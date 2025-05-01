TNS Launches 'The Perfect Match,' a Mother’s Day Collection with Karen Martínez and Her Daughters

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for Mother’s Day, Colombian fashion brand TNS unveils “THE PERFECT MATCH,” a heartfelt collection inspired by the unique connection between mothers and daughters. Created in collaboration with acclaimed actress and entrepreneur Karen Martínez and her daughters Luna and Paloma, the collection pays tribute to love, friendship, and authenticity. For more information, visit: www.tns.us

Built on the idea of celebrating the differences that make the mother-daughter relationship so special, “THE PERFECT MATCH” offers versatile pieces that can be shared across generations—each styled to reflect the individuality of the wearer. "We loved the concept of having pieces that live in both my wardrobe and my daughters’, yet still feel completely our own," says Karen Martínez. The collection features jackets, shirts, jeans, dresses, and coordinated sets, all designed with a modern and versatile lifestyle in mind. Highlighted materials and techniques include voluminous silhouettes, textured fabrics, sheer accents, shine, waxed denim, velvet, and a standout cow print, which emerges as the statement motif of the season. A rich mocha tone takes center stage, adding warmth and elegance to the collection.

The creative process was deeply personal—TNS conducted an in-depth exploration of Karen and her daughters’ lifestyle, incorporating their preferences and daily routines into the design. From TNS’s perspective, this collaboration carries profound meaning: "Karen has been part of the TNS family for years, and bringing her daughters into this campaign allowed us to tell a real, honest story about the mother-daughter bond. This collection reflects our values as a Colombian brand: authenticity, individuality, and the celebration of what makes us unique," says the TNS creative team.

“THE PERFECT MATCH” will be available starting May 1st at select retail locations and online at www.tns.us.

This launch also marks a milestone in TNS’s international growth. In 2025, the brand aims to expand its footprint across new U.S. cities, continuing to share its message of fashion and authenticity with a wider audience.

TNS x Karen Martinez x Paloma x Luna

