Seattle’s Sweetest Summer Tradition Returns: Ice Cream Cruise Relaunches May 4

Lake Union: The Heart of Seattle

Now Departing from Fisherman's Terminal, Gateway to Seattle's Maritime Past and High Tech Future

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle Water Tours is thrilled to announce the return of the beloved Seattle Ice Cream Cruise, and to welcome guests to its new location at Fisherman’s Terminal. After taking last year off to find a new home, the Ice Cream Cruise is once again taking out of town visitors and local residents on a narrated tour of fascinating local waterways—and tempting them with ice cream.

The Ice Cream Cruise relaunches Sunday, May 4, 2025 and continues Sundays through October 19. First sailing at 11:00 am.

“We’re excited to welcome everyone back to experience Seattle from the water — with ice cream in hand,” said Captain Mike Luis. “It’s a perfect outing for families, visitors and anyone looking for a fun, affordable, and truly unique way to see the city."

The Ice Cream Cruise is a 45 minute narrated tour of the Lake Washington Ship Canal and Lake Union on Sundays. For over 20 years the Ice Cream Cruise has delighted guests with a unique perspective on our city. Guests see Seattle through the back door, and learn about:

• The engineering marvel that is the Lake Washington Ship Canal

• Tugboat Alley and the home of the North Pacific Fishing Fleet

• Fremont’s transformation from mill-town to tech-town

• The busiest drawbridge in the world

• The birthplace of the Boeing Company

• Turning an old gas plant into one of Seattle’s favorite parks

• The unique lifestyle in Seattle’s floating home communities

“And, as always,” Luis noted, “we are dog friendly, so bring along your furry companions!”

The Ice Cream Cruise departs Sundays only on the hour from Dock 9 at Fisherman’s Terminal, just south of the Ballard Bridge in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood (3919 18th Ave West). Plenty of free parking and lots of things to do before and after the cruise. For schedules, ticketing and further information, go to www.seattlewatertours.com/ice-cream-cruise.

“We want to thank the Port of Seattle, and our friends in the commercial fishing fleet, for welcoming the Ice Cream Cruise to Fisherman’s Terminal,” said Luis. “We know our guests will enjoy visiting this active and dynamic fishing port.”

