Phoenix Manufacturing Joins Global Movement Towards Sustainable & Ethical Production with RJC Certification

SAMUT PRAKAN, THAILAND, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix Manufacturing Co., Ltd. from Thailand , a globally established silver jewellery manufacturer and wholesaler, has officially earned certification from the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), marking a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to ethical, sustainable, and responsible production practices.Phoenix Manufacturing earns RJC certification for ethical jewellery production in Thailand.The certification recognises Phoenix Manufacturing’s adherence to rigorous international standards concerning human rights, labour practices, environmental impact, and responsible sourcing. As part of a growing network of companies aligning with globally respected frameworks, Phoenix joins an elite group of certified manufacturers that meet the RJC Code of Practices—a benchmark for integrity in the jewellery and watch supply chain.“We take pride in every piece we create, combining responsible sourcing, compliance, and craftsmanship to meet the highest standards of ethics, quality, and trust,” said Rayan Ahmed, Head of Public Relations.As businesses increasingly look beyond China for production partners, Thailand has emerged as a prominent alternative, offering a combination of deep artisanal expertise and regulatory alignment with international standards to reassure global trade. Phoenix Manufacturing exemplifies this shift, providing sterling silver jewellery solutions that prioritise sustainability and quality.To meet immediate global demand, Phoenix Manufacturing is also preparing to launch two new white-label product lines for retailers and brands preparing for the upcoming season:A mixed-metal body jewellery collection featuring contemporary styles for the fashion-forward market.A sterling silver, flower-themed jewellery line inspired by nature’s elegance and crafted with intricate detail.Both collections will be available for global shipping beginning 21 May 2025, through the company’s factory-direct wholesale outlet Phoenix Manufacturing operates under multiple internationally recognised compliance frameworks, including SEDEX, AMFORI BSCI, and now RJC. The company works exclusively with vetted suppliers for traceable sourcing and employs rigorous quality control processes to ensure product consistency and client confidence.For more information about the company’s ethical manufacturing practices and wholesale jewellery solutions, visit their website.About Phoenix Manufacturing Co., Ltd.Phoenix Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a Thailand-based jewellery manufacturer and wholesaler specialising in sterling silver and custom-designed pieces. With decades of experience serving international clients, Phoenix offers end-to-end production solutions, white-label services, and ethical sourcing backed by certifications such as RJC, SEDEX, and AMFORI BSCI. Known for its skilled craftsmanship, reliable global shipping, and commitment to responsible business practices, Phoenix is a preferred partner for retailers and brands across the U.S., Australia, and beyond.

