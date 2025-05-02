Alvernia University launches Cannabis Academy to meet growing workforce demands

New partnership with Cleveland School of Cannabis provides online training for careers in expanding cannabis industry

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alvernia University announces the launch of the Alvernia Cannabis Academy, a workforce -aligned certificate program established in partnership with the Cleveland School of Cannabis (CSC). Delivered through the university’s Accelerate AU platform for non-credit and professional programs, the academy provides online training to prepare individuals for various careers in Pennsylvania’s fast-growing cannabis industry.“As part of our mission as a comprehensive regional university, Alvernia is committed to developing innovative academic programming that meets the needs of the region’s workforce,” said Alvernia Vice President for Graduate and Adult Education Gaetan T. Giannini, Ed.D. “The Alvernia Cannabis Academy expands access to professional education in one of the fastest-growing industries in the commonwealth and reflects our commitment to providing flexible, career-focused options for all learners.”Through self-paced online courses developed and delivered by CSC industry experts, students gain practical knowledge in areas such as cannabis cultivation, dispensary operations, medical cannabis, cannabinoid science, and extraction techniques. Upon completion, students earn certificates jointly issued by Alvernia and CSC, equipping them for roles in dispensaries, cultivation centers, product development and beyond.The launch of the academy comes as Pennsylvania’s cannabis industry continues its rapid expansion. The state’s medical marijuana program serves over 440,000 registered patients, fueling demand for trained professionals across the supply chain. Recent analyses project that Pennsylvania’s legal cannabis industry could generate up to $2.8 billion in annual sales and create over 45,000 jobs if adult-use legalization is enacted. Alvernia becomes the first university in Berks County to offer a cannabis industry related academic program.“This partnership with Alvernia University enables us to expand the reach of our expert-led curriculum to new learners who want to be part of this dynamic industry,” said Tyrone Russell, president of the Cleveland School of Cannabis. “We’re proud to work alongside a university that values ethical leadership, community engagement and student-centered learning.”The Alvernia Cannabis Academy is the latest Accelerate AU offerings, which provides affordable, accessible credentialing in emerging career pathways. Programs are designed to meet the needs of Pennsylvania’s evolving labor market while supporting adult learners seeking reskilling or new opportunities.Enrollment is now open for the Alvernia Cannabis Academy, with new course cohorts launching monthly. For more information or to register, visit the Cannabis Academy program page.# # #Alvernia University is a Catholic comprehensive university with a liberal arts foundation founded by the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters in 1958. The university serves nearly 3,000 students in Reading, Pottsville, and Philadelphia with a unique blend of rigorous liberal arts education, strong technical training in many high-demand majors, ever-expanding experiential learning opportunities through study abroad and internship experiences, and community engagement through its Franciscan-based community service model.About the Cleveland School of CannabisThe ONLY cannabis school accredited by a United States Department of Education recognized accreditor, The Cleveland School of Cannabis is the ultimate cannabis learning experience. Learners who join our institution get the unparalleled cross between in-depth self-paced courses and intense, high-energy Live Learning Lab experiences. Driven by the “The CSC Full Circle Advantage” we create a thriving ecosystem of networking and learning through a community of entrepreneurs, faculty, patients, industry employers, graduates and cannabis enthusiasts seeking involvement in the ever-changing cannabis industry. Our vision is to design a world where cannabis education is admired, valued and responsibly promoted by every individual the plant touches.Alvernia Media Contact:Kristopher NoltExecutive Director of Marketing and CommunicationsKristopher.Nolt@alvernia.edu610-796-8281

