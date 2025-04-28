Leader in Change Receives National Certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise

Elise Ghebremichael, President & Change Leader - Leader in Change Consulting

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leader in Change, a strategic change management consultancy, is proud to announce its national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise Alliance (WBEA), a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). This prestigious certification is considered the gold standard for women-owned businesses in the United States.For Leader in Change, this recognition marks a powerful next step in its mission to help organizations navigate change with clarity, purpose, and results. The WBENC Certification not only opens doors for collaboration with corporations and government entities committed to supplier diversity but also strengthens Leader in Change’s position as a trusted, values-driven partner in change.“Receiving the woman-owned business certification is more than a milestone — it’s a statement. It opens new doors, expands opportunities, and connects me to a powerful network of women entrepreneurs,” said Elise Ghebremichael, CEO and Founder of Leader in Change. “I’m especially grateful to one of my incredible clients who encouraged me to apply — your belief in my business means the world. I’m excited for the growth ahead and proud to represent what’s possible when women lead.”The certification process is thorough, involving a detailed review of the business and a site inspection. It ensures that the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women, with sound strategy, governance, and operations in place. For Leader in Change, meeting this standard not only validates its foundation but fuels its future — allowing the firm to bring its tailored, results-focused change management solutions to more clients committed to transformation and equity.In addition to WBENC Certification, Leader in Change has also received the WOSB (Women-Owned Small Business) certification, a formal designation that allows women-owned businesses to compete for federal contracts specifically set aside for WOSBs. This positions the firm to expand its impact in both the public and private sectors, helping even more organizations lead change with intention and integrity.By including certified women-owned businesses in their supplier networks, corporations and agencies demonstrate a commitment to building a more diverse, balanced, and sustainable economy. WBENC Certification also provides access to a robust ecosystem of support, education, and growth — which will further amplify Leader in Change’s impact as it continues to guide leaders through meaningful, measurable change.About Leader in Change:Leader in Change is a strategic change management consultancy helping organizations lead through transformation with clarity and measurable impact.Founded by Elise Ghebremichael in 2012, the firm specializes in people-first strategies that drive sustainable growth, strengthen culture, and support long-term success.To learn more about Leader in Change, please visit www.leaderinchangeconsulting.com About WBENC:Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500. Thousands of corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, look for and accept WBENC Certification. Through the Women Owned initiative, WBENC also is a leader in supporting consumer-oriented female entrepreneurs and those who do business with them by raising awareness for why, where and how to buy Women Owned. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org and www.buywomenowned.com CONTACT:Thu-Lynn Nguyentl@martechgenie.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.