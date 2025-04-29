iStorage Unveils the World’s First 26TB PIN Authenticated, Hardware Encrypted Desktop Drive

iStorage launches world’s first 26TB PIN-authenticated, hardware-encrypted desktop drive, setting a new standard in secure data storage.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The groundbreaking diskAshur DT3 and diskAshur DT2, already trusted by governments, defence organisations, financial institutions, healthcare providers and media agencies around the world, are now available in an industry-leading 26TB capacity. These high-capac- ity drives continue to set the benchmark for robust, portable and user-friendly data protection.Raising the Bar in Government-Grade SecurityThe diskAshur DT3 is among the first encrypted HDDs pending certification under the new FIPS 140-3 Level 3 standard, the latest U.S. government benchmark for cryptographic security. It features TAA compliance, FIPS PUB 197-validated AES-XTS 256-bit hardware encryption, and a Common Criteria EAL5+ certified secure microprocessor, ensuring maximum defence against unauthorised access.Its predecessor, the diskAshur DT2, also boasts top-tier credentials with a Common Criteria EAL5+ certified microprocessor and accreditations from NCSC CPA, FIPS 140-2 Level 3, NLNCSA BSPA and NATO Restricted.John Michael, CEO of iStorage Kanguru , commented:“At iStorage, innovation and security go hand in hand. Launching the world’s first 26TB PIN-authenticated, hardware encrypted desktop drive is not just a milestone for us, it’s a statement to the industry. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, so too must our solutions. The diskAshur DT3 and DT2 represent the highest standards in data protec- tion and with our recent acquisition of Kanguru, we are now even better positioned to provide organisations around the world with the most secure, reliable and scalable data storage solutions available.”A New Era Following Strategic GrowthThis launch follows iStorage’s acquisition of Kanguru Solutions and its strategic partnership with Elvirian, a collaborative group dedicated to advancing innovation in secure data storage, servers, and communications. Together, iStorage and Kanguru are committed to delivering best-in-class, hardware encrypted solutions that meet the evolving challenges of today’s cybersecurity landscape.The diskAshur DT3 and DT2 are now available via the iStorage and Kanguru websites, as well as through select global channel partners.

