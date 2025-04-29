Brandder Launches On-Demand Social Media Design Service for Micro-Businesses Worldwide

Brandder Logo

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pune-based startup Brandder has launched an online platform to help micro-businesses access affordable, high-quality social media graphics. Offering a Pay-Per-Post model, Brandder is connecting businesses directly with professional designers, cutting out the cost and hassle of agencies, freelancers, or DIY tools.Hiring a graphic designer for small projects is like hunting for a needle in a haystack. Freelance sites overwhelm you with choices but require hours of screening. Agencies bill, project or retainer fee substantial and a deal-breaker for bootstrapped companies. DIY software? They save money but take valuable time and still appear amateurish."Many business owners struggle to find reliable design services that fit their budget," said Vivek Kulkarni, Founder of Brandder. "Brandder bridges this gap by offering on-demand access to professional graphic designers, delivering high-quality work while standardizing social media post design price , all without the hefty agency fees."Key Features of Brandder:- Flexible Ordering: Businesses can request any number of designs, from a single post to bulk, without subscription commitments.- Rapid Turnaround: Custom designs are delivered within 24 hours, catering to the fast-paced nature of social media marketing.- Direct Collaboration: Clients communicate directly with their assigned designer through Brandder's intuitive dashboard, facilitating real-time updates and interaction with the designer.- Diverse Expertise: Brandder's teams comprises rigorously screened graphic designers with experience across various industries.Early users have praised Brandder for its speed and design quality. “The creativity and professionalism matched what you’d expect from a top-tier ad agency,” said Pallav Sharma, owner of FMCG brand Vedic Culture. “What impressed us most was how well they captured and represented our brand.About BrandderBrandder is a pioneering platform dedicated to simplifying the social media design process for businesses. By connecting clients directly with professional designers, Brandder eliminates traditional barriers, offering high-quality, customized designs without subscriptions or hidden fees.For more information or to schedule a demo, visit Brandder.in.

