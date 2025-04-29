Application Delivery Networking Leader Teams with GhangorCloud to Strengthen Security Readiness

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GhangorCloud , a leading provider of intelligent information security and data privacy compliance enforcement solutions, today announced it has established an OEM partnership with Array Networks to bundle its 4th generation Advanced Data Protection platform with Array’s security offerings. Through the partnership, Array Networks gains access to powerful cybersecurity capabilities, including automated data classification and policy enforcement, identity and role-based access control, real-time monitoring and incident response, and compliance and regulatory support.GhangorCloud is a leading innovator that has rapidly gained adoption as users seek to counter advanced cyberthreats. The company experienced significant business momentum in 2024 with a 45% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) year-over-year and has expanded its global footprint, attracting customers across North America, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Most notably, GhangorCloud has secured new marquee clients, including Fortune 500 companies, underscoring its position as a trusted provider of advanced cyber security solutions. To celebrate the company’s market success, GhangorCloud will re-brand as GC Cybersecurity in Q2.GhangorCloud’s 4th Generation Advanced Data Protection solution, delivered through its Information Security Enforcer (ISE) platform, introduces a next-generation architecture for protecting sensitive data across applications in hybrid and cloud environments. Leveraging patented AI-driven data classification and policy automation, the system identifies and classifies sensitive information in real-time and without manual intervention. It then enforces context-aware access controls based on user identity, role, and intent. The Advanced Data Protection solution monitors data flows at granular levels, enabling dynamic enforcement of security policies and preventing unauthorized transmissions or exfiltration events.“We’re committed to delivering best-in-class performance and security for modern enterprise infrastructures,” said Array Networks’ CEO, Joe Hwang. “By deploying GhangorCloud’s 4th Generation Advanced Data Protection technology at our customers’ sites, we are elevating our capabilities to a much more robust standard. GhangorCloud’s powerful suite of capabilities provide the precision and automation necessary to protect against critical threats, so this partnership not only strengthens our cybersecurity posture but also empowers our customers to meet complex data compliance and privacy mandates with confidence.”“This marks a milestone in expanding the reach and impact of our award-winning Advanced Data Protection technology,” said Tarique Mustafa, Founder, CEO and CTO of GhangorCloud, Inc. By aligning with a proven leader in application delivery networking, we’re not only enhancing enterprise security outcomes but accelerating the growth of our global partner ecosystem. The collaboration exemplifies our strategy to work with world-class technology providers to deliver integrated, high-performance security solutions at scale, propelling our business momentum and enabling broader adoption across industries and geographies.”Visit GhangorCloud (AKA: GC Cybersecurity) at the 2025 RSA Conference in San Francisco, from April 28th – May 1st in booth #5181.Tweet this: GhangorCloud Announces OEM Partnership with Array Networksto Defend Enterprises Against Malicious Insider and Outsider Attacks #Informationsecurity #Dataprivacycompliance #Compliance #ArtificialIntelligence #AI #eDiscovery #DataclassificationAbout GhangorCloudHeadquartered in Silicon Valley, GhangorCloud (now GC Cybersecurity) is a leading provider of intelligent information security and data privacy compliance enforcement solutions. GhangorCloud’s Information Security and Consumer Compliance solutions protect data based on its contextual and conceptual significance, using a powerful policy engine and security algorithms to identify, classify, and protect large volumes of information in real-time with unprecedented accuracy. The company is founded by Silicon Valley security veterans Tarique Mustafa and Bhanu Panda, and is backed by a team, board and advisors that include leading authorities from companies like Symantec, McAfee, Trend Micro, Cisco, Juniper, Alteon and Array Networks. For more information, see http://www.ghangorcloud.com/

