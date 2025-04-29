Can Coatings Market Size to Ascend USD 816.70 Bn by 2034 | Towards Packaging Insights

According to Towards Packaging, the can coatings market size stood at USD 500 billion in 2024 and is predicted to exceed USD 816.70 billion by 2034, experiencing a CAGR of 5.05% from 2024 to 2034.

Ottawa, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The can coatings market size to record USD 525.25 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow beyond USD 816.70 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The key players operating in the market are focused on adopting inorganic growth strategies like acquisition and collaboration to develop new technology for developing can coatings, which has estimated to drive the growth of the can coatings market in the near future.

Market Overview

Can coating refers to a protective layer applied to the interior or exterior of metal cans (typically used for food, beverages, or other products) to prevent corrosion, contamination, and interaction between the contents and the metal. There are two main types: Internal (or inner) coating and External (or outer) coating. The internal coating protects the contents from reacting with the metal (like aluminium or steel).

Common in food and beverage cans to prevent metallic taste or contamination. The internal coating is often made from epoxy resins, polyester, or BPA-free alternatives. The external coating protects the can from environmental damage like scratches, moisture, or rust. The external coating also used for decorative and branding purposes. Can coatings be essential for maintaining product quality, shelf life, and safety.

Major Key Trends in Can Coatings Market:

Shift Towards Sustainable Coatings and BPA-Free



Growing health concerns over bisphenol A (BPA) have led manufacturers to develop BPA-free alternatives. Acrylic coatings, in particular, are gaining traction, with high global sales.

Rising Demand for Convenient and Packaged Foods



Urbanization and changing lifestyles have increased the demand for canned foods and beverages, necessitating robust and safe packaging solutions. This trend is a significant driver for the can coatings market, as consumers seek convenient and long-lasting food options.

Technological Advancements in Coating Materials



Innovations in coating technologies are leading to the development of materials with enhanced performance characteristics. For instance, epoxy coatings are emerging as a lucrative segment, registering rapid growth due to their superior protective properties. Additionally, advancements in water-based and UV-cured coatings are contributing to the market's evolution. Leading manufacturers in the can coatings market include PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel N.V., Altana, Tiger Coatings, and CSC BRANDS, L.P. These companies are actively investing in research and development to innovate and meet the evolving demands of the market.

Limitations & Challenges in Can Coatings Market:

Health and Regulatory Concerns over Chemicals

The use of BPA-based coatings has raised significant health concerns, especially regarding endocrine disruption. Stringent regulations in the EU and North America are pushing companies to reformulate, which increases R&D costs and delays product launches.

High Cost of Raw Materials and Alternatives

The price volatility of raw materials like epoxy resins, acrylics, and polyesters affects production costs. BPA-free alternatives tend to be more expensive and less established in terms of performance, making it difficult for small manufacturers to adapt quickly.

Technical Limitations of New Coatings

Some eco-friendly or BPA-free coatings don’t always match the chemical resistance, durability, or shelf life offered by traditional coatings. Inconsistent performance across different food/beverage types and storage conditions can hinder widespread adoption.

Environmental Challenges in Recycling

Even though metal cans are recyclable, coating layers can complicate the recycling process, especially if they contain harmful additives or are difficult to remove.

Market Saturation in Developed Regions

In mature markets like the US, Canada, Japan, and Western Europe, the can coatings segment has become relatively saturated, limiting further growth potential. Innovation is mostly incremental in these regions, with major growth happening in emerging markets.

Competition from Alternative Packaging

Rise of flexible packaging, PET bottles, and tetra packs offers lower costs, lighter weights, and perceived convenience. These alternatives are gaining market share, especially in beverage and personal care segments.

Innovation of Sustainable Solutions: Market’s Largest Potential

New eco-friendly, BPA-free coatings are being developed to replace traditional materials. This shift is attracting more consumers and aligning with sustainable goals.

For instance, in January 2025, TÖST Beverages is going to start off the New Year by introducing its iconic sparkling drinks in handy 250-ml cans. The business said the new cans, which join the current 750-ml and 250-ml bottle choices, offer a fashionable and portable way to enjoy TÖST. The new packaging expands the ways that consumers can enjoy TÖST by providing them with a sustainable and adaptable option while maintaining the same elegant, glittering appeal.

Furthermore, in July 2024, AkzoNobel Packaging Coatings has introduced the Securshield 500 Series PVC-free and Bisphenol-free (BPXni) internal coating for easy-open food can ends that satisfies present and future regulatory standards while also providing a significant improvement in sustainability and performance.

Coil coaters may employ this single technology to satisfy the various needs of numerous food can producers because the Securshield 500 Series is easily interchangeable into current manufacturing processes and has broad applicability for a larger range of metal food packs. Since the European Commission is still working with NGOs and retailers to phase out the use of bisphenols, the launch of the Series comes at a difficult time for coil coaters, can manufacturers, and their consumers.

Regional Analysis

North America’s Expanding Food & Beverages Industry to Promote Dominance

North America region held the largest share of the can coatings market in 2024, driven by the expanding food & beverages industry and high demand for packaged food. The U.S. and Canada have a massive processed and packaged food market, fueling demand for cans with advanced protective coatings. High consumption of canned beverages (especially beer, soda, and energy drinks) in North America region also supports steady demand. Agencies like the U.S. FDA and EPA enforce strict safety and environmental regulations

This has pushed innovation in non-BPA and sustainable coatings, making North America a leader in safer coating technologies. The North America region hosts major coating manufacturers like PPG Industries and Sherwin-Williams, which invest heavily in research and development. North American consumers increasingly prefer eco-friendly and health-conscious products, driving demand for BPA-free and recyclable can coatings.

North America has one of the highest per capita consumption rates of canned food and beverages globally, ensuring a large and consistent demand base. Global coating giants like AkzoNobel, PPG, and Axalta have strong operations or headquarters in North America, making the region a hub for innovation and supply.

Asia’s Rising Online Food Delivery to Support Growth

Asia Pacific region is seen to grow at the fastest rate in the can coatings market during the forecast period. With countries like China, India, and Indonesia, the region has a massive and growing population. Urban lifestyles and busy schedules are driving increased consumption of packaged and canned foods and beverages. There's a strong surge in processed food consumption, driven by growing middle-class incomes and westernized eating habits.

Asia Pacific region has become a global manufacturing hub, especially for metal packaging. Local production of cans (for food, beverages, paint, and chemicals) creates significant demand for cost-effective and durable coatings. Lower production costs and easier access to raw materials in Asia Pacific region allow companies to scale up quickly.

This makes Asia Pacific region attractive for multinational corporations and local startups investing in coating facilities. Countries like Japan, South Korea, and China are investing heavily in eco-friendly, BPA-free, and water-based coating technologies. Asia Pacific region not only serves its large domestic markets but also exports coated cans and products globally, further boosting production and coating demand.

Segment Outlook

Resin Insights

The acrylic segment dominated the can coatings market with the largest share in 2024. Acrylic coatings are inherently BPA-free, making them a preferred alternative to traditional epoxy coatings, especially in food and beverage cans. Growing consumer demand for safer, non-toxic packaging options is pushing manufacturers to switch to acrylics. Acrylic coatings meet strict regulations from authorities like the U.S. FDA, EFSA, and other global food safety agencies.

As governments tighten rules on BPA and other harmful chemicals, acrylics offer a compliant and reliable solution. Acrylics offer high gloss, transparency, and color retention, making them ideal for decorative and branded packaging. They provide good resistance to acids, alkalis, and alcohols, which is crucial for coatings in food and beverage cans.

Acrylics help preserve product integrity, especially in aggressive or acidic contents like tomato-based foods or fruit juices. Acrylic coatings create a strong barrier against corrosion and contamination, extending the shelf life of canned products. They also prevent metallic taste or leaching, improving consumer experience.

The epoxy segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Epoxy coatings offer superior resistance to corrosion, chemicals, and moisture, which is critical for preserving the integrity of food, beverages, and industrial products. This makes them highly reliable for long shelf life and harsh environments. Epoxies bond extremely well with metals like aluminium and tinplate, ensuring long-lasting protection and reducing the risk of delamination or coating failure.

This is especially important for pressurized beverage cans or chemically active contents. They maintain performance across a broad temperature range, including sterilization and retort processes used in canned food manufacturing. Many coatings break down under heat epoxies stay intact. Epoxy coatings are used in a wide range of industries beyond food and beverage, such as **paint cans, aerosol containers, and chemical drums.

Their multi-purpose use makes them the go-to option for manufacturers needing consistent performance across products. In response to BPA concerns, many companies are now offering BPA-NI (non-intent) epoxy coatings, which aim to maintain epoxy’s benefits while complying with health regulations. This innovation helps epoxy maintain market share even amid regulatory pressure.

End-Use Type Insights

The beverage segment dominated the can coatings market with the largest share in 2024. High consumption of canned drinks has driven the market growth. The global demand for canned beverages especially soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and ready-to-drink teas has been consistently high, driving the need for coated cans. Can coatings protect the beverage from reacting with the metal, preserving flavor and extending shelf life, which is crucial for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Beverage cans require specialized coatings (like BPA-free) to meet food safety standards, increasing the demand for advanced coating technologies. Cans are 100% recyclable and environmentally favoured over plastics. This has led to more beverage companies shifting to cans, boosting the coatings market. The rise of craft beers, health drinks, and premium sodas has added to the demand for aesthetically appealing and protective can coatings.

The food segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Rising demand for packaged & processed foods has driven the growth of the market. Urbanization and busy lifestyles have led to higher consumption of canned foods like soups, vegetables, fruits, and meats. Stricter global regulations around food safety and contamination prevention drive the need for high-performance coatings to ensure non-reactivity and hygiene. Longer shelf life requirements for food packaging has driven the market growth.

Coatings help extend the shelf life of canned food by preventing metal corrosion and flavor alteration. Growing consumer awareness around health concerns (e.g., BPA exposure) has fuelled innovation and investment in safer, advanced coating materials. Increasing income levels and improved retail infrastructure in developing countries are boosting the adoption of canned foods. Eco-conscious consumers and companies are favouring recyclable metal packaging over plastic, increasing demand for food-safe can coatings.

Recent Breakthroughs in Global Can Coatings Market:

On February 3, 2025, PPG announced the introduction of PPG Hoba Pro 2848 coating, which expands their line of non-bisphenol A (BPA) HOBA interior coatings. The increasing need to package wine, water, and other beverages in aluminium bottles is satisfied by this approach. PPG announced the introduction of PPG Hoba Pro 2848 coating, which expands their line of non-bisphenol A (BPA) HOBA interior coatings. The increasing need to package wine, water, and other beverages in aluminium bottles is satisfied by this approach.

In September 2024, Accelshield 300, an interior spray coating for beverage cans innovated by AkzoNobel's Packaging Coatings division, offers superior corrosion protection, flexibility, and sensory performance, far surpassing industry standards. It is the newest product in AkzoNobel's expanding line of next-generation can coatings and is intended to assist clients in navigating the regulatory environment of the future. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and major beverage companies have authorized the new technology, which also complies with present and upcoming EU laws that limit the presence of purposefully added bisphenols like bisphenol A (BPA) and bisphenol F (BPF).

Global Can Coatings Market Top Players

BALL CORPORATION

Kupsa Coatings

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

PPG Industries, Inc.

TOYOCHEM CO., LTD.

VPL Coatings GmbH & Co KG

National Paints Factories Co. Ltd.

IPC GmbH & Co. KG

Axalta Coating Systems

CSC BRANDS, L.P.



Global Can Coatings Market Segments

By Resin Type:

Epoxy

Polyester

Acrylic

Polyolefins

By End-Use Type:

Beverage

Food

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





