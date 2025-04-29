Vixio Launches Vixio Workspace: A Transformative Regulatory Management Tool

New Tool Turns Vixio’s Regulatory Intelligence Into Auditable, Actionable Steps

London, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vixio , a leading provider of regulatory intelligence solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Vixio Workspace, a new regulatory management tool designed by compliance professionals, for compliance professionals. Vixio Workspace introduces a new intuitive workflow capability into Vixio’s regulatory intelligence platform, helping to transform Vixio’s world-class regulatory intelligence into actionable steps.

Compliance teams currently face multiple challenges when managing actions from regulatory change. Hours are spent juggling multiple disparate systems, from spreadsheets to emails and project management tools. This can cause errors and team misalignment between already siloed departments, meaning teams may miss actions or critical regulatory updates.

The average compliance professional spends 70% of their time, and in some sectors up to 95% of their time, on reactionary administrative tasks rather than strategic guidance. Furthermore, with 85% of compliance leaders reporting that compliance requirements have become more complex in the past three years, and 77% reporting that compliance complexity has negatively affected company growth drivers, now, more than ever, compliance teams need a solution to bring calm to the chaos of compliance complexity.

Vixio Workspace aims to address the challenges faced by compliance teams by fusing regulatory intelligence and workflow capability together, which means teams will never miss action items from critical regulatory updates.

“After two decades of providing comprehensive regulatory intelligence, we’re excited to add to Vixio’s core offering by turning that intelligence into action,” Mike Woolfrey, CEO of Vixio, said, “We’ve spent hours listening to our customers’ compliance challenges and designed Vixio Workspace so that users can see global regulatory updates, track their progress to implementation, and document everything for easier attestation, rather than using siloed systems that can slow that process down. With Vixio Workspace, complexity in compliance doesn’t have to mean complicated.”

Vixio Workspace’s streamlined platform combines regulatory intelligence with task management, eliminating the need for cumbersome copy/paste processes and tracking with spreadsheets. Furthermore, unlike other compliance SaaS software, Vixio Workspace doesn’t require any IT integration, allowing instantaneous adoption.

This new feature is available now and enhances Vixio's existing RegTech platform, which provides essential regulatory intelligence to navigate the complex regulatory landscape.

Key features of Vixio Workspace include:

World-class regulatory intelligence : Regulatory intelligence with unparalleled precision - precision is achieved through AI capability and a global team of expert regulatory analysts

: Regulatory intelligence with unparalleled precision - precision is achieved through AI capability and a global team of expert regulatory analysts Checklists : Use checklists, integrated with precision-driven regulatory intelligence, as a single source of truth to action and track compliance initiatives

: Use checklists, integrated with precision-driven regulatory intelligence, as a single source of truth to action and track compliance initiatives Real-time dashboard : A single panoramic view of everything in one place, and real-time status of tasks and projects

: A single panoramic view of everything in one place, and real-time status of tasks and projects Task management : Create and allocate tasks in seconds with the ability to manage compliance team priorities

: Create and allocate tasks in seconds with the ability to manage compliance team priorities Real-time data : This can be used for risk/compliance committees and meetings

: This can be used for risk/compliance committees and meetings Attestation : A single repository to capture attestation across the business for multiple compliance use cases

: A single repository to capture attestation across the business for multiple compliance use cases Chat function : Speeds up communication within compliance teams and the wider business

: Speeds up communication within compliance teams and the wider business User management : Role-based user management and permissions for security and audibility

: Role-based user management and permissions for security and audibility Audit trail: A digital audit trail which tracks discussions between collaborators and minimises the need for confusing email trails

A digital audit trail which tracks discussions between collaborators and minimises the need for confusing email trails Easy file uploads: Use for evidence submission and Vixio Workspace as a single repository for supporting documents

Vixio will host an official launch event for Vixio Workspace at The Haymarket Hotel in London on April 29th at 3 PM, where attendees will be among the first to see the tool in action.

Today's launch underscores Vixio's commitment to collaborating with clients to implement innovative solutions that address pressing compliance challenges. For more information about Vixio Workspace, visit www.vixio.com/vixio-workspace.

About Vixio Regulatory Intelligence

Vixio is a regulatory technology (RegTech) provider for the ever-evolving payments and gambling industries. Vixio equips the world’s leading brands with actionable regulatory intelligence in 180+ jurisdictions globally. Combining award-winning technology with unparalleled expertise, Vixio’s GamblingCompliance and PaymentsCompliance platforms assist organisations in making strategic decisions, discovering new markets, and minimising compliance risk by taking the heavy lift out of regulatory monitoring. For more information, visit www.vixio.com or follow Vixio Regulatory Intelligence on LinkedIn .

Attachments

Amelia Mecham Vixio amecham@vixio.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.