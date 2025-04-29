leagend Unveils BA670: Combined OBD II Scanner and Battery Tester for Next-Generation Vehicle Diagnostics

leagend battery tester BA670 leagend OBD II scanner leagend

leagend has unveiled BA670, a groundbreaking 2-in-1 diagnostic device that merges OBD II fault scanning with advanced lead-acid battery testing.

With its blend of OBD II scanning power and advanced battery analytics, leagend’s BA670 is poised to become an indispensable tool for the next generation of vehicle maintenance professionals.” — Arthur Kingsly

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. has unveiled leagend BA670, a groundbreaking 2-in-1 diagnostic device that merges OBD II fault scanning with advanced lead-acid battery testing in a single handheld unit. Designed to streamline automotive maintenance workflows and improve electrical system reliability, leagend BA670 reads and clears engine trouble codes, displays real-time ECU data streams, and delivers in-depth battery health metrics for 6V, 12V and 24V systems.Founded over two decades ago, leagend has become a leader in battery-testing and monitoring technologies, with product lines spanning precision analyzers, ultra-low-power battery monitors, chargers, OBD II scanners and thermal imagers. leagend BA670 represents the company’s latest innovation, targeting professional technicians, fleet managers and DIY enthusiasts who demand both engine diagnostics and battery performance analysis in one device.At its core, leagend BA670 functions as a full-featured OBD II scanner . It can read and clear Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTCs), switch off Malfunction Indicator Lamps (MILs), and reset readiness monitors. Vehicle information such as VIN, Calibration ID (CIDs) and Calibration Verification Numbers (CVNs) are retrievable at the touch of a button, while access to more than 20,000 built-in DTC definitions ensures comprehensive coverage for the whole global makes. Dual-system detection allows users to switch seamlessly between engine and transmission diagnostics for complete powertrain analysis.On the battery-testing side, leagend BA670 evaluates Cold Cranking Amps (CCA), internal resistance, open-circuit voltage, State of Charge (SoC) and State of Health (SoH) across all 6V, 12V and 24V lead-acid batteries—including Regular Flooded, AGM, GEL and EFB types. Additionally, it conducts dynamic starting and charging system tests, plotting a real-time voltage curve that reveals alternator performance and parasitic draws. Results are automatically stored—up to 1,750 records total, with 350 entries each for battery, starting, charging, voltage-curve and engine-diagnosis tests—for thorough historical analysis.Technicians pressed for time will appreciate leagend BA670’s one-key quick-test function, which executes a batch battery test, OBD II diagnosis, DTC lookup and I/M readiness check in a single automated sequence. Batch-testing mode enables continuous evaluation of multiple batteries, while the device’s USB interface supports firmware updates and printing of detailed diagnostic reports via a connected PC, streamlining shop workflows and documentation.leagend BA670’s dynamic display capabilities include live streaming of up to 249 ECU operating parameters—such as fuel-rail pressure, intake-air temperature and ignition timing—enabling technicians to pinpoint intermittent faults. Its high-contrast 2.8″ TFT color screen presents both numerical data and graphical voltage curves (with up to 120 seconds of playback), freeze-frame snapshots and I/M status information, ensuring that no critical detail is overlooked during diagnosis.Designed for global deployment, leagend BA670 supports nine languages (including English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Portuguese, Dutch and Polish) and complies with all major OBD II/EOBD protocols: CAN, VPW, PWM, ISO9141 and KWP2000. Its operating range spans 5–32 V DC, with a rugged enclosure rated for temperatures from –10 °C to 60 °C and storage from –20 °C to 70 °C, making it equally at home in both climate-controlled shops and harsh field environments.With its dual-mode diagnostics and extensive data-logging capacity, leagend BA670 occupies a unique niche in the automotive tool market. Fleet operators can integrate the device into routine preventive-maintenance schedules, quickly identifying weak batteries, faulty alternators or pending engine issues before they lead to costly downtime. Independent garages and roadside technicians will value its portable design and one-stop functionality, reducing tool counts and speeding up repair cycles.leagend's BA670 is available immediately through leagend’s global distributor network and direct sales channels. Prospective customers may request samples or quotations via the company’s official website https://leagend.com/ , where regional sales experts are listed for North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Oceania and Africa. With its blend of OBD II scanning power and advanced battery analytics, leagend’s BA670 is poised to become an indispensable tool for the next generation of vehicle maintenance professionals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.