London Marathon runners break record for Rethink Mental Illness
We want to send the biggest congratulations, thank you, and every other positive word you can think of to the Rethink Mental Illness London Marathon 2025 runners.
A team of 33 took on the world's most iconic race on Sunday 27 April, raising a record £84,000 (and counting) - the most we have ever raised at the London Marathon.
Every single one of our runners blew us away with the gargantuan effort put in to get through the 26.2 miles during, what turned out to be, a roasting hot day.
We know that people choose to tackle events like the London Marathon for Rethink Mental Illness in honour of loved ones they've lost or cared for, or because of their own lived experience of mental illness. And we don't take that lightly.
Speaking the day after the event, Hannah, Senior Events Community Fundraising Manager at Rethink, said: “It’s always a heartwarming, inspiring, and tear-jerking day cheering Rethink runners on at the London Marathon. And this year was no different.
"Our team of runners smashed it out of the park and we can’t explain enough how their record-breaking fundraising efforts will change the lives of people severely affected by mental illness. Thank you thank you thank you!"
On completing the race, one of our runners said: “I cried a lot at the finish line! Thank you for the opportunity to run for Rethink" while another said, “What a day, I had the most amazing time, and I loved every second of it.”
And others were thrilled to see our team of cheering volunteers on the sideline. “The cheer station was the perfect location, I needed that boost there," said one runner and "I’m so glad you cheered my name out! I was having a low moment around Canary Wharf and it gave me the boost I needed!" said another.
If you're inspired to slip on some running shoes and be a hero for us next year, apply for a place in our London Marathon 2026 team here.
