation at scale.Gastech 2025 will build on last year’s resounding success in Houston - which drew record-breaking attendance of 45,000+ professionals from 156 countries, generated $27M in economic impact, and showcased 800+ exhibitors across 20 national pavilions. From Texas’ energy leadership to Europe’s pursuit of improved energy security and decarbonisation, this edition in Milan reflects the industry’s expanding horizons and growing impact on the stability and prosperity of key global markets.As the global energy industry faces the historic task of balancing urgent climate imperatives with the growing demand for secure and affordable power, Gastech 2025 stands as the definitive platform for unified action. Against the backdrop of Italy’s ambitious energy agenda and Europe’s accelerating transformation, the 53rd edition will bring together the entire global value chain - from AI innovators and hydrogen pioneers to policymakers and investors - to shape the future of energy with clarity and purpose.*END*Notes to EditorAbout GastechGastech is the world’s largest conference and exhibition for natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, climate technologies, and AI in energy. It attracts more than 50,000 attendees, 7,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors, and 1,000 speakers from over 150 countries. Gastech serves as the industry’s premier platform where government officials, global business leaders, disruptors, innovators, and students converge to engage in meaningful conversations that power a sustainable energy future. This year, Gastech will take place at the Fiera Milano, from 9-12 September 2025.Media wishing to attend:Contact us at marketing@gastechevent.com to be informed when media registration is open.For more information, please visit www.gastechevent.com Follow us on social media channels @Gastechevent and use #GastechFor media enquiries, contact:luke.mcneil@panterra.global / +44 74 7157 2732For media partnerships, contact:marketing@gastechevent.com / +44 77 1413 4683About dmgeventsdmg events is one of the leading global event organisers, working across several key industries. Its energy portfolio includes some of the biggest events in the sector, such as ADIPEC, India Energy Week, the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES), World Utilities Congress, and the Global Energy Show.

