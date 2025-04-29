Silicon Valley, CA - SankerIP Ranked in Chambers for Intellectual Property and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Chambers ranks SankerIP for AI and Intellectual Property

The Chambers Spotlight California Guide has ranked SankerIP for excellence in both Intellectual Property and AI among firms in Silicon Valley

We are honored to be recognized by Chambers and Partners as part of the Chambers Spotlight Guide. This ranking underscores our team’s focus and commitment to protecting our clients’ inventions.” — Dr. David V. Sanker

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SankerIP, a leading patent law firm specializing in intellectual property and artificial intelligence, is proud to announce its recognition in the prestigious Chambers Spotlight Guide. The firm has been ranked for excellence in both Intellectual Property and Artificial Intelligence (AI) practice areas.The Chambers Spotlight Guide, published by Chambers and Partners, is a new approach to legal rankings, designed to spotlight exceptional boutique and mid-size firms that “punch above their weight”. Unlike the traditional Chambers USA Guide, which focuses on large national and international practices, Chambers Spotlight highlights firms that deliver partner-level attention, deep regional knowledge, and cost-effective solutions for sophisticated legal work.“We are honored to be recognized by Chambers and Partners as part of the Chambers Spotlight Guide,” said Dr. David Sanker, founder of SankerIP. “This ranking underscores our team’s focus and commitment to protecting our clients’ inventions.”The Chambers Spotlight Guide employs a location-based approach to legal excellence, delving into local markets to identify firms with outstanding reputations in their communities. Through rigorous research, Chambers identifies practices that excel in both region-specific and nationally recognized practice areas.For more information about SankerIP, please visit https://sankerip.com For more information about the Chambers Spotlight Guide:About SankerIPSankerIP specializes in securing patents involving software, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP). As legal experts with STEM Ph.D.s and industry experience, the firm is uniquely positioned to provide patent prosecution and counseling for portfolios of any size across diverse technical fields.About Chambers and PartnersChambers and Partners is the world’s leading provider of legal research and analysis. For more than 30 years, Chambers has assessed the world’s best lawyers and law firms across all legal markets. Its rankings and insights are based on in-depth interviews with thousands of lawyers and their clients worldwide.

