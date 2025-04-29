Radix to showcase AI driven Digital transformation for the Pulp and Paper Industry at TAPPICON 2025

The company will demonstrate strategies of GenAI application and accelerated adoption of new digital tools for Operational excellence and cost savings

HOUSTON, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radix, a technology services company delivering innovative industrial solutions to asset-intensive industries, will attend the TAPPICON 2025 Conference at the Minneapolis Convention Center, from May 4 to May 7, 2025.

For the past three years, Radix has actively participated at TAPPICON, supporting the growth and development of the Pulp and Paper industry. This year, the Radix team will step up to share insights that enable collaboration, education and elevate innovation and action.

André Furtado, Digital Transformation Expert at Radix who will present a couple of success stories commented: “We’re excited to connect and collaborate with the industry leaders and experts sharing our insights into process improvement and optimization that boost productivity and reduce cost. In essence, insights that Radix can help elevate operational excellence at scale through data-driven, measurable solutions that have the buy-in of both the stakeholders and day to day users."

“The Radix team will share how digital transformation and data analytics are driving measurable improvements in ways that were previously unattainable. Unlocking these insights could elevate operational excellence and enhance workplace safety for asset-intensive industries like pulp, paper and tissue,” Robert Bustin, Pulp & Paper Industry Specialist at Radix added.

Andre and Robert will share insightful presentations that can inspire and elevate the dialogue:

“Change Management in Digital Transformation: Key Strategies for Successful Implementation” – André Furtado “Leveraging GenAI for Enhanced Plant Performance: An OEE Case Study”​ – André Furtado “The Path to Optimized Asset Performance Management: A Comprehensive Framework"​ – André Furtado “Enhancing Workplace Safety with Computer Vision: Real-Time Monitoring and PPE Compliance"​ – Robert Bustin “How Can the Management of Critical Assets in the Pulp and Paper Industry Be Transformed Through Predictive Maintenance and Proactive Anomaly Detection Using PIMS to Enhance Planning and Ensure OEE? “​ – André Furtado



The Radix's team including Simon Sierra, Business Development Manager for Manufacturing looks forward to engaging and build strong relationships by welcoming you to the presentations or the Radix Booth #324. For more information, visit RADIX | TAPPICON 2025.

About Radix

Founded in 2010, Radix is a privately held technology solutions company providing consulting, engineering, operations technology, and data and software technology solutions globally. Radix combines key capabilities and practices to empower customers to thrive along their digital transformation journey. Radix provides technology-based, data-driven solutions to industrial and non-industrial companies worldwide. Radix has experience leading projects in more than 30 countries. It has more than 1,800+ employees around the globe, with North American headquarters in Houston, Texas, main headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, additional offices in Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte, and a presence in Singapore and Amsterdam. To learn more, visit www.radixeng.com

For more information:

Citalouise Geiggar, Ph.D.

citalouise.geiggar@radixeng.com

Radix

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83b1e7ae-2f41-4d62-bf32-9829e7ca84fe

Radix to showcase AI driven Digital transformation for the Pulp and Paper Industry at TAPPICON 2025 Radix will demonstrate strategies of GenAI application and accelerated adoption of new digital tools for Operational excellence and cost saving.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.