GEORGIA, April 28 - ATLANTA - Governor Brian P. Kemp, accompanied by First Lady Marty Kemp, Speaker Jon Burns, members of the General Assembly, educators, and students, signed multiple bills into law today that ensure fairness in school sports, further safeguard students and teachers, and improve the quality of education in Georgia.

"As the parents of three daughters, Marty and I know just how important it is to keep our children safe and to give them the best possible start in life," said Governor Brian Kemp. "That's why I'm proud to sign these bills that will further safeguard our classrooms, both from those with violent intentions and from out-of-touch political agendas. Girls should not have to share a playing field, a restroom, or a locker room with boys and vice versa, and the commonsense legislation I signed today is about what is fair and safe for our children. I want to thank the members of the General Assembly for putting the well-being of our students over politics. Like Marty and me, they want to protect their daughters and sons, they want them to grow up and compete in a fair environment, and they want their children to know that political agendas won’t dictate their lives."

"I want to thank Governor Brian Kemp, Speaker Burns, and all of the elected officials who worked tirelessly to ensure that these two priorities received final passage," said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. "As the father of two school-aged children, there is nothing more important than their safety and the protection of their rights. A secure and safe school environment fosters improved student academic performance, along with their overall well-being. Additionally, Senate Bill 1 becoming law ensures the protection of women's sports and I am proud that the Senate led the way for this bill to become law. Today's bill signing ceremony solidifies that in Georgia, we are prioritizing our children, teachers, school personnel, and the protection of women's sports over politics."

"Today, the General Assembly affirmed our longstanding and ongoing commitment to the safety, success, and well-being of Georgia's children," said Speaker of the House Jon Burns. "Our children are our future, and their future begins in our education system. That's why securing our classrooms, strengthening school safety, and increasing access to mental healthcare for our students was a top priority for the House this session, and that's exactly what HB 268 accomplishes. The House also took a stand to restore common sense and fairness for female athletes by championing the Riley Gaines Act. Thanks to the protections set forth by this legislation, female athletes here in Georgia will never be forced to face a biological male on the court, on the field, or in the locker room."

Governor Kemp signed seven pieces of legislation included below:

SB 1, sponsored by Senator Greg Dolezal and carried in the House by Representative Josh Bonner, was a legislative priority for both Speaker Burns and Lt. Governor Jones. It prohibits both males and females from competing on teams designated for the opposite gender and requires multiple occupancy restrooms, changing areas, and sleeping quarters be designated for use exclusively by one gender.

HB 81, sponsored by Representative Bethany Ballard and carried by Senator Larry Walker in the Senate, establishes an interstate compact for school psychologists, helping ease the burden on these essential employees in our schools.

HB 307, sponsored by Representative Bethany Ballard and carried by Senator Billy Hickman in the Senate, builds on the work of the Georgia Early Literacy Act by consolidating existing statutory requirements on dyslexia screening so that we can reach students earlier and get them the assistance they need.

HB 235, sponsored by Representative Rick Townsend and carried in the Senate by Mike Hodges, entitles public school employees and postsecondary education employees to receive a leave of absence for donation of bone marrow or organs.

SB 82, sponsored by Senator Clint Dixon and carried by Representative Scott Hilton in the House, incentivizes local boards of education to approve charter school petitions while preventing school systems from unfairly attempting to shutter these school options.

SB 123, sponsored by President Pro Tem John Kennedy and carried by Representative Matt Dubnik in the House, requires school systems with chronic absenteeism rates of 10 percent or more to establish an attendance review team to determine the underlying causes of that issue.

HB 268, sponsored by Representative Holt Persinger and carried by Senator Bill Cowsert in the Senate, was also a top priority of Lieutenant Governor Jones, Speaker Burns, and many others in the General Assembly as we built on the work we've done in recent years on this issue. This bill requires schools to have up-to-date mapping and mobile panic alert systems, requires student records be transferred within five school business days so potential dangers can be addressed quickly, provides for a Student Advocacy Specialist grant program to reimburse districts for hiring said position, requires local boards to offer an anonymous reporting program, and creates the offenses of “terroristic threat of a school” and “terroristic act upon a school.”

These measures are in addition to the multiple rounds of school safety grants provided for in prior years, annualized funding for school safety grants, and legislation requiring schools conduct safety audits.

Governor Kemp extends his appreciation to all of those whose diligent work and efforts led to him being able to sign these bills today.