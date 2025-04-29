Submit Release
Coastal Financial Corporation Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

EVERETT, Wash., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”, "Coastal", "we", "our", or "us"), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), through which it operates a community-focused bank segment ("community bank") with an industry leading banking as a service ("BaaS") segment ("CCBX"), today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, including net income of $9.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, compared to $13.4 million, or $0.94 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $6.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Management Discussion of the First Quarter Results

“First quarter of 2025 was impacted by elevated expenses related to the onboarding and implementation costs of several new partnerships and products within CCBX and investments in technology, however, we anticipate that the revenue and earnings from these investments will be highly valuable over the long-term,” stated CEO Eric Sprink. “We saw high quality deposit growth of $205.9 million during the first quarter, and our CCBX program fee income continued to increase, up 55.2% compared to the same period in 2024.”

Key Points for First Quarter and Our Go-Forward Strategy

  • Positive Growth Trends within CCBX Continue. As of March 31, 2025 we had two partners in testing, three in implementation/onboarding, one signed LOI and have an active pipeline of new partners and new products with existing partners for the balance of 2025 and into 2026. Total BaaS program fee income was $6.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $724,000, or 13.0%, from the three months ended December 31, 2024. We remain fully indemnified against fraud and 98.8% indemnified against credit risk with our CCBX partners as of March 31, 2025.
  • Investments for Growth Continues. Total noninterest expense of $72.0 million was up $4.6 million, or 6.8%, as compared to $67.4 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2024, mainly driven by higher salaries and employee benefits, legal and professional expenses and BaaS loan expense partially offset by lower BaaS fraud expense. As we increase the number of new CCBX partners and products with existing partners launching in 2025, we expect that expenses will tend to be front-loaded with a focus on compliance and operational risk before any new programs or products generate significant revenues. We remain focused on building our future revenue sources.
  • Strong Deposit Growth, Off Balance Sheet Activity Update. Total deposits of $3.79 billion, an increase of $205.9 million, or 5.7%, over the quarter ended December 31, 2024, driven primarily by growth in CCBX partner programs. On April 1, 2025 we launched the T-Mobile deposit program and those deposits will be reflected in the second quarter deposit totals. During the first quarter of 2025, we sold $744.6 million of loans, the majority of which were credit card receivables. We retain a portion of the fee income on sold credit card loans. As of March 31, 2025 there were 237,024 credit cards with fee earning potential, an increase of 54,575 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and an increase of 210,723 from March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

The tables below outline some of our key operating metrics.

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited) March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Income Statement Data:                  
Interest and dividend income $ 104,907     $ 102,448     $ 105,165     $ 97,422     $ 91,742  
Interest expense   28,845       30,071       32,892       31,250       29,536  
Net interest income   76,062       72,377       72,273       66,172       62,206  
Provision for credit losses   55,781       61,867       70,257       62,325       83,158  
Net interest (expense)/ income after provision for credit losses   20,281       10,510       2,016       3,847       (20,952 )
Noninterest income   63,477       74,100       78,790       69,138       86,176  
Noninterest expense   71,989       67,411       64,424       57,964       56,509  
Provision for income tax   2,039       3,832       2,926       3,425       1,915  
Net income   9,730       13,367       13,456       11,596       6,800  
                   
  As of and for the Three Month Period
  March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Balance Sheet Data:                  
Cash and cash equivalents $ 624,302     $ 452,513     $ 484,026     $ 487,245     $ 515,128  
Investment securities   46,991       47,321       48,620       49,213       50,090  
Loans held for sale   42,132       20,600       7,565             797  
Loans receivable   3,517,359       3,486,565       3,413,894       3,321,813       3,195,101  
Allowance for credit losses   (183,178 )     (176,994 )     (171,674 )     (148,878 )     (139,941 )
Total assets   4,339,282       4,121,208       4,064,472       3,959,549       3,863,062  
Interest bearing deposits   3,251,599       3,057,808       3,047,861       2,949,643       2,888,867  
Noninterest bearing deposits   539,630       527,524       579,427       593,789       574,112  
Core deposits (1)   3,321,772       3,123,434       3,190,869       3,528,339       3,447,864  
Total deposits   3,791,229       3,585,332       3,627,288       3,543,432       3,462,979  
Total borrowings   47,923       47,884       47,847       47,810       47,771  
Total shareholders’ equity   449,917       438,704       331,930       316,693       303,709  
                   
Share and Per Share Data (2):                  
Earnings per share – basic $ 0.65     $ 0.97     $ 1.00     $ 0.86     $ 0.51  
Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.63     $ 0.94     $ 0.97     $ 0.84     $ 0.50  
Dividends per share                            
Book value per share (3) $ 29.98     $ 29.37     $ 24.51     $ 23.54     $ 22.65  
Tangible book value per share (4) $ 29.98     $ 29.37     $ 24.51     $ 23.54     $ 22.65  
Weighted avg outstanding shares – basic   14,962,507       13,828,605       13,447,066       13,412,667       13,340,997  
Weighted avg outstanding shares – diluted   15,462,041       14,268,229       13,822,270       13,736,508       13,676,917  
Shares outstanding at end of period   15,009,225       14,935,298       13,543,282       13,453,805       13,407,320  
Stock options outstanding at end of period   163,932       186,354       198,370       286,119       309,069  

  As of and for the Three Month Period
  March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Credit Quality Data:                  
Nonperforming assets (5) to total assets   1.30 %     1.52 %     1.63 %     1.34 %     1.42 %
Nonperforming assets (5) to loans receivable and OREO   1.60 %     1.80 %     1.94 %     1.60 %     1.72 %
Nonperforming loans (5) to total loans receivable   1.60 %     1.80 %     1.94 %     1.60 %     1.72 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans   325.0 %     282.5 %     257.2 %     278.6 %     254.3 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans receivable   5.21 %     5.08 %     5.03 %     4.45 %     4.35 %
Gross charge-offs $ 53,686     $ 61,585     $ 53,305     $ 55,207     $ 58,994  
Gross recoveries $ 5,486     $ 5,223     $ 4,516     $ 2,254     $ 2,036  
Net charge-offs to average loans (6)   5.57 %     6.56 %     5.60 %     6.54 %     7.30 %
                   
Capital Ratios:                  
Company                  
Tier 1 leverage capital   10.67 %     10.78 %     8.40 %     8.31 %     8.24 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital   12.13 %     12.04 %     9.24 %     9.03 %     8.98 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital   12.22 %     12.14 %     9.34 %     9.13 %     9.08 %
Total risk-based capital   14.73 %     14.67 %     11.89 %     11.70 %     11.70 %
Bank                  
Tier 1 leverage capital   10.57 %     10.64 %     9.29 %     9.24 %     9.19 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital   12.12 %     11.99 %     10.34 %     10.15 %     10.14 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital   12.12 %     11.99 %     10.34 %     10.15 %     10.14 %
Total risk-based capital   13.42 %     13.28 %     11.63 %     11.44 %     11.43 %


(1)  Core deposits are defined as all deposits excluding brokered and time deposits.
(2) Share and per share amounts are based on total actual or average common shares outstanding, as applicable.
(3) We calculate book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period.
(4) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share as of each of the dates indicated.
(5) Nonperforming assets and nonperforming loans include loans 90+ days past due and accruing interest.
(6) Annualized calculations.
   

Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets ("ROA") was 0.93% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to 1.30% and 0.73% for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.  ROA for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, decreased 0.37% and increased 0.19% compared to December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. Noninterest expenses were higher for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024 largely due to higher salaries and employee benefits, due to annual pay increases and for new hires that contribute to our continued investments in growth, technology and risk management, legal and professional expenses and increased BaaS loan expense, which is directly related to interest earned on CCBX loans. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in BaaS fraud expense. Noninterest expenses were higher than the quarter ended March 31, 2024 due primarily to an increase in salaries and employee benefits, data processing and software licenses and legal and professional expenses, all of which are related to the growth of Company and investments in technology and risk management.

Legal and professional fees in first quarter were elevated in multiple areas including compliance, BSA, audit, legal and projects as we prepare for new partners, and we may experience a similar level of expenses again in second quarter before returning to a more historical level in third quarter 2025.

Yield on earning assets and yield on loans receivable increased 0.07% and 0.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Average loans receivable as of March 31, 2025 increased $92.2 million compared to December 31, 2024 as net CCBX loans continue to grow, despite selling $744.6 million in CCBX loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The following table shows the Company’s key performance ratios for the periods indicated.  

    Three Months Ended
(unaudited)   March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
                     
Return on average assets (1)     0.93 %     1.30 %     1.34 %     1.21 %     0.73 %
Return on average equity (1)     8.91 %     14.90 %     16.67 %     15.22 %     9.21 %
Yield on earnings assets (1)     10.32 %     10.24 %     10.79 %     10.49 %     10.21 %
Yield on loans receivable (1)     11.33 %     11.12 %     11.44 %     11.22 %     11.01 %
Cost of funds (1)     3.11 %     3.24 %     3.62 %     3.60 %     3.52 %
Cost of deposits (1)     3.08 %     3.21 %     3.59 %     3.58 %     3.49 %
Net interest margin (1)     7.48 %     7.23 %     7.42 %     7.12 %     6.92 %
Noninterest expense to average assets (1)     6.87 %     6.54 %     6.42 %     6.05 %     6.10 %
Noninterest income to average assets (1)     6.06 %     7.19 %     7.85 %     7.22 %     9.30 %
Efficiency ratio     51.59 %     46.02 %     42.65 %     42.84 %     38.08 %
Loans receivable to deposits (2)     93.89 %     97.82 %     94.33 %     93.75 %     92.29 %


(1)   Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented.
(2)   Includes loans held for sale.
   

Management Outlook; CEO Eric Sprink

“Looking ahead to the balance of 2025, elevated onboarding activity is expected to continue into the second quarter as our CCBX pipeline remains very robust with high quality and potentially impactful opportunities. We plan to continue to invest in and enhance our technology and risk management infrastructure to support our next phase of CCBX growth. Our risk reduction efforts, namely our fraud and credit indemnifications via our partners, continued to function as expected despite the volatile macroeconomics conditions towards the end of first quarter. These efforts, plus additional growth in noninterest income should help mitigate the uncertainties associated with fluctuating interest rates and provide a stable, recurring income source.” said CEO Eric Sprink.

Coastal Financial Corporation Overview

The Company has one main subsidiary, the Bank, which consists of three segments: CCBX, the community bank and treasury & administration.  The CCBX segment includes all of our BaaS activities, the community bank segment includes all community banking activities and the treasury & administration segment includes treasury management, overall administration and all other aspects of the Company.  

CCBX Performance Update

Our CCBX segment continues to evolve, and we have 25 relationships, at varying stages, including two partners in testing, three in implementation/onboarding, one signed LOI as of March 31, 2025.  We continue to refine the criteria for CCBX partnerships, exploring relationships with larger more established partners, with experienced management teams, existing customer bases and strong financial positions. We also will consider promising medium and smaller sized partners that align with our approach and terms including financial wherewithal and will continue to exit relationships where it makes sense for us to do so.

While we explore relationships with new partners we continue to expand our product offerings with existing CCBX partners. As we become more proficient in the BaaS space we aim to cultivate new relationships that align with our long-term goals. We believe that a strategy of adding new partnerships and launching new products with existing partners allows us to expand and grow our customer base with a modest increase in regulatory risk given our operational history with them. Increases in partner activity/transaction counts is positively impacting noninterest income and we expect this trend to continue as current products grow and new products are introduced . We plan to continue selling loans as part of our strategy to balance partner and lending limits, and manage the loan portfolio and credit quality. We retain a portion of the fee income for our role in processing transactions on sold credit card balances, and will continue this strategy to provide an on-going and passive revenue source with no on balance sheet risk or capital requirement.

On April 1, 2025, we went live with the T-Mobile deposit program and our second quarter deposits will include those balances. As we build our deposit base, we will be able to sweep deposits off and on the balance sheet as needed. This deposit sweep capability allows us to better manage liquidity and deposit programs. At March 31, 2025 we swept off $406.3 million in deposits for FDIC insurance and liquidity purposes. We are also launching a new suite of deposit products with RobinHood, which are expected to launch in the back half of 2025. The introduction of theses products are expected to increase deposits.

The following table illustrates the activity and evolution in CCBX relationships for the periods presented.

  As of
(unaudited) March 31, 2025   December 31,
2024 		  March 31, 2024
Active 19   19   19
Friends and family / testing 2   1   1
Implementation / onboarding 3   1   1
Signed letters of intent 1   3   0
Total CCBX relationships 25   24   21
           

CCBX loans increased $47.2 million, or 2.9%, to $1.65 billion despite selling $744.6 million in loans during the three months ended March 31, 2025. In accordance with the program agreement for one partner, effective April 1, 2024, the portion of the CCBX portfolio that we are responsible for losses on decreased from 10% to 5%. At March 31, 2025 the portion of this portfolio for which we are responsible represented $19.9 million in loans.

The following table details the CCBX loan portfolio:

CCBX   As of
    March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total
Commercial and industrial loans:                        
Capital call lines   $ 133,466       8.1 %   $ 109,017       6.8 %   $ 135,671       10.3 %
All other commercial & industrial loans     29,702       1.8       33,961       2.1       47,160       3.6  
Real estate loans:                        
Residential real estate loans     285,355       17.3       267,707       16.7       265,148       20.2  
Consumer and other loans:                        
Credit cards     532,775       32.2       528,554       33.0       505,706       38.6  
Other consumer and other loans     670,026       40.6       664,780       41.4       358,528       27.3  
Gross CCBX loans receivable     1,651,324       100.0 %     1,604,019       100.0 %     1,312,213       100.0 %
Net deferred origination (fees) costs     (498 )         (442 )         (394 )    
Loans receivable   $ 1,650,826         $ 1,603,577         $ 1,311,819      
Loan Yield - CCBX (1)(2)     16.88 %         16.81 %         17.74 %    
                         


(1) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense.  BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.
(2) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.
   

The increase in CCBX loans in the quarter ended March 31, 2025, includes an increase of $24.4 million, or 22.4%, in capital call lines as a result of normal balance fluctuations and business activities, an increase of $17.6 million, or 6.6%, in residential real estate loans and an increase of $9.5 million or 0.8%, in other consumer and other loans. We continue to monitor and manage the CCBX loan portfolio, and sold $744.6 million in CCBX loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to sales of $845.5 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2024. We continue to reposition ourselves by managing CCBX credit and concentration levels in an effort to optimize our loan portfolio earnings and generate off balance sheet fee income. CCBX loan yield increased 0.07% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The following chart shows the growth in credit card accounts that generate fee income. This includes accounts with balances, which are included in our loan totals, and accounts that have been sold and have no corresponding balance in our loan totals, and that generate fee income.

CCBX Credit Cards

The following table details the CCBX deposit portfolio:

CCBX   As of
    March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total
Demand, noninterest bearing   $ 58,416       2.6 %   $ 55,686       2.7 %   $ 58,669       2.9 %
Interest bearing demand and money market     2,145,608       94.6       1,958,459       94.9       1,964,942       96.8  
Savings     16,625       0.7       5,710       0.3       5,338       0.3  
Total core deposits     2,220,649       97.9       2,019,855       97.9       2,028,949       100.0  
Other deposits     46,359       2.1       44,233       2.1              
Total CCBX deposits   $ 2,267,008       100.0 %   $ 2,064,088       100.0 %   $ 2,028,949       100.0 %
Cost of deposits (1)     4.01 %         4.19 %         4.93 %    


(1) Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.
   

CCBX deposits increased $202.9 million, or 9.8%, in the three months ended March 31, 2025 to $2.27 billion as a result of growth and normal balance fluctuations. This excludes the $406.3 million in CCBX deposits that were transferred off balance sheet for increased Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance coverage and sweep purposes, compared to $273.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Amounts in excess of FDIC insurance coverage are transferred, using a third-party facilitator/vendor sweep product, to participating financial institutions.

Community Bank Performance Update

In the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the community bank saw net loans decrease $16.5 million, or 0.9%, to $1.87 billion, as a result of normal balance fluctuations.

The following table details the Community Bank loan portfolio:

Community Bank   As of
    March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total
Commercial and industrial loans   $ 149,104       8.0 %   $ 150,395       8.0 %   $ 154,395       8.2 %
Real estate loans:                        
Construction, land and land development loans     166,551       8.9       148,198       7.8       160,862       8.5  
Residential real estate loans     202,920       10.8       202,064       10.7       231,157       12.2  
Commercial real estate loans     1,340,647       71.6       1,374,801       72.8       1,342,489       71.0  
Consumer and other loans:                        
Other consumer and other loans     13,326       0.7       13,542       0.7       1,447       0.1  
Gross Community Bank loans receivable     1,872,548       100.0 %     1,889,000       100.0 %     1,890,350       100.0 %
Net deferred origination fees     (6,015 )         (6,012 )         (7,068 )    
Loans receivable   $ 1,866,533         $ 1,882,988         $ 1,883,282      
Loan Yield(1)     6.53 %         6.53 %         6.46 %    


(1) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.
   

Community bank loans decreased $34.2 million in commercial real estate loans, $1.3 million in commercial and industrial loans and $216,000 in consumer and other loans, partially offset by an increase of $18.4 million in construction, land and land development loans, during the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The following table details the community bank deposit portfolio:

Community Bank   As of
    March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total
Demand, noninterest bearing   $ 481,214       31.5 %   $ 471,838       31.0 %   $ 515,443       35.9 %
Interest bearing demand and money market     560,416       36.8       570,625       37.5       834,725       58.2  
Savings     59,493       3.9       61,116       4.0       68,747       4.8  
Total core deposits     1,101,123       72.2       1,103,579       72.5       1,418,915       99.0  
Other deposits     407,391       26.7       400,118       26.3       1       0.0  
Time deposits less than $100,000     5,585       0.4       5,920       0.4       7,199       0.5  
Time deposits $100,000 and over     10,122       0.7       11,627       0.8       7,915       0.6  
Total Community Bank deposits   $ 1,524,221       100.0 %   $ 1,521,244       100.0 %   $ 1,434,030       100.0 %
Cost of deposits(1)     1.76 %         1.86 %         1.66 %    


(1)   Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.
   

Community bank deposits increased $3.0 million, or 0.2%, during the three months ended March 31, 2025 to $1.52 billion as result of normal balance fluctuations. The community bank segment includes noninterest bearing deposits of $481.2 million, or 31.5%, of total community bank deposits, resulting in a cost of deposits of 1.76%, which compared to 1.86% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, largely due to the decreases in the Fed funds rate late in the third quarter and during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net Interest Income and Margin Discussion

Net interest income was $76.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $3.7 million, or 5.1%, from $72.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and an increase of $13.9 million, or 22.3%, from $62.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Net interest income compared to December 31, 2024, was higher due to an increase in average loans receivable, an increase in loan yield and a decrease in cost of funds. The increase in net interest income compared to March 31, 2024 was largely related to growth in higher yielding loans, partially offset by an increase in cost of funds relating to higher interest rates and growth in interest bearing deposits.  

Net interest margin was 7.48% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 7.23% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, largely due to higher loan yield and lower cost of deposits. Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense, (a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this earnings release) was 4.28% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 4.16% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Net interest margin was 6.92% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 was largely due to an increase in loan yield, partially offset by higher interest rates on interest bearing deposits. Interest and fees on loans receivable increased $2.6 million, or 2.7%, to $98.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $95.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as a result of loan growth. Interest and fees on loans receivable increased $12.3 million, or 14.3%, compared to $85.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, due to an increase in outstanding balances and higher interest rates. Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense (a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this earnings release) increased 0.12% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 and increased 0.26% compared the three months ended March 31, 2024.

The following tables illustrate how net interest margin and loan yield is affected by BaaS loan expense:

Consolidated   As of and for the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   March 31
2025 		  December 31
2024 		  March 31
2024
Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense:        
Net interest margin (1)     7.48 %     7.23 %     6.92 %
Earning assets     4,124,065       3,980,078       3,613,769  
Net interest income (GAAP)     76,062       72,377       62,206  
Less: BaaS loan expense     (32,507 )     (30,720 )     (26,107 )
Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense(2)   $ 43,555     $ 41,657     $ 36,099  
Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense (1)(2)     4.28 %     4.16 %     4.02 %
Loan income net of BaaS loan expense divided by average loans:    
Loan yield (GAAP)(1)     11.33 %     11.12 %     11.01 %
Total average loans receivable   $ 3,511,724     $ 3,419,476     $ 3,137,271  
Interest and earned fee income on loans (GAAP)     98,147       95,575       85,891  
BaaS loan expense     (32,507 )     (30,720 )     (26,107 )
Net loan income(2)   $ 65,640     $ 64,855     $ 59,784  
Loan income, net of BaaS loan expense, divided by average loans (1)(2)     7.58 %     7.55 %     7.66 %


(1) Annualized calculations shown for periods presented.
(2) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.
   

Average investment securities decreased $974,000 to $47.2 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 and decreased $68.2 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 as a result of principal paydowns and maturing securities.

Cost of funds was 3.11% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a decrease of 13 basis points from the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and a decrease of 42 basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Cost of deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 3.08%, compared to 3.21% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and 3.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decreased cost of funds and deposits compared to December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024 were largely due to the recent reductions in the Fed funds rate.

The following table summarizes the average yield on loans receivable and cost of deposits:

  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
  Yield on
Loans (2) 		  Cost of
Deposits (2) 		  Yield on
Loans (2) 		  Cost of
Deposits (2) 		  Yield on
Loans (2) 		  Cost of
Deposits (2)
Community Bank   6.53 %     1.76 %     6.53 %     1.86 %     6.46 %     1.66 %
CCBX (1)   16.88 %     4.01 %     16.81 %     4.19 %     17.74 %     4.93 %
Consolidated   11.33 %     3.08 %     11.12 %     3.21 %     11.01 %     3.49 %


(1) CCBX yield on loans does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense.  BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit and fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. To determine Net BaaS loan income earned from CCBX loan relationships, the Company takes BaaS loan interest income and deducts BaaS loan expense to arrive at Net BaaS loan income which can be compared to interest income on the Company’s community bank loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.
(2) Annualized calculations for periods presented.
   

The following table illustrates how BaaS loan interest income is affected by BaaS loan expense resulting in net BaaS loan income and the associated yield:

    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)   Income / Expense   Income /
expense divided
by average
CCBX loans (2) 		  Income / Expense   Income /
expense divided
by average
CCBX loans(2) 		  Income / Expense   Income /
expense divided
by average
CCBX loans (2)
BaaS loan interest income   $ 67,855       16.88 %   $ 64,532       16.81 %   $ 55,839       17.74 %
Less: BaaS loan expense     32,507       8.09 %     30,720       8.00 %     26,107       8.29 %
Net BaaS loan income (1)   $ 35,348       8.79 %   $ 33,812       8.81 %   $ 29,732       9.45 %
Average BaaS Loans(3)   $ 1,630,088         $ 1,527,178         $ 1,265,857      


(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.
(2) Annualized calculations shown for the periods presented.
(3) Includes loans held for sale.
   

Noninterest Income Discussion

Noninterest income was $63.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, a decrease of $10.6 million from $74.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $22.7 million from $86.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.  The decrease in noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was primarily due to a decrease of $10.8 million in total BaaS income.  The $10.8 million decrease in total BaaS income included an $8.4 million decrease in BaaS credit enhancements related to the provision for credit losses and a $3.1 million decrease in BaaS fraud enhancements partially offset by an increase of $724,000 in BaaS program income. The $724,000 increase in BaaS program income is largely due to higher reimbursement of CCBX partner expenses and an increase in transaction and interchange fees and servicing and other BaaS fees, (see “Appendix B” for more information on the accounting for BaaS allowance for credit losses and credit and fraud enhancements).

The $22.7 million decrease in noninterest income over the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was primarily due to a $25.1 million decrease in BaaS credit and fraud enhancements and an increase of $2.2 million in BaaS program income.

Noninterest Expense Discussion

Total noninterest expense increased $4.6 million to $72.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $67.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and increased $15.5 million from $56.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The $4.6 million increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was primarily due to a $3.5 million increase in salaries and benefits, $1.9 million increase in legal and professional fees, and $1.8 million increase in BaaS loan expense, partially offset by a $3.1 million decrease in BaaS fraud expense. The salaries and benefits and legal and professional fees increases were part of our continued investments in growth, technology and risk management. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, and originating & servicing CCBX loans. BaaS fraud expense represents non-credit fraud losses on partner’s customer loan and deposit accounts. A portion of this expense is realized during the quarter in which the loss occurs, and a portion is estimated based on historical or other information from our partners.

The increase in noninterest expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was largely due to a $6.4 million increase in BaaS loan expense, a $1.1 million increase in BaaS fraud expense, a $2.8 million increase in legal and professional expenses, a $3.5 million increase in salary and employee benefits, and a $1.3 million increase in data processing and software licenses due to enhancements in technology all of which are related to the growth of Company and investments in technology and risk management.

Certain noninterest expenses are reimbursed by our CCBX partners. In accordance with GAAP we recognize all expenses in noninterest expense and the reimbursement of expenses from our CCBX partner in noninterest income. The following table reflects the portion of noninterest expenses that are reimbursed by partners to assist the understanding of how the increases in noninterest expense are related to expenses incurred for and reimbursed by CCBX partners:

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   2025       2024       2024  
Total noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 71,989     $ 67,411     $ 56,509  
Less: BaaS loan expense   32,507       30,720       26,107  
Less: BaaS fraud expense   1,993       5,043       923  
Less: Reimbursement of expenses (BaaS)   1,026       812       254  
Noninterest expense, net of BaaS loan expense, BaaS fraud expense
and reimbursement of expenses (BaaS) (1) 		$ 36,463     $ 30,836     $ 29,225  


(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.
   

Provision for Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes was $2.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, $3.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2024.  The income tax provision was lower for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024 as a result of the deductibility of certain equity awards which reduced tax expense during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and was higher compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to higher net income compared to that quarter, partially offset by the deductibility of certain equity awards.

The Company is subject to various state taxes that are assessed as CCBX activities and employees expand into other states, which has increased the overall tax rate used in calculating the provision for income taxes in the current and future periods. The Company uses a federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% as a basis for calculating provision for federal income taxes and 2.55% for calculating the provision for state income taxes.

Financial Condition Overview

Total assets increased $218.1 million, or 5.3%, to $4.34 billion at March 31, 2025 compared to $4.12 billion at December 31, 2024.  The increase is primarily comprised of a $171.8 million increase in cash and a $30.8 million increase in loans receivable. Total loans receivable increased to $3.52 billion at March 31, 2025, from $3.49 billion at December 31, 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, in addition to the $624.3 million in cash on hand the Company had the capacity to borrow up to a total of $662.4 million from the Federal Reserve Bank discount window and Federal Home Loan Bank, plus an additional $50.0 million from a correspondent bank. There were no borrowings outstanding on these lines as of March 31, 2025.

The Company, on a stand alone basis, had a cash balance of $45.5 million as of March 31, 2025, which is retained for general operating purposes, including debt repayment, for funding $468,000 in commitments to bank technology investment funds and $40.0 million is available to be contributed to the Bank as capital.  

Uninsured deposits were $558.8 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $543.0 million as of December 31, 2024.

Total shareholders’ equity as of March 31, 2025 increased $11.2 million since December 31, 2024.  The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily comprised of an increase of $1.5 million in common stock outstanding as a result of equity awards exercised during the three months ended March 31, 2025 combined with $9.7 million in net earnings.

The Company and the Bank remained well capitalized at March 31, 2025, as summarized in the following table.

(unaudited)   Coastal
Community
Bank		   Coastal
Financial
Corporation		   Minimum Well
Capitalized
Ratios under
Prompt
Corrective
Action (1)
Tier 1 Leverage Capital (to average assets)     10.57 %     10.67 %     5.00 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)     12.12 %     12.13 %     6.50 %
Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)     12.12 %     12.22 %     8.00 %
Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)     13.42 %     14.73 %     10.00 %


(1) Presents the minimum capital ratios for an insured depository institution, such as the Bank, to be considered well capitalized under the Prompt Corrective Action framework. The minimum requirements for the Company to be considered well capitalized under Regulation Y include to maintain, on a consolidated basis, a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.0 percent or greater and a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 6.0 percent or greater.
   

Asset Quality

The total allowance for credit losses was $183.2 million and 5.21% of loans receivable at March 31, 2025 compared to $177.0 million and 5.08% at December 31, 2024 and $139.9 million and 4.38% at March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit loss allocated to the CCBX portfolio was $164.2 million and 9.95% of CCBX loans receivable at March 31, 2025, with $19.0 million of allowance for credit loss allocated to the community bank or 1.02% of total community bank loans receivable.

The following table details the allocation of the allowance for credit loss as of the period indicated:

    As of March 31, 2025   As of December 31, 2024   As of March 31, 2024
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   Community
Bank		   CCBX   Total   Community
Bank		   CCBX   Total   Community
Bank		   CCBX   Total
Loans receivable   $ 1,866,533     $ 1,650,826     $ 3,517,359     $ 1,882,988     $ 1,603,577     $ 3,486,565     $ 1,883,282     $ 1,311,819     $ 3,195,101  
Allowance for credit losses     (18,992 )     (164,186 )     (183,178 )     (18,924 )     (158,070 )     (176,994 )     (21,384 )     (118,557 )     (139,941 )
Allowance for credit losses to total loans receivable     1.02 %     9.95 %     5.21 %     1.00 %     9.86 %     5.08 %     1.14 %     9.04 %     4.38 %
                                                                         

Net charge-offs totaled $48.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $56.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and $57.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans decreased to 5.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to 6.56% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. CCBX partner agreements provide for a credit enhancement that covers the net-charge-offs on CCBX loans and negative deposit accounts by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred losses, except in accordance with the program agreement for one partner where the Company was responsible for credit losses on approximately 5% of a $299.8 million loan portfolio. At March 31, 2025, our portion of this portfolio represented $19.9 million in loans. Net charge-offs for this $19.9 million in loans were $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

The following table details net charge-offs for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

    Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   Community
Bank		   CCBX   Total   Community
Bank		   CCBX   Total   Community
Bank		   CCBX   Total
Gross charge-offs   $ 4     $ 53,682     $ 53,686     $ 139     $ 61,446     $ 61,585     $ 15     $ 58,979     $ 58,994  
Gross recoveries     (7 )     (5,479 )     (5,486 )     (3 )     (5,220 )     (5,223 )     (4 )     (2,032 )     (2,036 )
Net charge-offs   $ (3 )   $ 48,203     $ 48,200     $ 136     $ 56,226     $ 56,362     $ 11     $ 56,947     $ 56,958  
Net charge-offs to
average loans (1) 		    0.00 %     11.99 %     5.57 %     0.03 %     14.65 %     6.56 %     0.00 %     18.09 %     7.30 %


(1)  Annualized calculations shown for periods presented.
   

During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a $54.3 million provision for credit losses was recorded for CCBX partner loans, compared to the $63.7 million provision for credit losses was recorded for CCBX partner loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The provision was based on management's analysis, bringing the CCBX allowance for credit losses to $164.2 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $158.1 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in the allowance is due to the addition of new loans, partially offset by loan sales. CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for credit losses. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement which protects the Bank by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred losses.

In accordance with accounting guidance, we estimate and record a provision for expected losses for these CCBX loans and reclassified negative deposit accounts. When the provision for CCBX credit losses and provision for unfunded commitments is recorded, a credit enhancement asset is also recorded on the balance sheet through noninterest income (BaaS credit enhancements). Expected losses are recorded in the allowance for credit losses. The credit enhancement asset is relieved when credit enhancement recoveries are received from the CCBX partner. If our partner is unable to fulfill their contracted obligations then the Bank could be exposed to additional credit losses. Management regularly evaluates and manages this counterparty risk.

The factors used in management’s analysis for community bank credit losses indicated that a provision of $65,000 was needed for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to a provision recapture of $1.1 million and $199,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The provision in the current period was due to a change in the mix of the community bank loan portfolio and growth in construction loans.

The following table details the provision expense/(recapture) for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

    Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Community bank   $ 65     $ (1,071 )   $ (199 )
CCBX     54,319       63,741       79,717  
Total provision expense   $ 54,384     $ 62,670     $ 79,518  
                         

A provision for unfunded commitments of $613,000 was recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 as a result of a change in the loan mix of available balance. A provision for accrued interest receivable of $784,000 was recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 on CCBX loans.

At March 31, 2025, our nonperforming assets were $56.4 million, or 1.30%, of total assets, compared to $62.7 million, or 1.52%, of total assets, at December 31, 2024, and $54.9 million, or 1.42%, of total assets, at March 31, 2024. These ratios are impacted by nonperforming CCBX loans that are covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements. As of March 31, 2025, $54.1 million of the $56.2 million in nonperforming CCBX loans were covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements described above.

Nonperforming assets decreased $6.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024. This change is due to a decrease in CCBX loans 90 days or more past due and still on accrual. Community bank nonperforming loans increased $89,000 from December 31, 2024 to $189,000 as of March 31, 2025, and CCBX nonperforming loans decreased $6.4 million to $56.2 million from December 31, 2024. The decrease in CCBX nonperforming loans is due to a $7.1 million decrease in CCBX loans that are past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest partially offset by an increase of $707,000 in nonaccrual loans from December 31, 2024 to $20.2 million. Some CCBX partners have a collection practice that places certain loans on nonaccrual status to improve collectability. $16.1 million of these loans are less than 90 days past due as of March 31, 2025. As a result of the type of loans (primarily consumer loans) originated through our CCBX partners we anticipate that balances 90 days past due or more and still accruing will generally increase as those loan portfolios grow. Installment/closed-end and revolving/open-end consumer loans originated through CCBX lending partners will continue to accrue interest until 120 and 180 days past due, respectively and are reported as substandard, 90 days or more days past due and still accruing. There were no repossessed assets or other real estate owned at March 31, 2025. Our nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio was 1.60% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.80% at December 31, 2024, and 1.72% at March 31, 2024. The lower nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio is a reflection of our on-going risk reduction efforts.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, there were $3,000 community bank net recoveries and $48.2 million in net charge-offs were recorded on CCBX loans. These CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for credit losses.

The following table details the Company’s nonperforming assets for the periods indicated.

Consolidated As of
(dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Nonaccrual loans:          
Commercial and industrial loans $ 381     $ 334     $  
Real estate loans:          
Residential real estate               212  
Commercial real estate               7,731  
Consumer and other loans:          
Credit cards   13,602       10,262        
Other consumer and other loans   6,376       8,967        
Total nonaccrual loans   20,359       19,563       7,943  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:          
Commercial & industrial loans   782       1,006       1,793  
Real estate loans:          
Residential real estate loans   2,407       2,608       1,796  
Consumer and other loans:          
Credit cards   27,187       34,490       37,603  
Other consumer and other loans   5,632       4,989       5,731  
Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more   36,008       43,093       46,923  
Total nonperforming loans   56,367       62,656       54,866  
Real estate owned                
Repossessed assets                
Total nonperforming assets $ 56,367     $ 62,656     $ 54,866  
Total nonaccrual loans to loans receivable   0.58 %     0.56 %     0.25 %
Total nonperforming loans to loans receivable   1.60 %     1.80 %     1.72 %
Total nonperforming assets to total assets   1.30 %     1.52 %     1.42 %
                       

The following tables detail the CCBX and community bank nonperforming assets which are included in the total nonperforming assets table above.

CCBX As of
(dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Nonaccrual loans:          
Commercial and industrial loans:          
All other commercial & industrial loans $ 192     $ 234     $  
Consumer and other loans:          
Credit cards   13,602       10,262        
Other consumer and other loans   6,376       8,967        
Total nonaccrual loans   20,170       19,463        
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:          
Commercial & industrial loans   782       1,006       1,793  
Real estate loans:          
Residential real estate loans   2,407       2,608       1,796  
Consumer and other loans:          
Credit cards   27,187       34,490       37,603  
Other consumer and other loans   5,632       4,989       5,731  
Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more   36,008       43,093       46,923  
Total nonperforming loans   56,178       62,556       46,923  
Other real estate owned                
Repossessed assets                
Total nonperforming assets $ 56,178     $ 62,556     $ 46,923  
Total CCBX nonperforming assets to total consolidated assets   1.29 %     1.52 %     1.21 %
                       


Community Bank As of
(dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Nonaccrual loans:          
Commercial and industrial loans $ 189     $ 100     $  
Real estate:          
Residential real estate               212  
Commercial real estate               7,731  
Total nonaccrual loans   189       100       7,943  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:          
Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more                
Total nonperforming loans   189       100       7,943  
Other real estate owned                
Repossessed assets                
Total nonperforming assets $ 189     $ 100     $ 7,943  
Total community bank nonperforming assets to total consolidated assets   0.01 %     %     0.21 %
                       

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Coastal Community Bank (“Bank”) and Arlington Olympic LLC.  The $4.34 billion Bank provides service through 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application.  The Bank provides banking as a service to digital financial service providers, companies and brands that want to provide financial services to their customers through the Bank's CCBX segment.  To learn more about the Company visit www.coastalbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risk that changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs, may adversely impact our business, financial condition, and results of operations and those other risks and uncertainties discussed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent period filed and in any of our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

ASSETS
  March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Cash and due from banks $ 43,467     $ 36,533     $ 45,327     $ 59,995     $ 32,790  
Interest earning deposits with other banks   580,835       415,980       438,699       427,250       482,338  
Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value   34       35       38       39       41  
Investment securities, held to maturity, at amortized cost   46,957       47,286       48,582       49,174       50,049  
Other investments   12,589       10,800       10,757       10,664       10,583  
Loans held for sale   42,132       20,600       7,565             797  
Loans receivable   3,517,359       3,486,565       3,413,894       3,321,813       3,195,101  
Allowance for credit losses   (183,178 )     (176,994 )     (171,674 )     (148,878 )     (139,941 )
Total loans receivable, net   3,334,181       3,309,571       3,242,220       3,172,935       3,055,160  
CCBX credit enhancement asset   183,377       181,890       173,600       149,096       142,412  
CCBX receivable   12,685       14,138       16,060       11,520       10,369  
Premises and equipment, net   28,639       27,431       25,833       24,526       22,995  
Lease right-of-use assets   5,117       5,219       5,427       5,635       5,756  
Accrued interest receivable   21,109       21,104       22,315       21,620       22,485  
Bank-owned life insurance, net   13,501       13,375       13,255       13,132       12,991  
Deferred tax asset, net   3,912       3,600       3,083       2,221       2,221  
Other assets   10,747       13,646       11,711       11,742       12,075  
Total assets $ 4,339,282     $ 4,121,208     $ 4,064,472     $ 3,959,549     $ 3,863,062  
                   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
LIABILITIES                  
Deposits $ 3,791,229     $ 3,585,332     $ 3,627,288     $ 3,543,432     $ 3,462,979  
Subordinated debt, net   44,331       44,293       44,256       44,219       44,181  
Junior subordinated debentures, net   3,592       3,591       3,591       3,591       3,590  
Deferred compensation   310       332       369       405       442  
Accrued interest payable   1,107       962       1,070       999       1,061  
Lease liabilities   5,293       5,398       5,609       5,821       5,946  
CCBX payable   29,391       29,171       37,839       32,539       30,899  
Other liabilities   14,112       13,425       12,520       11,850       10,255  
Total liabilities   3,889,365       3,682,504       3,732,542       3,642,856       3,559,353  
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                  
Common Stock   229,659       228,177       134,769       132,989       131,601  
Retained earnings   220,259       210,529       197,162       183,706       172,110  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax   (1 )     (2 )     (1 )     (2 )     (2 )
Total shareholders’ equity   449,917       438,704       331,930       316,693       303,709  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,339,282     $ 4,121,208     $ 4,064,472     $ 3,959,549     $ 3,863,062  
                                       

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                  
Interest and fees on loans $ 98,147     $ 95,575     $ 99,676     $ 90,879     $ 85,891  
Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks   6,070       6,021       4,781       5,683       4,780  
Interest on investment securities   650       661       675       686       1,034  
Dividends on other investments   40       191       33       174       37  
Total interest income   104,907       102,448       105,165       97,422       91,742  
INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Interest on deposits   28,185       29,404       32,083       30,578       28,867  
Interest on borrowed funds   660       667       809       672       669  
Total interest expense   28,845       30,071       32,892       31,250       29,536  
Net interest income   76,062       72,377       72,273       66,172       62,206  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   55,781       61,867       70,257       62,325       83,158  
Net interest income/(expense) after provision for credit losses   20,281       10,510       2,016       3,847       (20,952 )
NONINTEREST INCOME                  
Service charges and fees   860       932       952       946       908  
Loan referral fees                           168  
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net   16       1       2       9       15  
Other income   682       473       486       257       308  
Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income   1,558       1,406       1,440       1,212       1,399  
Servicing and other BaaS fees   1,419       1,043       1,044       1,525       1,131  
Transaction and interchange fees   3,833       3,699       3,549       2,934       2,661  
Reimbursement of expenses   1,026       812       565       857       254  
BaaS program income   6,278       5,554       5,158       5,316       4,046  
BaaS credit enhancements   53,648       62,097       70,108       60,826       79,808  
BaaS fraud enhancements   1,993       5,043       2,084       1,784       923  
BaaS indemnification income   55,641       67,140       72,192       62,610       80,731  
Total noninterest income   63,477       74,100       78,790       69,138       86,176  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                  
Salaries and employee benefits   21,532       17,994       17,101       17,005       17,984  
Occupancy   1,034       958       964       985       1,518  
Data processing and software licenses   4,232       4,010       4,297       3,625       2,892  
Legal and professional expenses   6,488       4,606       3,597       3,631       3,672  
Point of sale expense   107       89       73       72       90  
Excise taxes   722       778       762       (706 )     320  
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assessments   755       750       740       690       683  
Director and staff expenses   631       683       559       470       400  
Marketing   50       28       67       14       53  
Other expense   1,938       1,752       1,482       1,383       1,867  
Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense   37,489       31,648       29,642       27,169       29,479  
BaaS loan expense   32,507       30,720       32,698       29,011       26,107  
BaaS fraud expense   1,993       5,043       2,084       1,784       923  
BaaS loan and fraud expense   34,500       35,763       34,782       30,795       27,030  
Total noninterest expense   71,989       67,411       64,424       57,964       56,509  
Income before provision for income taxes   11,769       17,199       16,382       15,021       8,715  
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES   2,039       3,832       2,926       3,425       1,915  
NET INCOME $ 9,730     $ 13,367     $ 13,456     $ 11,596     $ 6,800  
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.65     $ 0.97     $ 1.00     $ 0.86     $ 0.51  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.63     $ 0.94     $ 0.97     $ 0.84     $ 0.50  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                  
Basic   14,962,507       13,828,605       13,447,066       13,412,667       13,340,997  
Diluted   15,462,041       14,268,229       13,822,270       13,736,508       13,676,917  
                                       

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – QUARTERLY
(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
  Average
Balance 		  Interest &
Dividends 		  Yield /
Cost (1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest &
Dividends 		  Yield /
Cost (1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest &
Dividends 		  Yield /
Cost (1)
Assets                                  
Interest earning assets:                                  
Interest earning deposits with
other banks		 $ 553,393     $ 6,070       4.45 %   $ 501,654     $ 6,021       4.77 %   $ 350,868     $ 4,780       5.48 %
Investment securities, available for sale (2)   37       1       10.96       39                   64,878       349       2.16  
Investment securities, held to maturity (2)   47,154       649       5.58       48,126       661       5.46       50,490       685       5.46  
Other investments   11,757       40       1.38       10,783       191       7.05       10,262       37       1.45  
Loans receivable (3)   3,511,724       98,147       11.33       3,419,476       95,575       11.12       3,137,271       85,891       11.01  
Total interest earning assets   4,124,065       104,907       10.32       3,980,078       102,448       10.24       3,613,769       91,742       10.21  
Noninterest earning assets:                                  
Allowance for credit losses   (170,542 )             (156,687 )             (114,985 )        
Other noninterest earning assets   296,993               277,922               229,437          
Total assets $ 4,250,516             $ 4,101,313             $ 3,728,221          
                                   
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                                  
Interest bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest bearing deposits $ 3,166,384     $ 28,185       3.61 %   $ 3,068,357     $ 29,404       3.81 %   $ 2,728,884     $ 28,867       4.25 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings         1                   1             5              
Subordinated debt   44,309       598       5.47       44,272       599       5.38       44,159       598       5.45  
Junior subordinated debentures   3,592       61       6.89       3,591       67       7.42       3,590       71       7.95  
Total interest bearing liabilities   3,214,285       28,845       3.64       3,116,220       30,071       3.84       2,776,638       29,536       4.28  
Noninterest bearing deposits   543,784               577,453               595,693          
Other liabilities   49,624               50,824               58,829          
Total shareholders' equity   442,823               356,816               297,061          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,250,516             $ 4,101,313             $ 3,728,221          
Net interest income     $ 76,062             $ 72,377             $ 62,206      
Interest rate spread           6.68 %             6.40 %             5.93 %
Net interest margin (4)           7.48 %             7.23 %             6.92 %


(1) Yields and costs are annualized.
(2) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.
(3) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.
(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.
   

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – BY SEGMENT - QUARTERLY
(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
(dollars in thousands, unaudited) Average
Balance 		  Interest &
Dividends 		  Yield /
Cost (1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest &
Dividends 		  Yield /
Cost (1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest &
Dividends 		  Yield /
Cost (1)
Community Bank                                  
Assets                                  
Interest earning assets:                                  
Loans receivable (2) $ 1,881,636     $ 30,292     6.53 %   $ 1,892,298     $ 31,043     6.53 %   $ 1,871,414     $ 30,052     6.46 %
Total interest earning assets   1,881,636       30,292     6.53       1,892,298       31,043     6.53       1,871,414       30,052     6.46  
Liabilities                                  
Interest bearing liabilities:                                
Interest bearing deposits   1,045,971       6,604     2.56 %     1,029,346       7,161     2.77 %     922,340       6,013     2.62 %
Intrabank liability   356,337       3,909     4.45       357,442       4,290     4.77       410,993       5,599     5.48  
Total interest bearing liabilities   1,402,308       10,513     3.04       1,386,788       11,451     3.28       1,333,333       11,612     3.50  
Noninterest bearing deposits   479,329               505,510               538,081          
Net interest income     $ 19,779             $ 19,592             $ 18,440      
Net interest margin(3)         4.26 %           4.12 %           3.96 %
                                   
CCBX                                  
Assets                                  
Interest earning assets:                                  
Loans receivable (2)(4) $ 1,630,088     $ 67,855     16.88 %   $ 1,527,178     $ 64,532     16.81 %   $ 1,265,857     $ 55,839     17.74 %
Intrabank asset   554,781       6,085     4.45       583,776       7,007     4.78       598,299       8,151     5.48  
Total interest earning assets   2,184,869       73,940     13.72       2,110,954       71,539     13.48       1,864,156       63,990     13.81  
Liabilities                                  
Interest bearing liabilities:                            
Interest bearing deposits   2,120,413       21,581     4.13 %     2,039,011       22,243     4.34 %     1,806,544       22,854     5.09 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   2,120,413       21,581     4.13       2,039,011       22,243     4.34       1,806,544       22,854     5.09  
Noninterest bearing deposits   64,455               71,943               57,612          
Net interest income     $ 52,359             $ 49,296             $ 41,136      
Net interest margin(3)         9.72 %           9.29 %           8.88 %
Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense(5)         3.68 %           3.50 %           3.24 %
                                         


  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
(dollars in thousands, unaudited) Average
Balance 		  Interest &
Dividends 		  Yield /
Cost (1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest &
Dividends 		  Yield /
Cost (1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest &
Dividends 		  Yield /
Cost (1)
Treasury & Administration                            
Assets                                  
Interest earning assets:                                  
Interest earning
deposits with
other banks		 $ 553,393     $ 6,070     4.45 %   $ 501,654     $ 6,021     4.77 %   $ 350,868     $ 4,780     5.48 %
Investment securities,
available for sale (6) 		  37       1     10.96       39                 64,878       349     2.16  
Investment securities,
held to maturity (6) 		  47,154       649     5.58       48,126       661     5.46       50,490       685     5.46  
Other investments   11,757       40     1.38       10,783       191     7.05       10,262       37     1.45  
Total interest
earning assets		   612,341       6,760     4.48 %     560,602       6,873     4.88 %     476,498       5,851     4.94 %
Liabilities                                  
Interest bearing
liabilities:		                                  
FHLB advances
and borrowings		 $       1     %   $       1     %   $ 5           %
Subordinated debt   44,309       598     5.47 %     44,272       599     5.38 %     44,159       598     5.45 %
Junior subordinated
debentures		   3,592       61     6.89       3,591       67     7.42       3,590       71     7.95  
Intrabank liability, net (7)   198,444       2,176     4.45       226,334       2,717     4.78       187,306       2,552     5.48  
Total interest
bearing liabilities		   246,345       2,836     4.67       274,197       3,384     4.91       235,060       3,221     5.51  
Net interest income     $ 3,924             $ 3,489             $ 2,630      
Net interest margin(3)         2.60 %           2.48 %           2.22 %


(1)  Yields and costs are annualized.
(2) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.
(3)  Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.
(4) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.
(5) Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense, includes the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release.
(6) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.
(7)  Intrabank assets and liabilities are consolidated for period calculations and presented as intrabank asset, net or intrabank liability, net in the table above.
   

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these adjusted measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled adjusted measures reported by other companies.

The following non-GAAP measures are presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS loan expense on net loan income and yield on loans and CCBX loans and the impact of BaaS loan expense on net interest income and net interest margin.

Loan income, net of BaaS loan expense, divided by average loans, is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact BaaS loan expense on loan income and the yield on loans. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on loans.

Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact BaaS loan expense on net BaaS loan income and the yield on CCBX loans. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on CCBX loans.

Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense, is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact BaaS loan expense on net interest income. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net interest income.

CCBX net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense, is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact of BaaS loan expense on net interest rate margin. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is CCBX net interest margin.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

CCBX   As of and for the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   March 31
2025 		  December 31
2024 		  March 31
2024
Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans:
CCBX loan yield (GAAP)(1)     16.88 %     16.81 %     17.74 %
Total average CCBX loans receivable   $ 1,630,088     $ 1,527,178     $ 1,265,857  
Interest and earned fee income on CCBX loans (GAAP)     67,855       64,532       55,839  
BaaS loan expense     (32,507 )     (30,720 )     (26,107 )
Net BaaS loan income   $ 35,348     $ 33,812     $ 29,732  
Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans (1)     8.79 %     8.81 %     9.45 %
CCBX net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense:        
CCBX net interest margin (1)     9.72 %     9.29 %     8.88 %
CCBX earning assets     2,184,869       2,110,954       1,864,156  
Net interest income (GAAP)     52,359       49,296       41,136  
Less: BaaS loan expense     (32,507 )     (30,720 )     (26,107 )
Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense   $ 19,852     $ 18,576     $ 15,029  
CCBX net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense (1)     3.68 %     3.50 %     3.24 %
                         


Consolidated   As of and for the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   March 31
2025 		  December 31
2024 		  March 31
2024
Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense:        
Net interest margin (1)     7.48 %     7.23 %     6.92 %
Earning assets     4,124,065       3,980,078       3,613,769  
Net interest income (GAAP)     76,062       72,377       62,206  
Less: BaaS loan expense     (32,507 )     (30,720 )     (26,107 )
Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense   $ 43,555     $ 41,657     $ 36,099  
Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense (1)     4.28 %     4.16 %     4.02 %
Loan income net of BaaS loan expense divided by average loans:    
Loan yield (GAAP)(1)     11.33 %     11.12 %     11.01 %
Total average loans receivable   $ 3,511,724     $ 3,419,476     $ 3,137,271  
Interest and earned fee income on loans (GAAP)     98,147       95,575       85,891  
BaaS loan expense     (32,507 )     (30,720 )     (26,107 )
Net loan income   $ 65,640     $ 64,855     $ 59,784  
Loan income, net of BaaS loan expense, divided by average loans (1)     7.58 %     7.55 %     7.66 %


(1) Annualized calculations for periods presented.
   

The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS loan expense, BaaS fraud expense and reimbursement of expenses (BaaS) on noninterest expense. Certain noninterest expenses are reimbursed by our CCBX partners. In accordance with GAAP we recognize all expenses in noninterest expense and the reimbursement of expenses from our CCBX partner in noninterest income. This non-GAAP measure shows the portion of noninterest expenses that are reimbursed by partners to assist the understanding of how the increases in noninterest expense are related to expenses incurred for and reimbursed by CCBX partner. The most comparable GAAP measure is noninterest expense.

    As of and for the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)   March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Noninterest expense, net of reimbursement of expenses (BaaS)
Noninterest expense (GAAP)   $ 71,989     $ 67,411     $ 56,509  
Less: BaaS loan expense     32,507       30,720       26,107  
Less: BaaS fraud expense     1,993       5,043       923  
Less: Reimbursement of expenses     1,026       812       254  
Noninterest expense, net of BaaS loan expense, BaaS fraud expense
and reimbursement of expenses		   $ 36,463     $ 30,836     $ 29,225  
                         

APPENDIX A -
As of March 31, 2025

Industry Concentration

We have a diversified loan portfolio, representing a wide variety of industries. Our major categories of loans are commercial real estate, consumer and other loans, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction, land and land development loans. Together they represent $3.52 billion in outstanding loan balances. When combined with $2.14 billion in unused commitments the total of these categories is $5.67 billion.

Commercial real estate loans represent the largest segment of our loans, comprising 38.0% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of March 31, 2025. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $29.4 million, and the combined total in commercial real estate loans represents $1.37 billion, or 24.2% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table summarizes our loan commitment by industry for our commercial real estate portfolio as of March 31, 2025:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   Outstanding Balance   Available Loan Commitments   Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment   % of Total Loans
(Outstanding Balance &
Available Commitment) 		  Average Loan Balance   Number of Loans
Apartments   $ 392,740     $ 4,488     $ 397,228     7.0 %   $ 3,927     100  
Hotel/Motel     149,859       61       149,920     2.6       6,516     23  
Convenience Store     138,838       561       139,399     2.5       2,314     60  
Office     121,346       7,183       128,529     2.3       1,379     88  
Retail     101,118       744       101,862     1.8       972     104  
Warehouse     103,813             103,813     1.8       1,790     58  
Mixed use     91,025       5,220       96,245     1.7       1,167     78  
Mini Storage     73,172