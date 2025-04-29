PAPA ROACH ANNOUNCE CANADIAN LEG OF 2025 “RISE OF THE ROACH” TOUR WITH THE USED AND SPECIAL GUESTS SLEEP THEORY

Papa Roach Canadian Tour Dates 2025

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the #1 success of their new single “Even If It Kills Me” this month, Papa Roach is bringing the RISE OF THE ROACH TOUR north of the border for an unforgettable run of 10 shows across seven provinces, featuring an epic lineup with The USED and special guests Sleep Theory. This marks Papa Roach’s longest trek of Canada in 9 years —and in Kitchener, ON, a debut performance.“Canada! —we heard you loud and clear,” says Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix. “This is the most stacked lineup we’ve ever brought your way, and we’re beyond stoked to hit cities we haven’t played in years—This is going to be a night you won’t want to miss!The Used frontman Bert McCracken adds "Hey Canada, we’re really stoked to see you again! We have toured with Papa Roach in the past and we love them and we are beyond excited to tour with them again! It’s been a long time coming and we can’t wait to see you there!”Beginning November 25 in Vancouver, BC, and wrapping December 10 in Halifax, NS, this high-octane show marks a major milestone as Papa Roach celebrates 25+ years of rock legacy, joined by genre powerhouses The Used and hot up and comers, Sleep Theory, it will be the band’s biggest-ever production for a once-in-a-generation tour. Additionally, $1 per ticket on the Rise of the Roach tour will benefit a Suicide Prevention organization in each show’s local province, as the band continues their work to raise awareness for 9-8-8 Canada, the Suicide Crisis Helpline.Tickets, including a limited supply priced at a commemorative $25, will be available starting on Friday, May 2nd. At 10am local time at RiseOfTheRoach.com The Rise of Roach Tour began in Europe in January followed by America with 30 shows and 180,000 tickets sold to date.“Papa Roach remains one of the most enduring and dynamic forces to emerge from the turn-of-the-millennium alt-rock explosion — a band that never stopped evolving, even as the genre around them fragmented” — Los Angeles Times“It may have been 25 years since Infest first infected the world, but seeing the passion the band and their fans still bring to every song tonight, you wouldn’t know a single minute had passed.” KERRANG MagazineNovember📍 25 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena First show since 2011📍 26 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place First show since 2000📍 28 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome📍 29 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers PlaceDecember📍 01 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre First show since 2016📍 02 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre First show since 2018📍 05 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum📍 06 – Kitchener, ON – The Aud First show ever📍 08 – Laval, QC – Place Bell📍 10 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre First show since 2016ABOUT PAPA ROACHPapa Roach are two-time GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-selling leaders in Alternative Hard Rock music, who in 2025 will celebrate the 25th Anniversary of their iconic album INFEST. Papa Roach, who has recently called attention to the cause of Suicide Prevention with “Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark) with pop-country superstar Carrie Underwood, is not unfamiliar with calling attention to Mental Health and has been doing so since the seminal release of their first hit-single “Last Resort.” Since then, the band has created ten studio albums, their most recent being Ego Trip, on their own label, New Noize Records. Ego Trip has garnered over 850 million global streams to date and has produced four #1 singles, bringing the band’s total to 26 career Top-10 hits and 12 career #1’s across Rock, Alternative, and Hot AC. Papa Roach’s Rise of the Roach tour was originally announced in the UK and Europe, and selling out venues including London’s famed Wembley Arena now continues throughout North America in 2025MEDIA CONTACTS:Papa RoachPaul Christensen | paul@palpublicrelations.comSleep TheoryTonni Maruyama | Tonni@epitaph.comThe UsedDayna Travers | Dayna@BigPictureMediaOnline.comLive Nation CanadaAaron Miller aaronmiller@livenation.comTo apply for media credentials for show coverage: livenation.com/pressrequests

