leagend Unveils Comprehensive Battery Monitor Portfolio to Empower Smarter Energy Management

leagend battery monitors leagend battery monitor BMS100 leagend CM100 leagend BM7 leagend BM6

leagend, a leader in precision battery diagnostics, today announced the launch of its most extensive Battery Monitor Collection to date.

Over the past twenty years, we’ve refined our proprietary coulomb-counting algorithms and impedance-measurement techniques to deliver industry-leading fidelity.” — Arthur Kingsly

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- leagend, a leader in precision battery diagnostics, today announced the launch of its most extensive Battery Monitor Collection to date. Spanning eight distinct models and covering 6V, 12V and 24V systems, the new lineup combines advanced measurement accuracy, ultra-low standby power draw and seamless connectivity options—including 4G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth—to meet the needs of recreational, industrial and renewable-energy applications worldwide.Two Decades of Innovation in Battery Monitoring“Over the past twenty years, we’ve refined our proprietary coulomb-counting algorithms and impedance-measurement techniques to deliver industry-leading fidelity,” one of Senior Product Managers at leagend told the reporter, “This collection represents the highest level of the industry—offering technicians, fleet managers and hobbyists alike the tools they need to prevent unexpected downtime, extend battery life and optimize system performance.”Eight Tailored Solutions for Every ApplicationThe new family comprises:CM100 Series Coulomb Counter: A series-connected amp-hour counter ideal for off-grid solar, marine and RV installations. It precisely tracks every amp in and out, enabling accurate state-of-charge (SoC) monitoring.BMS100 4G/Wi-Fi Monitor: leagend’s first cloud-native device and also the first 4G battery monitor in the industry, streaming live battery metrics to mobile apps and web dashboards. Its dual-band connectivity keeps data flowing even in remote locations.BM7 Multi-Voltage Monitor: Supports 6V, 12V and 24V systems with user-customizable voltage-to-SoC mapping, per-device alarms and real-time telemetry. It is used for both lead-acid batteries and lithium batteries.BM6 Multi-Battery Bluetooth Monitor: Simultaneously tracks four batteries on one page, reporting SoC, state-of-health (SoH) and temperature via a smartphone app.BM2 Entry-Level Bluetooth Monitor: A cost-effective SoC monitor for small-fleet operators and enthusiasts, offering basic charge-level and temperature tracking.BM5-D Onboard Display Monitor: Features an integrated LCD for direct readout of voltage, current and SoC—ideal for installers who prefer a standalone display.BT2000 Professional Bluetooth Battery Monitor: Features with testing through mobile APPs (for both iOS and Android APPs), real-time monitoring, multiple tests, reminder sending and data forwarding and printing.BT2000 PRO Professional Bluetooth Battery Monitor: Builds on leagend BT2000 with a standalone display with solar panel, wireless data transmission of data based on leagend BT2000’s features.All models stand for the lowest power-consumption standards in the industry to ensure they do not themselves become a drain on the very batteries they monitor.Seamless Connectivity and Unified Data AccessConnectivity is one of the two cores of leagend’s strategy. BMS100 leverages 4G LTE and Wi-Fi to upload detailed charge, discharge and temperature records to a secure cloud platform, enabling remote monitoring from anywhere. Bluetooth-enabled models pair with iOS and Android apps for real-time status updates, historical trend graphs and customizable alarm thresholds. For technicians working in areas without reliable cellular service, the BM5-D’s built-in display provides immediate insight without requiring a phone or tablet.Ultra-low Power-ConsumptionLow power consumption is the other core of leagend’s development strategy. Thanks to its independent development and leading battery monitoring technologies and algorithms for its over 20 years, leagend’s battery monitors now represent the highest level of low power consumption in the battery monitoring industry.Automated Alerts and Preventive MaintenanceAcross the entire collection, users can define custom alarms for low SoC, high temperature or elevated internal resistance. When thresholds are breached, notifications are sent via push message or SMS, allowing fleet managers to intervene before battery failures occur. Over-the-air firmware updates and automated data backups ensure that every unit runs the latest diagnostics algorithms and retains complete historical archives.Targeted Solutions for Diverse SectorsMaritime operators benefit from leagend CM100 ’s precise coulomb counting, while RV enthusiasts can rest easy knowing their service batteries won’t unexpectedly deplete. Renewable-energy system integrators use leagend BMS100 to manage off-grid solar arrays. OEM partnerships and bulk-pricing programs further enable large-scale deployments in telecommunications, data centers and industrial automation.About leagendFounded in 2005 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, leagend has been at the forefront of battery testing and battery monitoring innovation for over two decades. Specializing in product development, software development and cloud-native analytics, the company serves a global clientele across automotive, marine, renewable energy, telecommunications and industrial markets. leagend remains committed to delivering reliable, user-centric solutions that drive efficiency, safety and sustainability in power-dependent applications.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.